Orlando, FL

disneyfoodblog.com

Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future

There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Rock The Universe 2023 Merchandise Rolls into Universal Studios Florida

This weekend is Rock the Universe here at Universal Studios Florida and the park is set and ready to roll! From giant stages to the medallion at the entrance of the park, this weekend is sure to be a great time for attendees. If you want to grab a souvenir to remember the night, look no further than this year’s new shirt and hoodie.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 1/24/23 (Mardi Gras Booths in Both Parks, Halloween Horror Nights Sambusa Coffins, Villain-Con and Minion Cafe Updates, and More)

Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a slow day around the parks, but things are going to be busy this weekend for Rock the Universe and next weekend for Mardi Gras. Let’s check out what’s happening around both of the parks today. First stop is to Universal Studios Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
What Now Orlando

JoJo’s Shake Bar to Soon Open in Orlando

“We are homegrown ... my business partner and I are still very involved — I’m literally out here right now building the restaurant in Orlando with my gloves on and getting appliances ready. We think that the customers and the guests really want to see that.”
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Iconic Universal Attraction Drained, Closed Down

There are plenty of fun theme parks to enjoy in the Los Angeles area, including Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood has many family-friendly attractions for Guests of all ages. Some of the attractions that you can enjoy while visiting Universal Studios Hollywood are The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, DreamWorks Theatre Featuring Kung Fu Panda, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge, Jurassic World-The Ride, and many more. Universal Studios Hollywood is in the process of adding a new land to their theme park, as soon Super Nintendo World will officially open.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Hours of daylight continue to increase

We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando bar owners pitch 5% surcharge to cover security costs

The City of Orlando said it needs extra security downtown to keep people safe on weekend nights and is shifting much of the cost to cover that added protection to bar owners. Bar owners believe the potential cost for them to cover added security measures is simply too high and are proposing a different solution.
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs

This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
amadorvalleytoday.org

Disney California and Florida pauses Annual Pass sales

Disney halted the production of Disney Annual Passes for the Disneyland theme parks in Los Angeles, California, and Orlando, Florida on Nov. 21 due to high demand and attendance tracking issues of Annual Pass holders. Disney Annual Tickets were introduced in 1982 for Orlando Florida residents to enter the park...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

“Anything Can Change” — Leaders from Disney’s Reedy Creek District Comment on the Impending Dissolution

A huge part of Disney’s “normal” way of doing things in Orlando could be changing. For over 50 years, Disney has had the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), a district that essentially allows them to have a great deal of control over the land on which they operate in Orlando (essentially acting like its own county government). But a bill signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (following Disney’s statement against the Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill) will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. We’ve covered the Reedy Creek drama extensively, but now we’ve got some updates from those running the District itself.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport

Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal

CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
CLERMONT, FL

