Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
pizza resturants in OrlandoOscarOrlando, FL
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
disneyfoodblog.com
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Rock The Universe 2023 Merchandise Rolls into Universal Studios Florida
This weekend is Rock the Universe here at Universal Studios Florida and the park is set and ready to roll! From giant stages to the medallion at the entrance of the park, this weekend is sure to be a great time for attendees. If you want to grab a souvenir to remember the night, look no further than this year’s new shirt and hoodie.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 1/24/23 (Mardi Gras Booths in Both Parks, Halloween Horror Nights Sambusa Coffins, Villain-Con and Minion Cafe Updates, and More)
Welcome to another beautiful day here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s a slow day around the parks, but things are going to be busy this weekend for Rock the Universe and next weekend for Mardi Gras. Let’s check out what’s happening around both of the parks today. First stop is to Universal Studios Florida.
JoJo’s Shake Bar to Soon Open in Orlando
“We are homegrown ... my business partner and I are still very involved — I’m literally out here right now building the restaurant in Orlando with my gloves on and getting appliances ready. We think that the customers and the guests really want to see that.”
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando club promoter Derek 'Antwaun Miles' Cummings killed in Casselberry shooting
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
Inside the Magic
Iconic Universal Attraction Drained, Closed Down
There are plenty of fun theme parks to enjoy in the Los Angeles area, including Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood has many family-friendly attractions for Guests of all ages. Some of the attractions that you can enjoy while visiting Universal Studios Hollywood are The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, DreamWorks Theatre Featuring Kung Fu Panda, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Mario Kart Bowser’s Challenge, Jurassic World-The Ride, and many more. Universal Studios Hollywood is in the process of adding a new land to their theme park, as soon Super Nintendo World will officially open.
Hollywood Studios to Debut Toy Story-Themed BBQ Eatery
Emulating various BBQ and Southern US culinary staple dishes, readers can expect ribs, chicken, sausage, and brisket, along with a variety of salads, vegetarian options, cocktails, and desserts — all named in reference to the famous Pixar franchise.
mynews13.com
Hours of daylight continue to increase
We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando bar owners pitch 5% surcharge to cover security costs
The City of Orlando said it needs extra security downtown to keep people safe on weekend nights and is shifting much of the cost to cover that added protection to bar owners. Bar owners believe the potential cost for them to cover added security measures is simply too high and are proposing a different solution.
disneyfoodblog.com
“We Don’t Have a Choice” — Update on Disney’s Reedy Creek Drama from the District’s Leaders
The future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District hangs in the air, and with the official date of dissolution drawing closer every day, many are wondering what exactly will happen with its special tax status. Disney has taken steps to secure parts of the district’s future after Florida...
wild941.com
Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs
This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
amadorvalleytoday.org
Disney California and Florida pauses Annual Pass sales
Disney halted the production of Disney Annual Passes for the Disneyland theme parks in Los Angeles, California, and Orlando, Florida on Nov. 21 due to high demand and attendance tracking issues of Annual Pass holders. Disney Annual Tickets were introduced in 1982 for Orlando Florida residents to enter the park...
Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator that became part of the Gatorland family more than 20 years ago has died, the park recently announced. Chester the alligator died Dec. 7 as a result of an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said. The park estimated he was 60 years old. The massive...
Disney workers unions urges members to reject latest contract offer
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Members of the Service Trades Council unions, which represents 45,000 Disney workers, are encouraging members to reject a new contract offer from the company. At issue is a pay increase for the first year of the contract. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
allears.net
“Anything Can Change” — Leaders from Disney’s Reedy Creek District Comment on the Impending Dissolution
A huge part of Disney’s “normal” way of doing things in Orlando could be changing. For over 50 years, Disney has had the Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID), a district that essentially allows them to have a great deal of control over the land on which they operate in Orlando (essentially acting like its own county government). But a bill signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (following Disney’s statement against the Florida Parental Rights in Education Bill) will dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. We’ve covered the Reedy Creek drama extensively, but now we’ve got some updates from those running the District itself.
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Airline Is Now Flying to Orlando Airport
Many guests fly to Disney World, most arriving at Orlando International Airport, which has flights to and from places ALL over the world. Over the past few years, we’ve seen several new airlines at the airport, including Norse Airlines, Play Airlines, Breeze Airways, and more. We previously told you about another NEW airline coming to Orlando soon, but now those flights have started!
Water from Disney's Defunct Splash Mountain Ride Selling for Thousands on Bidding Site
Disney World's controversial Magic Kingdom ride, Splash Mountain, was officially closed for good this week and consequently, it seems as though fans and collectors alike have been buying (or selling) whatever souvenirs they can get their hands on to commemorate the attraction--including water supposedly taken directly from the ride.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Bay News 9
Clermont restaurant brings community together with a free meal
CLERMONT, Fla. — According to Save the Children Action Network, 77% of parents in rural areas are worried they might not be able to afford enough food to feed their family. But an Everyday Hero is tackling that fear, one meal at a time. What You Need To Know.
