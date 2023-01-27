ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CoinDesk

Nic Carter from Castle Island Ventures Backs New Crypto VC Firm

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Breed VC, a new crypto-focused firm, has closed fundraising for its first fund and brought in a “considerable portion” of its $20 million target, founder and general partner Jed Breed told CoinDesk during an interview. The fund was backed by prominent crypto investor Nic Carter, Tribe Capital and Shima Capital, among others.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

DeFi Project Friktion’s Shutdown Said to Stem Partly From Founder Disagreement

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Friktion Labs, a crypto startup that builds high-yielding structured products for decentralized finance (DeFi) traders on the Solana blockchain, said late Thursday that it was shutting down its user platform, citing the challenging “economics” of the current market climate.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Binance Partners With Mastercard to Launch Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk andInfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Binance has launched a prepaid crypto card in Brazil in...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Sandbox’s SAND Surges 90% Since Start of Year Ahead of Token Unlock

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Virtual world The Sandbox’s SAND token is witnessing a surge in price over the month ahead of its token unlock scheduled for Feb. 14. Token unlocks, which are usually considered bearish events, appear...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

DekaBank Selects Swiss Crypto Specialist Metaco to Steer Digital Asset Offering

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. DekaBank, a German lender with 360 billion euros (US$390 billion) in assets under management, joinsSociete Generale (GLE) and Citibank (C) in selecting Switzerland's Metaco to develop its digital asset offerings for institutional clients, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk.
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

DeFi Liquidity Protocol Squid Raises $3.5M Round Led by North Island Ventures

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Squid, an Axelar-based protocol that connects users and developers with cross-chain liquidity, raised a $3.5 million seed round led by North Island Ventures. The new capital will help Squid add more supported chains and expand the team.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Price Surge a Reversal From Darkest Days of 2022

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin and ether continued to trade in a narrow range on Tuesday amid light trading as investors anxiously await the Wednesday announcement of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision on an interest rate hike. Markets widely expect a 25 basis point (bps) increase on Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Metaverse Tokens Outperforming Bitcoin in January

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Metaverse-related tokens have started the year hot, outperforming bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, by large margins. Decentraland’s MANA, which is the native token of the metaverse project, has gained about...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific to Borrow $70M From B. Riley

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) agreed to borrow $70 million from investment bank B. Riley to replace an existing facility and keep the company running as it goes through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Airdrops Tokens to Liquidity Providers and 0xmon Holders

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Sudoswap on Monday issued and airdropped its sudo tokens to users based on predetermined criteria. Airdrops are the unsolicited distribution of a cryptocurrency token or coin, usually for free,...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Floki Inu DAO Passes Proposal to Burn Over $100M Worth of Tokens

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Floki Inu community voted in favor of a recent governance proposal that sought to burn 4.2 trillion FLOKI tokens on a cross-chain bridge and reduce transactional tax. The proposal passed with a 99.97%...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto-Focused VC Firm Pantera’s Liquid Token Fund Lost 80% in 2022

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The liquid token fund of crypto-focused venture-capital firm Pantera Capital lost 80% during 2022, taking a nearly 23% hit in November alone after the implosion of centralized exchange FTX. By comparison, the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index was down roughly 27% for the year. Pantera’s fund has partly rebounded this month with a gain of over 47%, according to a January investor calluploaded to YouTube.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Coinbase Exec Says Institutional Investors Still Into Crypto Post-FTX

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Institutional investors appear to have a steadfast interest in crypto, David Duong, head of institutional research at crypto exchange Coinbase, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Monday. “The secular trend for...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Restructures Another $11M of Debt

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Greenidge Generation (GREE) and B. Riley Financial (RILY) have agreed to restructure an $11 million promissory note the miner owes to the investment bank. Greenidge was one of several miners that struggled last year...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Strike Expands Lightning Network-Powered Remittances to Philippines

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital payments firmStrike is expanding its international money transfer service that runs on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network to the Philippines, in a push to tap into the country’s $12 billion remittance market, one of the world’s largest.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy