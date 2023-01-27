Read full article on original website
Farris C. Norris
Mr. Farris C. Norris, 87, of Andalusia passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp. Funeral services will be Friday, Feb. 3, 2 p.m., from Foreman Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Ben May officiating the service. The interment will follow in Andalusia Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Foreman Funeral Home.
Sav-A-Life holds candle-lighting vigil at Covington County Courthouse
A candle-lighting and prayer vigil was held on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Covington County Courthouse in recognition of Sanctity of Human Life Month. The event was sponsored by Sav-A-Life of Covington County to provide “the community an opportunity to prayer for the unborn, those experiencing the pain of a past abortion and for the country to one day value every human life again,” according to event organizers. The event was held in memory of over 64 million unborn babies lost since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe vs. Wade on Jan. 22, 1973.
Fun-filled entertainment to ‘Swoop’ into annual Chamber banquet
The Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce has announced Dwayne “Swoop” Simpson as the entertainer for this year’s Chamber banquet scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Kiwanis Community Center. “Simpson brings us basketball zany humor, crazy antics, and exuberant high jinks. We are proud to have him...
Janie Carolyn Rawls Krause
Mrs. Janie Carolyn Rawls Krause, 92, of Dozier, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at her residence. Graveside services will be Friday, Feb. 3, 11 a.m., at Andalusia Memorial Cemetery with Minister Jeff Grimes officiating and Foreman Funeral Home directing. No formal visitation is scheduled. The family will visit with friends at the cemetery.
