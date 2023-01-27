Read full article on original website
KTVL
Multiple agencies search for attempted murder suspect between Roseburg and Eugene
Lane County, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were looking for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster in between Roseburg and Eugene Tuesday morning. The search was confirmed by News10's sister station in Eugene. According to Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley, spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Service...
KTVL
BREAKING: Grants Pass attempted murder suspect in custody after standoff
Grants Pass, OR. — UPDATE: 9:35 p.m. After a several hour long standoff, attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster is in custody. A press conference will be held tomorrow with additional information. UPDATE: 7:55 p.m. Grants Pass Police Spokesperson Jeff Hattersley confirmed with News 10 that the standoff with Benjamin...
KTVL
Search for Grants Pass fugitive turns into a nationwide manhunt
GRANTS PASS — Grants Pass Police Department is approaching day 7 in the now nationwide manhunt for Benjamin Foster. "We are in constant contact with the Las Vegas District Attorney's office along with detectives at their police station, they have been helpful in our search and we have looked at the 2019 court case thoroughly," said Jeff Hattersley, Public Information Officer for Grants Pass Police Department.
KTVL
Commercial Structure Fire in the Illinois Valley
Josephine County, ORE. — On Tuesday at 7:24 p.m. the Illinois Valley Fire District received a report of a suspicious open burn behind the old Radio Shack Building. First units upgraded the incident to a Commercial Structure Fire. After suppression efforts were underway, a Second Alarm was initiated with...
KTVL
23-year-old driver dies after car crash into tree, passenger in critical condition
MEDFORD — After a car crashed into a tree and caught fire, the 23-year-old driver, the passenger, and a dog were pulled out of the burning car. The Medford Police Department said when officers responded to the single-car crash on E. Main Street and Crater Lake Avenue, witnesses at the scene of the crash were able to get the driver out of the car.
KTVL
Crews respond to commercial structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — UPDATE:. Medford Fire Department says roadways are reopened and the fire is knocked down at 560 Arnold Lane. Fire Investigators are working with Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Medford Police to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation is still ongoing. There were...
KTVL
Longtime Medford homeless resident gets his own place to live
MEDFORD, Ore. — Dan Doty, better known as "Downtown Dan," is finally moving into his place after being homeless for over 25 years. “I’ve been trying for 20-25 years to do this on my own and it didn’t work, but this is going to work out I think,” said Dan Doty.
KTVL
Ask10: What is being done with O'Holleran's restaurant?
MEDFORD, Ore. — Brookings viewer Kerri asked us, "We want to know what is being done with O'Halloran's restaurant that has fencing around it for 7 months now? Some say urgent care? Some say it would be Dollar General if we didn't already have one!" We did some digging...
KTVL
Curry County applies for grant to reduce community wildfire risk
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — The Curry County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Monday to discuss the county's commitment to reducing wildfire risk. Commissioners voted unanimously to support the county's application for the Community Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant. The grant is aimed at helping protect people, property, and communities from wildfires through risk reduction programs.
