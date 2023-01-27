ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton Township, NJ

Athlon Sports

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Eagles Fans Go Wild on Ambulance in Downtown Philly

Eagles fans celebrated the 31-7 blowout against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The riot police arrived at the scene in Downtown Philly as thousands of people took to the streets. The city officials tried to block off almost a square mile around City Hall. They went as far as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTNH

The best wings for Super Bowl Sunday in Connecticut: report

(WTNH) — The Super Bowl match is set. On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Whether you’re a Chiefs or Eagles fan, there’s one thing everyone can agree on: wings. In households across the country, people will be chowing down on their favorite […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yardbarker

Eli Manning reveals what daughter learned during Giants-Eagles playoff game

New York Giants legend Eli Manning has opened up about taking his daughter to Big Blue's playoff game at the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 21 which Philadelphia won 38-7. "To be able to go there with my 11-year-old daughter, she definitely learned a few new hand gestures, learned a few new vocabulary words that I said, 'Whatever you hear and see in Philly, it just stays in Philly. You can’t bring that back to school; don’t try that on your friends or your teachers. We don’t need you getting expelled any time soon,'" Manning hilariously told The Athletic's Dan Duggan for a piece published Monday. "But it was fun to be there and root them on. Unfortunately, the game didn’t go quite how I wanted it to."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles fans climb poles in Center City following Super Bowl berth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that didn't take long. Shortly after the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship, Birds fans hit the streets all over the city and some dared to continue a Philly tradition: climbing greased poles. Police told CBS Philadelphia they used a product called Bio Bottle Jack Hydraulic Fluid ISO 32 to grease the poles this year. Here's the video from last week: But, that didn't stand a chance against the rabid Eagles fan base. If you're looking to go the Super Bowl, we you covered on some deals on hotels and flights. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

10 Spots To Watch The Eagles Game in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a place to watch the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, you've come to the right place. The team is gearing up for their Saturday game against the New York Giants. There are plenty of sports bars in the city to catch the game, including several that have previously hosted playoff games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles-Chiefs: Former Birds WR shares his Super Bowl LVII pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are already the favorites heading into the Super Bowl. Fans say it's destiny, and one former player who played for coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City agrees. Many fans at Chickie's and Pete's were already sporting their NFC championship T-shirts, still savoring the Birds' big win and looking toward one more for the season. One day after clinching a trip to the Super Bowl, Eagles fans packed Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly for WIP SportsRadio's live broadcast, still very much on a victory high. "The whole thing is amazing," Stephanie Phillips said. "The whole season has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Super Bowl bound: Buy Hurtscafe Blend coffee in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a Philly thing. Continuing the high of the Eagles going to Super Bowl LVII, a specialty coffee roaster in Philadelphia has a coffee blend that Hurts so good.ReAnimator Coffee Roaster has a Foles-gers: Hurtscafe Blend coffee for $20.There are options for whole bean, drip grind, coarse grind, and pour-over grind. The website references the taste of the Hurtscafe Blend to be toasted almonds, brown sugar, cocoa, and most importantly, victory.As a fan you can also know that you are supporting a good cause, $5 from every sale will go to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.The Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in Arizona. Go Birds!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

It's a Philly thing: An Eagles battle cry explained

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles have a new battle cry for the playoffs this year when Jalen Hurts uttered the words "it's a Philly thing."There's no official definition of that phrase. CBS Philadelphia hooked up with Eagles social media personality Eric Emanuele, otherwise known by his Instagram erock_eagles to learn more about what "a Philly thing" means.He defines what that now famous statement means in the video above.Read more about the NFC title game Sunday and how Eagles fans get ready for the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Forget red vs. blue: Harrisburg bipartisan green for Eagles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Junior lawmakers typically defer to their senior leaders on important decisions. But drafting a memo for legislation about the cost of tickets to sporting events, newly-inaugurated state Sen. Frank Farry (R-Bucks) couldn't help himself. "We were literally going to throw in there that we understand my colleagues from the western part of the state may not be facing the same challenges as those on the eastern part of the state right now," Farry said. A joke, of course, although three months after a Phillies World Series appearance and two weeks before an Eagles trip to the...
HARRISBURG, PA
