FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
Forsyth County library exhibit highlights Jewish history in AtlantaJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces 'Cop City' compromise as protestors fill City Hall
Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced changes to the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Center known as "Cop City." They said their compromise will protect the environment, spur local business and serve as a community resource. "Cop City" is the forested area in...
Construction permit to be issued that will allow police training facility at center of protests to move forward
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced Tuesday an agreement was in place to allow for the construction permit to be issued in the building of the much-contested Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has been the subject of a yearlong protest movement known as "Stop Cop City."
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
GDOT changes GA 400 speed limit signs back, said change was mistake
ATLANTA — Turns out, drivers won't have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials walked back an announcement Tuesday, saying the speed won't change on the popular metro Atlanta highway. On Monday, GDOT said they had lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta and posted signs...
Battery manufacturer to open new IT center, creating 200 high-tech jobs in Roswell
ROSWELL, Ga — SK Battery, a South Korean electric vehicle manufacturer, will open up a new IT center in Roswell, creating 200 brand new jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Friday. The IT center will help serve the company’s battery manufacturing facilities across the United States, including its Georgia...
Gwinnett Place mall redevelopment plan will get traffic study
Gwinnett County and the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District will fund the study.
Source: Deal reached to move forward with APD training facility with community, forest protections
ATLANTA — A landmark deal to move forward with the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center with protections for the community and forest has been reached in principle between the City of Atlanta, DeKalb County, and the Atlanta Police Foundation, according to a source familiar with the negotiation, who spoke with Channel 2′s Mark Winne.
Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023
2022 was a year of escalating interest rates and plunging market activity, as the Federal Reserve attempted to calm the housing hysteria from the year before. The pandemic prompted record-low mortgage rates, converting the market into one where demand outweighed supply, and home sellers benefited over buyers. The post Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Couple with massive water issues fear their home was built on a ditch or stream
ATLANTA - A Cobb County family feels their eight-year-old home has so many water problems it is unlivable and their yard, so water saturated they fear a sinkhole could gobble up their home. It has been a living hell according to the parents who are fighting with their builder in...
valdostatoday.com
Green Georgia invests $59M for new headquarters
ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials manufacturing company will invest $59 million in a new headquarters in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters in Thomaston and invest $59 million in the facility.
WSB Radio
European real estate company redeveloping large section of south downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A European real estate company has purchased more than 50 buildings in a long-troubled section of downtown Atlanta. They bought five properties just this month alone. The company said that it plans to make a dramatic change to a neighborhood known for empty parking lots and vacant...
P.F. Chang's to open 5th Atlanta location on Wednesday
ATLANTA — Doors open on Wednesday for Atlanta's newest P.F. Chang's Chinese Restaurant location, according to a release from the company. Lovers of the restaurant's Mongolian chicken, lettuce wraps and more can line up for a seat at their bistro at Perimeter Mall. The restaurant is currently open for takeout and delivery only.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Multiple flights delayed, canceled at Atlanta airport due to winter storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Winter travel woes drag on for airline passengers as extreme winter weather batters several states. According to FlightAware, nearly 1,000 flights were canceled and delayed across the U.S. early Tuesday as a wave of freezing rain and sleet move through central Tennessee, central Kentucky, and southern West Virginia.
adventuresinatlanta.com
THE ODDITIES AND CURIOSITIES EXPO VISITS ATLANTA
Enjoy a showcase of all things weird. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo, the original traveling oddities event that hits major cities across the country and features 150+ oddity vendors and artists, is returning to Atlanta, Georgia and expanding to a two-day event on Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th.
Atlanta promoter, entrepreneur indicted for nearly $1M PPP loan fraud
ATLANTA — An Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur has been indicted for receiving a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan worth nearly $1 million for his businesses. In June 2020, 41-year-old Travis Harris signed a PPP loan application for his business, Atlanta Luxury Cars & Trucks LLC, worth $968,405. Harris’ application was based on fraudulent information about his business’ number of employees, payroll, and revenue, according to officials.
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in Georgia
GEORGIA - Whether you're looking for the best burgers in Georgia or want to try something new, there's no shortage of great restaurants around the state. Whether you're in Atlanta, Marietta, Athens, or Savanna, there's something for you.
Gov. Kemp: Sustainable building materials company to invest $59 million in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian P. Kemp announced on Friday a manufacturing company is building their new headquarters in Thomaston. A press release says the company Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters and invest $59 million in the facility.
Business Beat: New Publix opening this year in west Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Before long, west Forsyth County residents will have a new place to do their grocery shopping. A Publix store will anchor the Tribble Crossing shopping center at the intersection of Highway 20/Canton Highway and Post Road.
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.
Stone Mountain GA- Kelvin Dickerson,59 came home from a 3 month stay in a local medical facility to learn his utilities had been disconnected due to non-payment and facing eviction from his apartment. And his bank account with a zero balance.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Tombstones can tell us stories
A simple tombstone in a small cemetery in Johns Creek marks the final resting place of a young man who died too soon. Ervin O. (Oscar) Jones was killed in the World War II battle of Okinawa at age 20. His tombstone has a portrait of Ervin in his Army uniform, with his garrison cap askew as was often the fashion back then. He looks proud to be serving his country. This is his story together with four sub-stories.
