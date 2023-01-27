Read full article on original website
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
South Philadelphia cleaners responsible for keeping team's jerseys game day ready
Lattanzio's Linn Cleaners in South Philadelphia has been keeping the Eagles looking fresh on game day for a decade or so, and this week is no different.
Eagles, their fans turn Philadelphia into championship-sized party
At 6:07 p.m. Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles sent the Delaware Valley into a sea of joy that flooded the city’s streets with celebration — and many fans’ eyes with happy tears, all because the Birds will play for their fifth NFL championship.
Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl-bound Jalen Hurts is still trying to quiet haters
Nick Sirianni and his kids made snow angels in the confetti on the Linc turf. Jalen Hurts puffed on a cigar alone at his locker and scrolled through the congratulatory texts on his phone. Out in the Philly streets, delirious fans refused to let grease slow them down as they...
Yardbarker
Watch: Eagles Fans Go Wild on Ambulance in Downtown Philly
Eagles fans celebrated the 31-7 blowout against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The riot police arrived at the scene in Downtown Philly as thousands of people took to the streets. The city officials tried to block off almost a square mile around City Hall. They went as far as...
'What's a Philly Thing?' Eagles fans have the answer on Broad Street
Fans stormed the streets after the Philadelphia Eagles scored their way into the Super Bowl. We asked them, "What's a Philly Thing?"
The best wings for Super Bowl Sunday in Connecticut: report
(WTNH) — The Super Bowl match is set. On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Philadelphia Eagles will go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Whether you’re a Chiefs or Eagles fan, there’s one thing everyone can agree on: wings. In households across the country, people will be chowing down on their favorite […]
Yardbarker
Eli Manning reveals what daughter learned during Giants-Eagles playoff game
New York Giants legend Eli Manning has opened up about taking his daughter to Big Blue's playoff game at the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 21 which Philadelphia won 38-7. "To be able to go there with my 11-year-old daughter, she definitely learned a few new hand gestures, learned a few new vocabulary words that I said, 'Whatever you hear and see in Philly, it just stays in Philly. You can’t bring that back to school; don’t try that on your friends or your teachers. We don’t need you getting expelled any time soon,'" Manning hilariously told The Athletic's Dan Duggan for a piece published Monday. "But it was fun to be there and root them on. Unfortunately, the game didn’t go quite how I wanted it to."
Eagles fans celebrating the team's return to the Super Bowl
SCRANTON, Pa. — Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs gear is on full display at Tim Wagner's Sports Corner in the Green Ridge section of Scranton. Both teams secured their spots in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday. It wasn't hard to spot the Eagle faithful at the University...
Eagles fans climb poles in Center City following Super Bowl berth
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that didn't take long. Shortly after the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship, Birds fans hit the streets all over the city and some dared to continue a Philly tradition: climbing greased poles. Police told CBS Philadelphia they used a product called Bio Bottle Jack Hydraulic Fluid ISO 32 to grease the poles this year. Here's the video from last week: But, that didn't stand a chance against the rabid Eagles fan base. If you're looking to go the Super Bowl, we you covered on some deals on hotels and flights.
10 Spots To Watch The Eagles Game in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a place to watch the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, you've come to the right place. The team is gearing up for their Saturday game against the New York Giants. There are plenty of sports bars in the city to catch the game, including several that have previously hosted playoff games.
Eagles-Chiefs: Former Birds WR shares his Super Bowl LVII pick
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are already the favorites heading into the Super Bowl. Fans say it's destiny, and one former player who played for coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City agrees. Many fans at Chickie's and Pete's were already sporting their NFC championship T-shirts, still savoring the Birds' big win and looking toward one more for the season. One day after clinching a trip to the Super Bowl, Eagles fans packed Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly for WIP SportsRadio's live broadcast, still very much on a victory high. "The whole thing is amazing," Stephanie Phillips said. "The whole season has...
Arizona Restaurant Owner Sends Warning to Staff Ahead About Eagles Fans Ahead of Super Bowl
An Arizona restaurant owner sent a warning to his staff ahead of Eagles’ fans arrival for the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale and it sounds like Eagles fans had this owner shook. Jomboy Media thought the same thing and obtained a screenshot from Instagram.
‘He went and he got it.’ Eagles star Haason Reddick had humbling beginning in New Jersey
Philadelphia Eagles star Haason Reddick is heading to the Super Bowl. But the 28-year-old from South Jersey did not have any scholarship offers out of Haddon Heights High School.
Your Philadelphia Eagles-49ers Party Will Be a Win With Hoagies From These 30+ NJ Shops
An absolutely huge football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers is just about here and that means one thing: you need big food. That part is pretty easy. But you need something that will really set the mood for hours of football. Something that everyone likes, it's easy to get, and you won't be stuck in the kitchen for three hours making it.
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Are Any Cast Members Eagles Fans in Real Life?
When the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, some of the 'It's Always Sunny' cast will be rooting them on.
Super Bowl bound: Buy Hurtscafe Blend coffee in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a Philly thing. Continuing the high of the Eagles going to Super Bowl LVII, a specialty coffee roaster in Philadelphia has a coffee blend that Hurts so good.ReAnimator Coffee Roaster has a Foles-gers: Hurtscafe Blend coffee for $20.There are options for whole bean, drip grind, coarse grind, and pour-over grind. The website references the taste of the Hurtscafe Blend to be toasted almonds, brown sugar, cocoa, and most importantly, victory.As a fan you can also know that you are supporting a good cause, $5 from every sale will go to The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.The Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl in Arizona. Go Birds!
Fans rush to get Eagles NFC Championship victory gear
Fans lined up outside of Clothes Quarters in Ridley to score some merch. Gina Diluzio was one of the first customers to get inside.
It's a Philly thing: An Eagles battle cry explained
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles have a new battle cry for the playoffs this year when Jalen Hurts uttered the words "it's a Philly thing."There's no official definition of that phrase. CBS Philadelphia hooked up with Eagles social media personality Eric Emanuele, otherwise known by his Instagram erock_eagles to learn more about what "a Philly thing" means.He defines what that now famous statement means in the video above.Read more about the NFC title game Sunday and how Eagles fans get ready for the game.
Forget red vs. blue: Harrisburg bipartisan green for Eagles
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Junior lawmakers typically defer to their senior leaders on important decisions. But drafting a memo for legislation about the cost of tickets to sporting events, newly-inaugurated state Sen. Frank Farry (R-Bucks) couldn't help himself. "We were literally going to throw in there that we understand my colleagues from the western part of the state may not be facing the same challenges as those on the eastern part of the state right now," Farry said. A joke, of course, although three months after a Phillies World Series appearance and two weeks before an Eagles trip to the...
