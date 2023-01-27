ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Click10.com

Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Cutler Bay man bites off python’s head in domestic dispute, police say

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Cutler Bay man faces multiple felony charges after police say he decapitated a pet snake with his own teeth during a domestic dispute Monday morning. According to a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report, officers responded to the Saga Bay Gardens apartment complex, located...
CUTLER BAY, FL
Click10.com

Woman threatens to kill ex-boyfriend after stabbing him, crashing his car, police say

MIAMI – A 24-year-old woman appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges over alleged attacks and threats to her ex-boyfriend of seven years. Dayani Prieto-Fernandez, who lives in Miami’s Little Havana and is also known as Priteo-Fernandez, turned herself in on Monday afternoon at the North Miami Police Department station to face charges over domestic violence incidents earlier this month and late last year in North Miami.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 arrested following police chase that ended in South Miami

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – Two people are behind bars following a police chase over the weekend in South Miami. The incident happened Saturday afternoon and ended in the area of Southwest 62nd Avenue and 79th Street. The chase began after a police helicopter spotted a stolen BMW they say...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Teen driver slams Mustang into Miramar home

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Surveillance video captured the moments a driver lost control of his car and slammed into a Broward County home. The car was left mangled along the side of the Miramar home located off Tara Road. The driver, 17-year-old Dmarion Roundtree, said he lost control of his...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in believed murder-suicide attempt

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized. It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River. The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck in Little Havana

MIAMI – A dump truck driver hit and killed a pedestrian in a crash in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood late Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just before 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street. The pedestrian, a woman whom police...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Student faces battery charge after shoving Broward school therapist

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police officers recently arrested a student for injuring a therapist at a Broward County public school that serves students with emotional behavioral disabilities. The victim, a woman, was speaking to a behavioral technician about another student when Cornelius Sampson shoved her against a fence on...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal on Sunday. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West McNab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Man dies after being struck by Nissan on Palmetto Expressway

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was fatally struck by a car Sunday night on the Palmetto Expressway. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway off Northwest 103rd Street in Hialeah Gardens. According to troopers, authorities responded to the...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL

