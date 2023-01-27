Wayne State women face top two teams from NSIC North on the road this weekend

Read full article on original website
St. Cloud State wins tight battle over Wayne State women, 65-61
St. Cloud State took advantage of four Wayne State turnovers in the final two minutes as the Huskies held off the Wildcats 65-61 in a Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball cross division contest played in St. Cloud, Minnesota Saturday evening. The host Huskies are now 15-5 and 12-4 in the NSIC with WSC sitting at 10-10 and 6-10 in the NSIC South Division.
Mohr leads hot-shooting Wayne State men past St. Cloud State
Wayne State College used 55 percent shooting and a season-high 26 points from fifth year guard Nate Mohr to pace the Wildcats in a 78-61 Northern Sun Conference cross division men’s basketball win at St. Cloud State Saturday afternoon. It was the first-ever NSIC regular season win in nine...
Saturday's local and area sports results; Monday's schedule
Both Norfolk High wrestling teams won their invitationals on Saturday. The Norfolk boys scored 202.5 points to runner-up Columbus with 152 in the eight-team field. Third-ranked Jake Licking’s finals match at 160 pounds against No. 2 Michael Meyers of Omaha Westside was worth the price of admission alone. After a scoreless first period, Meyers scored two points with a reversal. Then, late in the period, Licking got his own reversal to tie the score, then pinned Meyers with just four seconds left in the period. Other Norfolk champions were Ryder Kahny at 106, Kayden Kettler at 195, Jackson Bos at 220.
Coaches, officials, players announced for Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic
Dave Stoddard, president of the Northeast Nebraska All Star Football Classic Board of Directors, has announced the coaches, officials, and player rosters for the 2023 game. Greg Wemhoff of Elgin Public/Pope John and Mark Brahmer of Pierce have been named head coaches for the tenth Red vs. White Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.
Northeast women fall to No. 3 Kirkwood; Bliven has season-high 13 points
The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team hosted No. 3 Kirkwood Community College Saturday afternoon at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. The Eagles come out on top in the battle by a final score of 70-42. The Hawks (12-8, 5-5 ICCAC) knew they would face a tough test...
Northeast men trade leads with No. 10 Kirkwood before falling short
The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team welcomed No. 10 Kirkwood Community College Saturday afternoon to the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk for an ICCAC matchup. The Eagles took the close showdown by a final score of 86-76. The Hawks (11-11, 3-7 ICCAC) and Eagles were at an even...
Omaha man arrested for stolen vehicle possession in Stanton County
SPURVILLE - An Omaha man was arrested Friday night in Stanton County for driving a stolen vehicle. Around 10:30 p.m., sheriffs received information about a stolen vehicle from Iowa that was traveling on Highway 51 east of Wisner and possibly on its way to Norfolk. The vehicle, a 2018 Chevy Tahoe, was stolen from a convenience store in Onawa, Iowa, after the driver went inside the store and left the vehicle running.
Four people injured in accident in Pierce County
Four people were injured following a two vehicle crash that occurred in southern Pierce County Monday afternoon. Sheriff Rick Eberhardt says multiple agencies responded to an accident on Highway 81 about a mile north of 850th road around 3:30 p.m. He says a passenger car was traveling southbound on Highway 81 when it crossed the center line and struck a pickup that was traveling northbound before catching fire.
Sinema leans on California to join Colorado River water pact
(The Center Square)- As six states wait for California to join its Colorado River Basin water use agreement, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema called on the state to be willing to seal the deal. In a letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation on Tuesday, Arizona, Nevada,...
U.S. Marshals join the hunt for Jeffrey Stewart
The U.S. Marshals and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help locating former North Fork Area Transit manager Jeffrey Stewart. The 31-year-old Stewart is wanted for embezzling over $750,000 from the transit between April and December of last year. Stewart is a white male, 5’8” tall and 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Marshals and County Sheriffs say Stewart fled the Norfolk area with his wife and three kids. The family does have connections to the southern Texas area.
Agriculture, holding D.C. accountable top of Senator Ricketts' priorities
D.C. - Newly sworn-in Senator Pete Ricketts has many different priorities for his first term as governor, with one of them being holding Washington accountable and running government more like a business. Ricketts says many people think that good service can’t be provided at the federal level and that D.C....
Free farm finance clinics being hosted for farmers and ranchers in February
NORFOLK - Farmers and ranchers in Northeast Nebraska will have the ability to meet with an experienced Ag law attorney and Ag finance counselor by attending a free farm finance clinic in Norfolk this month. Michelle Soll with the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline says they can assist with legal and...
Ho-Chunk Farms to focus on conservation in 2023
WINNEBAGO - A northeast Nebraska farming operation is starting the year with an even bigger commitment to conservation – and they're hoping other farms take note. Cover cropping and organic farming are already practiced by the Winnebago Tribe's Ho-Chunk Farms. And through the U-S-D-A's Natural Resources Conservation Service "Eqip" program, they'll be adding more conservation practices this year.
