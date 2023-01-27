ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Klamath Community College adds cosmetology program

KLAMATH FALLS — As of January, students interested in pursuing careers in cosmetology and barbering have been enrolling in the new Klamath Community College Cosmetology program. The KCC Cosmetology program, along with public salon services, are continuing to be offered in the former College of Cosmetology’s facilities on East...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KCSD seeks Crystal Apple Award nomination

Eight teachers, classified staff to be honored at annual gala on April 25. Do you know a Klamath County School District teacher or staff member who makes an extra effort to inspire and help students? If so, consider nominating them for a Crystal Apple Award. The Crystal Apple is given to KCSD staff who go above and beyond for students of all backgrounds and abilities. A nominee can be a teacher, a counselor or a classified employee who has been with the district for at least three years.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Wed 9:25 | Klamath Falls schools bring in AI to help spot guns

We can't wish away the too-frequent appearance of guns at schools. But we can take steps to head off potentially lethal situations, and city schools in Klamath Falls are going with artificial intelligence as a tool. The school system recently signed up with ZeroEyes, an AI-assisted program for identifying people...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
campussafetymagazine.com

Klamath Falls City Schools Adopts ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Proactive Gun Detection Platform to Bolster Campus Safety

PHILADELPHIA, PA, – ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced that its solution will be implemented by Klamath Falls City Schools to offer proactive protection for students and staff against gun-related threats. ZeroEyes’ A.I. technology is being layered on top of the schools’ existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
mybasin.com

Klamath County Property Transfer Makes Way for Mental Health Care Expansion

January 27, 2023, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Board of Commissioners has formally transferred ownership of three lots on Washburn Way to Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH). The property transfer supports KBBH’s plans to construct a 16-bed mental health Residential Treatment Facility and 4-bed Crisis Receiving Center.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
OSP TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST AND DRUG SEIZURE — KLAMATH COUNTY

On January 18, 2023, around 11:26 a.m., an Oregon State Police Senior Trooper stopped an SUV for a lane usage violation on Highway 97, milepost 276, near Klamath Falls. During the traffic stop, the Sr. Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search of the vehicle, the Sr. Trooper located approximately 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 3 pounds of suspected heroin, and 1.4 pounds of suspected counterfeit pills containing fentanyl- all concealed within the vehicle.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
PLANNING COMMISSION TO DISCUSS PROPOSED COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE UPDATES – SHORT TERM RENTALS

January 19, 2023 – KLAMATH FALLS, OR The City of Klamath Falls Planning Division is proposing new rules and standards that would allow short-term rentals, also known as vacation rentals, within City limits. Short-term rentals are typically defined as dwelling units or bedrooms therein that are available for rent to any person or group of people for a period of less than 30 consecutive days.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
US Marshals Lead Task Force To Arrest Fugitive In Chiloquin

U.S. Marshals Led Task Force Arrests Local Child Sex Abuse Suspect in Klamath County. KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The United States Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) tracked down and arrested a man wanted in Jackson County on a felony warrant for child sex abuse Tuesday in rural Chiloquin, Ore. The suspect, Jonathan Javier Montes, 32, was wanted on a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse for a 2020 crime committed against a child in Jackson County. He is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail awaiting transportation back to Jackson County. PNVOTF arrested Montes without incident at a residence on Royal Coachman Drive in Chiloquin around 30-miles north of Klamath Falls.
CHILOQUIN, OR
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case

On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Artists reunion exhibit at Klamath County Museum

An exhibition featuring works by local artists who were associated with Gallery 803 is being continued through February at the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery. Gallery 803 operated for more than 30 years at various locations on Main Street in Klamath Falls. Artists who still live in the area gathered for a reunion show at the Museum in November. New pieces are being shown in the exhibition that is continuing to February.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Imagery of War: Artists, Photographers, and the Modoc War

TULELAKE, California — Images from the Modoc War of 1872-73 will be discussed in a presentation scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Merrill Historical and Modoc War Museum. The museum is in the Merrill City Hall, 301 E. Second St. in Merrill. The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in attending.
MERRILL, OR
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Klamath Falls

On January 12, 2023, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant on the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls. William Holder (46 years old)...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
