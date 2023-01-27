ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023

2022 was a year of escalating interest rates and plunging market activity, as the Federal Reserve attempted to calm the housing hysteria from the year before. The pandemic prompted record-low mortgage rates, converting the market into one where demand outweighed supply, and home sellers benefited over buyers. The post Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Green Georgia invests $59M for new headquarters

ATLANTA – A sustainable building materials manufacturing company will invest $59 million in a new headquarters in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters in Thomaston and invest $59 million in the facility.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

P.F. Chang's to open 5th Atlanta location on Wednesday

ATLANTA — Doors open on Wednesday for Atlanta's newest P.F. Chang's Chinese Restaurant location, according to a release from the company. Lovers of the restaurant's Mongolian chicken, lettuce wraps and more can line up for a seat at their bistro at Perimeter Mall. The restaurant is currently open for takeout and delivery only.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Multiple flights delayed, canceled at Atlanta airport due to winter storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Winter travel woes drag on for airline passengers as extreme winter weather batters several states. According to FlightAware, nearly 1,000 flights were canceled and delayed across the U.S. early Tuesday as a wave of freezing rain and sleet move through central Tennessee, central Kentucky, and southern West Virginia.
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

THE ODDITIES AND CURIOSITIES EXPO VISITS ATLANTA

Enjoy a showcase of all things weird. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo, the original traveling oddities event that hits major cities across the country and features 150+ oddity vendors and artists, is returning to Atlanta, Georgia and expanding to a two-day event on Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta promoter, entrepreneur indicted for nearly $1M PPP loan fraud

ATLANTA — An Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur has been indicted for receiving a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan worth nearly $1 million for his businesses. In June 2020, 41-year-old Travis Harris signed a PPP loan application for his business, Atlanta Luxury Cars & Trucks LLC, worth $968,405. Harris’ application was based on fraudulent information about his business’ number of employees, payroll, and revenue, according to officials.
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Tombstones can tell us stories

A simple tombstone in a small cemetery in Johns Creek marks the final resting place of a young man who died too soon. Ervin O. (Oscar) Jones was killed in the World War II battle of Okinawa at age 20. His tombstone has a portrait of Ervin in his Army uniform, with his garrison cap askew as was often the fashion back then. He looks proud to be serving his country. This is his story together with four sub-stories.
JOHNS CREEK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy