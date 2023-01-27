Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
Click10.com
Witness videos show fiery scene of fatal Broward deputies’ shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Witnesses shared videos recorded when the chase of a bank robbery suspect ended with him dead after a crash, a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies-involved shooting, and a fire on Monday in Pompano Beach. Sheriff Gregory Tony said a man had been involved in a...
Click10.com
Cutler Bay man bites off python’s head in domestic dispute, police say
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Cutler Bay man faces multiple felony charges after police say he decapitated a pet snake with his own teeth during a domestic dispute Monday morning. According to a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report, officers responded to the Saga Bay Gardens apartment complex, located...
Click10.com
Woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend after stabbing him, crashing his car, police say
MIAMI – A 24-year-old woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges over alleged attacks and threats to her ex-boyfriend of seven years. Dayani Prieto-Fernandez, who lives in Miami’s Little Havana and is also known as Priteo-Fernandez, turned herself in on Monday afternoon at the North Miami Police Department station to face charges over domestic violence incidents earlier this month and late last year in North Miami.
Click10.com
Law office secretary escapes gunfire during fatal Broward deputy-involved shooting
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A bank robbery suspect was killed right outside of the law office of Johnny McCray on Monday in Pompano Beach, and a woman who was working there was still shaken on Tuesday as she described what she witnessed. Robert Gene Bigney, 63, who was trying...
Click10.com
2 arrested following police chase that ended in South Miami
SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – Two people are behind bars following a police chase over the weekend in South Miami. The incident happened Saturday afternoon and ended in the area of Southwest 62nd Avenue and 79th Street. The chase began after a police helicopter spotted a stolen BMW they say...
Click10.com
Broward Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect dies after shootout with deputies in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Four deputies were involved in a fatal shooting after a chase on Monday morning in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said an armed bank robbery suspect died. Dino Standjofski said he was in the kitchen of his...
Click10.com
Police: Driver jumps into canal after hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a driver who they said jumped into a canal after fleeing the scene of a crash. The crash occurred around 9:22 a.m. Tuesday at 400 SW 18th Ave. According to Detective Ali Adamson, who is a spokeswoman for the...
Click10.com
Teen driver slams Mustang into Miramar home
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Surveillance video captured the moments a driver lost control of his car and slammed into a Broward County home. The car was left mangled along the side of the Miramar home located off Tara Road. The driver, 17-year-old Dmarion Roundtree, said he lost control of his...
Click10.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
Click10.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck in Little Havana
MIAMI – A dump truck driver hit and killed a pedestrian in a crash in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood late Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street. The pedestrian, a woman whom police...
Click10.com
Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
Click10.com
Miami man accused of stealing personal info from dozens of gas station customers
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man faces more than two dozen charges after deputies said he stole personal information from gas station customers in the Florida Keys, officials said Monday. Da’Vhun Amaru Kinson, 22, is already jailed in Miami-Dade County on a number of unrelated charges. Monroe...
Click10.com
Disturbing video shows violent brawl at West Broward High School, 2 teen girls arrested
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A brutal fight between several teenage girls was caught on camera. It’s not known who threw the first punch and what the fight was about, but the vicious beatdown involved girls aged from 15 to 17 years old. It happened at West Broward High...
Click10.com
After Miami Gardens condo fire, nearby resident fears ‘incompetence’ could also doom him, neighbors
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A resident living in a building near the Miami Gardens condominium that caught fire Saturday morning, displacing dozens of residents, says he fears his building could meet the same fate. That’s because he said his condominium complex, the New World Condominiums III, has the same...
Click10.com
Man arrested on felony littering charges in Miami-Dade, and it’s not the first time
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County announced the arrest of an alleged repeat polluter. Julio Barreto, 51, is facing several charges including felony littering and willful disregard for the environment. He’s also been fined more than $10,000 in civil citations. On Friday Local 10 News reported...
Click10.com
Police officers arrest Miami-Dade man with 16 identifications, 47 debit cards
MIAMI – Police officers reported finding 16 forms of U.S. identification, including driver’s licenses and social security cards, and 47 debit cards in a man’s car and wallet on Sunday in Miami-Dade County. Luis Bonachea was in Sweetwater when police officers arrested him on Sunday, according to...
Click10.com
Inmate accused of exposing himself to corrections officers for 2nd time in days
MIAMI – A correctional officer accused a 37-year-old Miami-Dade County inmate from Wisconsin of exposing himself for the second time in one week at the West Dade Detention Center. Alan Anderson, of Milwaukee, has a “Kingism” tattoo above his upper lip and a crown on his neck, both associated...
Click10.com
Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal on Sunday. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West McNab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the...
Click10.com
Man dies after being struck by Nissan on Palmetto Expressway
HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was fatally struck by a car Sunday night on the Palmetto Expressway. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway off Northwest 103rd Street in Hialeah Gardens. According to troopers, authorities responded to the...
