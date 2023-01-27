Read full article on original website
Related
Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco To Brief Media On Large-Scale Human Trafficking Case And Arrests
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco will host a news conference tomorrow, Feb. 1, to discuss a recent large-scale human trafficking case and related arrests. Sheriff Nocco will be joined by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis. “Additional
WINKNEWS.com
Man facing kidnapping charge, accused of grabbing child at DeSoto County campground
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:23f3a61bb6f03ced2390a76d Player Element ID: 6319557420112. A man is facing a kidnapping charge after a family says he was in the woods with one of their children at the Peace...
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to theft of property. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hidden Lane near Mena in reference to a domestic altercation. January 24, 2023. Michael Thompson, 41 of Hatfield was arrested on four Felony Failure to Appear Warrants, a Body Attachment and...
2 Sarasota women arrested after pistol-whipping another over ‘shared boyfriend,’ police say
Two Sarasota women have been arrested and are facing several charges after a fight broke out over a man.
Deputies look for tips following shooting in DeSoto County
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to SE Hillsborough Avenue in reference to a shooting on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Attempted murderer on the run after Desoto County shooting
DESOTO, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a shooting that occurred at SE Hillsborough Avenue on Sunday. According to deputies, the victim was shot in the back and lying on the ground when they arrived at the scene. Law Enforcement continued the investigation with...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police Department asking hit and run suspects to come forward
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is asking the suspects responsible for the death of two pedestrians from two different hit-and-run incidents to come forward. The crashes both happened on Friday within 20 minutes of each other on Fruitville Road. The first at the intersection of Orange Avenue and...
WINKNEWS.com
Man guilty of selling drugs out of truck at Charlotte County gas station
A man was found guilty Tuesday of selling drugs out of his truck in the parking lot of a Charlotte County gas station in 2018. According to the State Attorney’s office, William Leo McBride, 51, was found guilty of trafficking in amphetamine – 14 grams to 28 grams, sale or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent, and transportation of drug paraphernalia.
Lakeland Man Arrested For DUI-Manslaughter In Fatal Weekend Crash
LAKELAND, Fla. – Traffic Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man responsible for a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night, January 28, 2023, on New Tampa Highway (US 92) in Lakeland. Deputies say 25-year-old Leonardo Barrera Zurita of Lakeland has
Police find sedan with possible ties to Lakeland mass shooting that left 11 hurt
Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the mass shooting that left at least 10 people injured in Lakeland Monday evening.
2 Florida Women Arrested: Busting Out Victim’s Window With Wheelbarrow Planter, Fight
Two Florida women have been arrested and are facing felony charges following a fight over a man that began over social media. The two women worked as caretakers at a local assisted living facility. Kaylie Moya, 23, of Sarasota, was arguing with the victim via
Mysuncoast.com
South Florida man gets six years for dealing meth in Bradenton
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A South Florida man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing methamphetamine in Bradenton and other cities. Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah had pleaded guilty in October of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Scammer Trying To Get Money Is Identifying Himself As A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to be on alert to a recent phone scam occurring in Pinellas County. The suspect is calling residents in Pinellas County and identifying himself as a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office employee. According
After Homeowner Shoots Burglar, Haines City Police Chief Advises Crooks: “We Live In Polk County, Most People Are Armed”
Four words can sum up a warning Haines City police Chief Greg Goreck offered would-be burglars last week: Fool around, find out. A Haines City resident returned home with his girlfriend and their puppy around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning and discovered two strangers in his
wfla.com
7 arrested in unlicensed contractor sting in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Seven people were arrested in an unlicensed contractor sting in Manatee County this week, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the purpose of the operation was to address unlicensed contractors who are working without the required contractor license and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation insurance exemptions.
Mysuncoast.com
Parents clash with school district over violent incidents at Blackburn Elementary
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Two parents are speaking out sharing their frustration with the School District of Manatee County after a long series of violent encounters between students at Blackburn Elementary pushed them to the breaking point. Stephanie Rose’s daughter remembers the day she was suddenly attacked by a boy...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
Here’s how many people were arrested at Gasparilla 2023
An estimated 300,000 revelers lined the streets of downtown Tampa on Saturday for the 2023 Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of Pirates, the third-largest parade in the country.
Police: Mother found dead next to SUV with sleeping child inside in New Tampa
he Tampa Police Department is investigating after a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night.
Baby kidnapped in Florida triple murder-suicide still missing 3 years later
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been over three years since Andrew Caballeiro was abducted when he was just seven days old, and there’s still been no sign of him. On Jan. 28, 2020, an AMBER Alert was issued for the infant after he was kidnapped by his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro. Police said the man […]
Comments / 2