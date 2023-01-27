ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Freeport city manager Randy Bukas to retire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Freeport these past five years,” said Freeport city manager Randy Bukas. After 46 years in local government, Bukas announced his plans to retire Tuesday, effective June 30. “Freeport is a great place to live...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford non-profit asks for winter clothing donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place needs donations to help those less fortunate now that extreme cold weather is in the stateline. They are looking for warm gloves, warm men’s and women’s boots and men’s and women’s heavy coats. Any and all donations are wanted. Residents can drop them off at the non-profit’s outreach center, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond

A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Illinois bill would alert patients about medical …. A bill to make sure that patients know about changes to their medical records...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel 3000

Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS Chicago

Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
AURORA, IL
WIFR

Rockford sisters skate to nationals in return to hometown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a nostalgic return to Rockford for two sisters who grew up on the ice. Charity Hendrickson and Evangeline Whitlock have skating in their blood. They started at the ages of three and five respectively and skated together in Rockford with the Ice Angels, a local synchronized skating team. This past week they returned to their hometown to compete at the 2023 Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships at the BMO Center.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired

One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after a morning fire in Rockford. First responders were called to E. State Street, near SwedishAmerican, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire. Crew found flames coming from a first-floor chimney area in the house when they arrived. The blaze was brought under control within […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being rescued while their house was on fire. Emergency crews say the homeowner was unable to walk by themselves to leave the house in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road but escaped with the help of a neighbor. First...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winterfest in Beloit is underway

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s WinterFest is under way this weekend just across the state border in the Dairy State, and what a great weekend to have it with the winter weather occurring outside!. Visitors to the festival had the chance on Saturday morning to witness a sled dog...
BELOIT, WI
WQAD

Train blocks off entire subdivision near Dixon

DIXON, Ill. — Updated Story:. As of 9:51 a.m., the train has been separated and the railway crossing at Butler Street and Railroad Avenue is open to traffic. A Union Pacific Railroad Train near Dixon has been stationary for hours, blocking off an entire subdivision, according to a Jan. 31 news release.
DIXON, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 27-30, 2023

OREGON — On Jan. 27, deputies responded to Illinois Route 251 and Lindenwood Road regarding vehicles in the ditch. After an investigation, it was learned that Luis Diaz, 42, of Rockford, was arrested for having no valid driver's license. Diaz was released on an I-bond. Ron's towing removed the vehicle from the location.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Thanks To Illinois Target Employee For Doing Job Most Couldn’t Handle

If you have never worked retail or any type of customer service job in your lifetime, there are three types of customers you have to be very aware of besides 'The Karen'. 1. The Discount Customer - A person who loves discounts and is always on the lookout for ways to save money on their purchases. They'll try everything at the register to save even a penny!
ROCKFORD, IL

