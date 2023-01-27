Eight teachers, classified staff to be honored at annual gala on April 25. Do you know a Klamath County School District teacher or staff member who makes an extra effort to inspire and help students? If so, consider nominating them for a Crystal Apple Award. The Crystal Apple is given to KCSD staff who go above and beyond for students of all backgrounds and abilities. A nominee can be a teacher, a counselor or a classified employee who has been with the district for at least three years.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO