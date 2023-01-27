ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to theft of property. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hidden Lane near Mena in reference to a domestic altercation. January 24, 2023. Michael Thompson, 41 of Hatfield was arrested on four Felony Failure to Appear Warrants, a Body Attachment and...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police Department asking hit and run suspects to come forward

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is asking the suspects responsible for the death of two pedestrians from two different hit-and-run incidents to come forward. The crashes both happened on Friday within 20 minutes of each other on Fruitville Road. The first at the intersection of Orange Avenue and...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man guilty of selling drugs out of truck at Charlotte County gas station

A man was found guilty Tuesday of selling drugs out of his truck in the parking lot of a Charlotte County gas station in 2018. According to the State Attorney’s office, William Leo McBride, 51, was found guilty of trafficking in amphetamine – 14 grams to 28 grams, sale or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent, and transportation of drug paraphernalia.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

South Florida man gets six years for dealing meth in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A South Florida man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing methamphetamine in Bradenton and other cities. Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah had pleaded guilty in October of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
BRADENTON, FL
wfla.com

7 arrested in unlicensed contractor sting in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were arrested in an unlicensed contractor sting in Manatee County this week, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the purpose of the operation was to address unlicensed contractors who are working without the required contractor license and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation insurance exemptions.
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
SARASOTA, FL

