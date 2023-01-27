Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Related
WIFR
Freeport city manager Randy Bukas to retire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Freeport these past five years,” said Freeport city manager Randy Bukas. After 46 years in local government, Bukas announced his plans to retire Tuesday, effective June 30. “Freeport is a great place to live...
Neighbors sue City for allowing Rockford abortion clinic to open in a residential area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is being sued by neighbors of a new abortion clinic, who claim it illegally allowed a medical facility to open in a residential neighborhood. Residents Shawn and Lisa Rylatt, Janet Savaiano, and Amie Lotzer filed suit in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court on Monday, alleging that the […]
Rockford non-profit asks for winter clothing donations
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carpenter’s Place needs donations to help those less fortunate now that extreme cold weather is in the stateline. They are looking for warm gloves, warm men’s and women’s boots and men’s and women’s heavy coats. Any and all donations are wanted. Residents can drop them off at the non-profit’s outreach center, […]
MyStateline.com
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Illinois bill would alert patients about medical …. A bill to make sure that patients know about changes to their medical records...
100fmrockford.com
Rockford-area real estate market saw record prices, fastest sale pace in ‘remarkable’ 2022
ROCKFORD — Homes in the region sold at their highest prices and moved off the market at the fastest-ever pace last year, according to year-end data released Tuesday by the NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors. The average sale price throughout 2022 was $179,616, a 5% increase from $170,567 in...
Channel 3000
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
‘Go Fund Me’ Set up For Rockford’s 15th & Chris After Devastating Fire
After a devastating fire destroyed Rockford's "15 & Chris" Burgers, on 15th Ave...The outpouring of love and community support has come in droves! Not only are Rockford folks a big fan of the food, but apparently LOVE Chris (James "Boogie" Purifoy) as well. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with mounting costs, after the fire.
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
WIFR
Rockford sisters skate to nationals in return to hometown
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a nostalgic return to Rockford for two sisters who grew up on the ice. Charity Hendrickson and Evangeline Whitlock have skating in their blood. They started at the ages of three and five respectively and skated together in Rockford with the Ice Angels, a local synchronized skating team. This past week they returned to their hometown to compete at the 2023 Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships at the BMO Center.
Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired
One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
Rockford plow company keeps busy after heavy snowfall
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday’s mass amount of snow had plow trucks busy all throughout the stateline. “I mean, we been out all week, so it’s not been too bad this whole week,” said Chris Keinz, owner of Snow Problem Plow Company. “We’re getting an inch here, an inch there.” Keinz said that it all […]
No one hurt in Tuesday morning fire in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt after a morning fire in Rockford. First responders were called to E. State Street, near SwedishAmerican, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire. Crew found flames coming from a first-floor chimney area in the house when they arrived. The blaze was brought under control within […]
WIFR
Homeowner rescued during Rockford total-loss house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is recovering Tuesday after being rescued while their house was on fire. Emergency crews say the homeowner was unable to walk by themselves to leave the house in the 10000 block of Silver Creek Road but escaped with the help of a neighbor. First...
WIFR
Winterfest in Beloit is underway
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s WinterFest is under way this weekend just across the state border in the Dairy State, and what a great weekend to have it with the winter weather occurring outside!. Visitors to the festival had the chance on Saturday morning to witness a sled dog...
Train blocks off entire subdivision near Dixon
DIXON, Ill. — Updated Story:. As of 9:51 a.m., the train has been separated and the railway crossing at Butler Street and Railroad Avenue is open to traffic. A Union Pacific Railroad Train near Dixon has been stationary for hours, blocking off an entire subdivision, according to a Jan. 31 news release.
nrgmediadixon.com
The City of Oregon Will Not Take No for an Answer and Will Try to Change IDOT’s Mind
A month or two ago a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 64 in Oregon resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery. The business sits on the corner of the intersection. At the time, city officials said they dodged a...
Downtown Hot Spot Might be the Only Rockford Restaurant with Homemade English Muffins
To brunch or not to brunch? Is that even a question?. Brunch is obviously the best meal of the week. When you choose to go to brunch, you're choosing to do something extra special, a little out of the ordinary, and hopefully something extra delicious too. We have some very...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 27-30, 2023
OREGON — On Jan. 27, deputies responded to Illinois Route 251 and Lindenwood Road regarding vehicles in the ditch. After an investigation, it was learned that Luis Diaz, 42, of Rockford, was arrested for having no valid driver's license. Diaz was released on an I-bond. Ron's towing removed the vehicle from the location.
Thanks To Illinois Target Employee For Doing Job Most Couldn’t Handle
If you have never worked retail or any type of customer service job in your lifetime, there are three types of customers you have to be very aware of besides 'The Karen'. 1. The Discount Customer - A person who loves discounts and is always on the lookout for ways to save money on their purchases. They'll try everything at the register to save even a penny!
IL assault weapons ban: McHenry County challenge to Illinois law transferred to federal court
A challenge to the Illinois assault weapons ban by McHenry County has been transferred up to federal court after a hearing Monday.
Comments / 0