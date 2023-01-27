'Cats face tough road trip this weekend at Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State

Read full article on original website
St. Cloud State wins tight battle over Wayne State women, 65-61
St. Cloud State took advantage of four Wayne State turnovers in the final two minutes as the Huskies held off the Wildcats 65-61 in a Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball cross division contest played in St. Cloud, Minnesota Saturday evening. The host Huskies are now 15-5 and 12-4 in the NSIC with WSC sitting at 10-10 and 6-10 in the NSIC South Division.
Mohr leads hot-shooting Wayne State men past St. Cloud State
Wayne State College used 55 percent shooting and a season-high 26 points from fifth year guard Nate Mohr to pace the Wildcats in a 78-61 Northern Sun Conference cross division men’s basketball win at St. Cloud State Saturday afternoon. It was the first-ever NSIC regular season win in nine...
Saturday's local and area sports results; Monday's schedule
Both Norfolk High wrestling teams won their invitationals on Saturday. The Norfolk boys scored 202.5 points to runner-up Columbus with 152 in the eight-team field. Third-ranked Jake Licking’s finals match at 160 pounds against No. 2 Michael Meyers of Omaha Westside was worth the price of admission alone. After a scoreless first period, Meyers scored two points with a reversal. Then, late in the period, Licking got his own reversal to tie the score, then pinned Meyers with just four seconds left in the period. Other Norfolk champions were Ryder Kahny at 106, Kayden Kettler at 195, Jackson Bos at 220.
Coaches, officials, players announced for Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic
Dave Stoddard, president of the Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic Board of Directors, has announced the coaches, officials, and player rosters for the 2023 game. Greg Wemhoff of Elgin Public/Pope John and Mark Brahmer of Pierce have been named head coaches for the tenth Red vs. White Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.
Mid-State basketball tournament schedules adjusted
The Mid-State Basketball tournament games have been moved back a day. The games scheduled for Saturday were postponed and rescheduled for Monday. That includes the No. 9 seed O'Neill girls at eighth-seeded Boone Central and the ninth-seeded Crofton boys at Guardian Angels Central Catholic. The girls quarterfinals, originally scheduled for...
Northeast men trade leads with No. 10 Kirkwood before falling short
The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team welcomed No. 10 Kirkwood Community College Saturday afternoon to the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk for an ICCAC matchup. The Eagles took the close showdown by a final score of 86-76. The Hawks (11-11, 3-7 ICCAC) and Eagles were at an even...
Sinema leans on California to join Colorado River water pact
(The Center Square)- As six states wait for California to join its Colorado River Basin water use agreement, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema called on the state to be willing to seal the deal. In a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation on Tuesday, Arizona, Nevada,...
AARP Community Challenge Grants return for seventh year
LINCOLN - Nebraska nonprofits and government entities are encouraged to apply for the 2023 A-A-R-P Community Challenge Grants. They're part of the organization's Livable Communities initiative. The idea is that groups or agencies can pitch projects that focus on community spaces, transportation, housing and community resilience – and that benefit everyone, but especially people 50 and older.
Camping reservations for Ta-Ha-Zouka park now open
NORFOLK - Online campground reservations are now open for those avid campers at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park for 2023. Parks and Recreation director Nathan Powell says the reservations are accepted on a first come, first served basis and can all be done online. Mayor Josh Moenning says the online registration will make the Parks services more accessible, convenient, and user-friendly for both visitors to Norfolk and those already living in Norfolk.
Four people injured in accident in Pierce County
Four people were injured following a two vehicle crash that occurred in southern Pierce County Monday afternoon. Sheriff Rick Eberhardt says multiple agencies responded to an accident on Highway 81 about a mile north of 850th road around 3:30 p.m. He says a passenger car was traveling southbound on Highway 81 when it crossed the center line and struck a pickup that was traveling northbound before catching fire.
Agriculture, holding D.C. accountable top of Senator Ricketts' priorities
D.C. - Newly sworn-in Senator Pete Ricketts has many different priorities for his first term as governor, with one of them being holding Washington accountable and running government more like a business. Ricketts says many people think that good service can’t be provided at the federal level and that D.C....
Omaha man arrested for stolen vehicle possession in Stanton County
SPURVILLE - An Omaha man was arrested Friday night in Stanton County for driving a stolen vehicle. Around 10:30 p.m., sheriffs received information about a stolen vehicle from Iowa that was traveling on Highway 51 east of Wisner and possibly on its way to Norfolk. The vehicle, a 2018 Chevy Tahoe, was stolen from a convenience store in Onawa, Iowa, after the driver went inside the store and left the vehicle running.
Ho-Chunk Farms to focus on conservation in 2023
WINNEBAGO - A northeast Nebraska farming operation is starting the year with an even bigger commitment to conservation – and they're hoping other farms take note. Cover cropping and organic farming are already practiced by the Winnebago Tribe's Ho-Chunk Farms. And through the U-S-D-A's Natural Resources Conservation Service "Eqip" program, they'll be adding more conservation practices this year.
