FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
CoinDesk
Social Token Project Rally Shuts Ethereum Sidechain, Stranding Users’ Crypto Assets
Social token platform Rally said Tuesday it is abandoning its Ethereum sidechain and warned users – creators and their communities of token-holding fans – their crypto assets may soon become stranded. "Since...
CoinDesk
Secret Blockchain Suffers Departures as Foundation Head's $2M-Plus Dividend Sparks Outcry
Secret Network, a privacy-focused blockchain, has seen a growing number of validators halt their services, after the head of an affiliated foundation took out more than $2 million in dividends and an upgrade led to technical problems.
CoinDesk
Nic Carter from Castle Island Ventures Backs New Crypto VC Firm
Breed VC, a new crypto-focused firm, has closed fundraising for its first fund and brought in a "considerable portion" of its $20 million target, founder and general partner Jed Breed told CoinDesk during an interview. The fund was backed by prominent crypto investor Nic Carter, Tribe Capital and Shima Capital, among others.
CoinDesk
DeFi Project Friktion’s Shutdown Said to Stem Partly From Founder Disagreement
Friktion Labs, a crypto startup that builds high-yielding structured products for decentralized finance (DeFi) traders on the Solana blockchain, said late Thursday that it was shutting down its user platform, citing the challenging "economics" of the current market climate.
CoinDesk
Binance Partners With Mastercard to Launch Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk andInfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Binance has launched a prepaid crypto card in Brazil in...
CoinDesk
Sandbox’s SAND Surges 90% Since Start of Year Ahead of Token Unlock
Virtual world The Sandbox's SAND token is witnessing a surge in price over the month ahead of its token unlock scheduled for Feb. 14. Token unlocks, which are usually considered bearish events, appear...
CoinDesk
DekaBank Selects Swiss Crypto Specialist Metaco to Steer Digital Asset Offering
DekaBank, a German lender with 360 billion euros (US$390 billion) in assets under management, joinsSociete Generale (GLE) and Citibank (C) in selecting Switzerland's Metaco to develop its digital asset offerings for institutional clients, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk.
CoinDesk
DeFi Liquidity Protocol Squid Raises $3.5M Round Led by North Island Ventures
Squid, an Axelar-based protocol that connects users and developers with cross-chain liquidity, raised a $3.5 million seed round led by North Island Ventures. The new capital will help Squid add more supported chains and expand the team.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Price Surge a Reversal From Darkest Days of 2022
Bitcoin and ether continued to trade in a narrow range on Tuesday amid light trading as investors anxiously await the Wednesday announcement of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on an interest rate hike. Markets widely expect a 25 basis point (bps) increase on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Metaverse Tokens Outperforming Bitcoin in January
Metaverse-related tokens have started the year hot, outperforming bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, by large margins. Decentraland's MANA, which is the native token of the metaverse project, has gained about...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific to Borrow $70M From B. Riley
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) agreed to borrow $70 million from investment bank B. Riley to replace an existing facility and keep the company running as it goes through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.
CoinDesk
NFT Marketplace Sudoswap Airdrops Tokens to Liquidity Providers and 0xmon Holders
Popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Sudoswap on Monday issued and airdropped its sudo tokens to users based on predetermined criteria. Airdrops are the unsolicited distribution of a cryptocurrency token or coin, usually for free,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Could be in the Later Stages of the Bear Market, On-Chain Data Suggests
Bitcoin's (BTC) recent uptrend was met with euphoria and skepticism as prices rallied 40% in the past month – despite ongoing contagion effects spread by the fall of centralized crypto players. Bitcoin...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Suffers Largest Daily Plunge Since November to Sink Below $22.6K as Fed Meeting Looms
Bitcoin dipped below $22,600 at one point Monday to record its biggest single-day percentage loss since early November when the FTX meltdown sent the crypto market reeling. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was...
CoinDesk
Floki Inu DAO Passes Proposal to Burn Over $100M Worth of Tokens
The Floki Inu community voted in favor of a recent governance proposal that sought to burn 4.2 trillion FLOKI tokens on a cross-chain bridge and reduce transactional tax. The proposal passed with a 99.97%...
CoinDesk
Crypto-Focused VC Firm Pantera’s Liquid Token Fund Lost 80% in 2022
The liquid token fund of crypto-focused venture-capital firm Pantera Capital lost 80% during 2022, taking a nearly 23% hit in November alone after the implosion of centralized exchange FTX. By comparison, the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index was down roughly 27% for the year. Pantera's fund has partly rebounded this month with a gain of over 47%, according to a January investor calluploaded to YouTube.
CoinDesk
Coinbase Exec Says Institutional Investors Still Into Crypto Post-FTX
Institutional investors appear to have a steadfast interest in crypto, David Duong, head of institutional research at crypto exchange Coinbase, told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" on Monday. "The secular trend for...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Restructures Another $11M of Debt
Greenidge Generation (GREE) and B. Riley Financial (RILY) have agreed to restructure an $11 million promissory note the miner owes to the investment bank. Greenidge was one of several miners that struggled last year...
CoinDesk
Crypto Market January Roundup: Aptos, Metaverse-Affiliated Tokens Lead Broad-Based Rally
After spending 2022 in the doldrums, the cryptocurrency market has soared in January, with the biggest winners tokens that fell by the most last year. Layer 1 blockchain Aptos' APT token was the biggest...
CoinDesk
Strike Expands Lightning Network-Powered Remittances to Philippines
Digital payments firmStrike is expanding its international money transfer service that runs on Bitcoin's Lightning Network to the Philippines, in a push to tap into the country's $12 billion remittance market, one of the world's largest.
