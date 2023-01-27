A candle-lighting and prayer vigil was held on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Covington County Courthouse in recognition of Sanctity of Human Life Month. The event was sponsored by Sav-A-Life of Covington County to provide “the community an opportunity to prayer for the unborn, those experiencing the pain of a past abortion and for the country to one day value every human life again,” according to event organizers. The event was held in memory of over 64 million unborn babies lost since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe vs. Wade on Jan. 22, 1973.

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO