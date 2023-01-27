Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
WTVCFOX
District holds first meeting to discuss rezoning overcrowded Hamilton County Schools
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County School held a meeting Monday to answer questions about a rezoning proposal that would address overcrowding at select schools. The rezoning would be for the 2023-2024 school year. There are three areas up for rezoning by HCS. A section of East Ridge High...
WTVCFOX
Ending the stigma: Cleveland firefighter's death may lead to help with PTSD in Tennessee
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It’s a reality that thousands of first responders face, putting on that helmet or that badge could mean life or death. “I watched him struggle with it...It was hard to go through especially that we had nowhere to turn, " says Jennifer Samples. Jennifer Samples...
WTVCFOX
Non-violent offenders to help increase trash pickup in Hamilton County, mayor, D.A. say
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Convicted non-violent offenders in Hamilton County will have opportunities to serve part of their sentence helping to clean up Tennessee trash. Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp announced the new initiative on Tuesday. The Wamps say the goal is...
WTVCFOX
"She makes this town what it is:" Bledsoe County woman dedicates life to volunteer work
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — In a town of about 15,000, it's pretty easy to know your neighbor. But Ginger Housley is close to celebrity status in Bledsoe County. "I'm just proud to know her," said Dan Young who nominated Ginger for Pay it Forward. Dan Young has seen Ginger's...
WTVCFOX
'Never looked worse:' Non-profit eyes increasing trash on Chattanooga Creek
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A local non-profit is noticing trash is collecting more and more in hotspots around the Scenic City. "Litter is increasing exponentially, it seems, everywhere," said Randy Whorton, Director of Wild Trails. During a recent Chattanooga City Council meeting Council member Carol Berz used the word trashy...
WTVCFOX
Multiple injured in 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a 3 car crash in Cleveland Monday, police say. The Cleveland Police Department says this accident was at the intersection of Keith and 20th Street:. Based on driver and witness statements, Cleveland police say the collision began when one vehicle rear-ended...
WTVCFOX
Teen trio charged with Saturday carjacking in Chattanooga; Second such incident in 3 days
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Fire Department says that a car crash in the 3800 block of Brainerd Road on Saturday was related to the car jacking on Roanoke Avenue. Depend on us to keep you updated. EARLIER:. Three teenagers sit in jail after a carjacking Saturday afternoon,...
WTVCFOX
2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
WTVCFOX
Suspect wanted for Ooltewah double shooting now in custody, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — UPDATE (Jan. 31st):. The person wanted by deputies for this shooting is now in custody, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning. Brian Stone is charged with 4 counts of attempted first degree murder. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Matt Lea says after the shooting,...
WTVCFOX
48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
WTVCFOX
3 Walker County residents die from fentanyl overdose Monday, sheriff says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — 3 Walker County residents died from a fentanyl overdose Monday, Sheriff Steve Wilson says. Sheriff Wilson says the call came in early this morning on Walden Spur Road in the Kensington area. He tells us a family member went to check on one of the...
WTVCFOX
Man convicted of raping 6-year-old child by Whitfield County jury
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A jury in Whitfield County convicted a 37-year-old man for raping a 6-year-old child Tuesday. William Gilberto Gaspar-Mateo was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston, but he will be eligible for parole in 30 years.
