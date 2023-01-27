Read full article on original website
Klamath Community College adds cosmetology program
KLAMATH FALLS — As of January, students interested in pursuing careers in cosmetology and barbering have been enrolling in the new Klamath Community College Cosmetology program. The KCC Cosmetology program, along with public salon services, are continuing to be offered in the former College of Cosmetology’s facilities on East...
KCSD seeks Crystal Apple Award nomination
Eight teachers, classified staff to be honored at annual gala on April 25. Do you know a Klamath County School District teacher or staff member who makes an extra effort to inspire and help students? If so, consider nominating them for a Crystal Apple Award. The Crystal Apple is given to KCSD staff who go above and beyond for students of all backgrounds and abilities. A nominee can be a teacher, a counselor or a classified employee who has been with the district for at least three years.
ijpr.org
Wed 9:25 | Klamath Falls schools bring in AI to help spot guns
We can't wish away the too-frequent appearance of guns at schools. But we can take steps to head off potentially lethal situations, and city schools in Klamath Falls are going with artificial intelligence as a tool. The school system recently signed up with ZeroEyes, an AI-assisted program for identifying people...
campussafetymagazine.com
Klamath Falls City Schools Adopts ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Proactive Gun Detection Platform to Bolster Campus Safety
PHILADELPHIA, PA, – ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced that its solution will be implemented by Klamath Falls City Schools to offer proactive protection for students and staff against gun-related threats. ZeroEyes’ A.I. technology is being layered on top of the schools’ existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.
mybasin.com
Klamath County Property Transfer Makes Way for Mental Health Care Expansion
January 27, 2023, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Board of Commissioners has formally transferred ownership of three lots on Washburn Way to Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH). The property transfer supports KBBH’s plans to construct a 16-bed mental health Residential Treatment Facility and 4-bed Crisis Receiving Center.
Hunter Communications Brings High-Speed Fiber Internet to Chiloquin
MEDFORD, ORE. (January 30, 2023) Hunter Communications announced today that construction is now underway on a new 100% fiber optic broadband network that will bring its award-winning Fiber to the Home internet service to more than 1,100 locations in Chiloquin, Oregon. Founded in Medford, Oregon, in 1994, Hunter Communications provides...
The business of finals – Henley students present projects to panel of local business members, experts
If Henley High School business students had their way, Klamath Falls would be home to 27 new businesses from duck decoys and a bakery featuring bubble tea to high-end tracker jewelry and a Korean barbecue. Students in Luke Ovgard’s Intro to Business class took their hands-on final exam by presenting...
basinlife.com
Beautiful Ranch For Sale in Dairy, shown by Colleen Welsch of Advanced Agent Group; 478 Acres Comes with this Property
Shown by top real estate agent Colleen Welsch of Advanced Agent Group, LLC. Built in 1997, this well maintained ranch property with WONDERFULLY picturesque views is located just outside of Klamath Falls, in the town of Dairy, Oregon boasts 478 total acres. This farm comes with a total of 2...
KCC adds surgical technician program via Sky Lakes partnership
KLAMATH FALLS — To address a growing need for skilled surgical assistants, Klamath Community College (KCC) and Sky Lakes Medical Center are partnering to develop a Surgical Technician program at KCC. With a planned launch in 2024, the program will provide surgical technologist curriculum accredited by a national organization...
What is the Crack-in-the-Ground in Christmas Valley, OR?
The Crack-in-the-Ground is one of the many geological attractions in Lake County, Oregon. Managed by the Bureau of Land Management, it has a small dirt parking lot with an on-site bathroom, a well-beaten path, and beautiful views.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
LANE CLOSURES AND TRAFFIC INTERRUPTIONS – PACIFIC TERRACE
Beginning tomorrow – February 1st, portions of Pacific Terrace between Van Ness Street and Leroy Street may experience lane closures or traffic interruptions for sanitary sewer pipe lining work. If there are any questions please contact Development Services at (541) 883-4950.
OSP TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST AND DRUG SEIZURE — KLAMATH COUNTY
On January 18, 2023, around 11:26 a.m., an Oregon State Police Senior Trooper stopped an SUV for a lane usage violation on Highway 97, milepost 276, near Klamath Falls. During the traffic stop, the Sr. Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search of the vehicle, the Sr. Trooper located approximately 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 3 pounds of suspected heroin, and 1.4 pounds of suspected counterfeit pills containing fentanyl- all concealed within the vehicle.
PLANNING COMMISSION TO DISCUSS PROPOSED COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE UPDATES – SHORT TERM RENTALS
January 19, 2023 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls Planning Division is proposing new rules and standards that would allow short-term rentals, also known as vacation rentals, within City limits. Short-term rentals are typically defined as dwelling units or bedrooms therein that are available for rent to any person or group of people for a period of less than 30 consecutive days.
Mazama senior earns spot, attends leadership challenge academy
Program attracts students from around the world; encourages pursuit of STEM careers. A Mazama High School senior spent a week this fall immersed in hands-on simulations and leadership training at the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. As part of the five-day camp, Alex Lehman...
US Marshals Lead Task Force To Arrest Fugitive In Chiloquin
U.S. Marshals Led Task Force Arrests Local Child Sex Abuse Suspect in Klamath County. KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The United States Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) tracked down and arrested a man wanted in Jackson County on a felony warrant for child sex abuse Tuesday in rural Chiloquin, Ore. The suspect, Jonathan Javier Montes, 32, was wanted on a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse for a 2020 crime committed against a child in Jackson County. He is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail awaiting transportation back to Jackson County. PNVOTF arrested Montes without incident at a residence on Royal Coachman Drive in Chiloquin around 30-miles north of Klamath Falls.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case
On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
Artists reunion exhibit at Klamath County Museum
An exhibition featuring works by local artists who were associated with Gallery 803 is being continued through February at the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery. Gallery 803 operated for more than 30 years at various locations on Main Street in Klamath Falls. Artists who still live in the area gathered for a reunion show at the Museum in November. New pieces are being shown in the exhibition that is continuing to February.
Imagery of War: Artists, Photographers, and the Modoc War
TULELAKE, California — Images from the Modoc War of 1872-73 will be discussed in a presentation scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Merrill Historical and Modoc War Museum. The museum is in the Merrill City Hall, 301 E. Second St. in Merrill. The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in attending.
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Klamath Falls
On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William Holder (46 years old)...
