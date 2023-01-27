Wayne State women face top two teams from NSIC North on the road this weekend

Both Norfolk High wrestling teams won their invitationals on Saturday. The Norfolk boys scored 202.5 points to runner-up Columbus with 152 in the eight-team field. Third-ranked Jake Licking’s finals match at 160 pounds against No. 2 Michael Meyers of Omaha Westside was worth the price of admission alone. After a scoreless first period, Meyers scored two points with a reversal. Then, late in the period, Licking got his own reversal to tie the score, then pinned Meyers with just four seconds left in the period. Other Norfolk champions were Ryder Kahny at 106, Kayden Kettler at 195, Jackson Bos at 220.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO