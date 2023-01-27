ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob’s Jewel Shop donates bracelet set to hospice fundraiser

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
From left: Bob’s Jewel Shop’s Breanne Bowen, Sydney Faulk, Gertrude McCabe and Theresa Alexander with hospice volunteers Ruby Williamson and Deane Pullen. Portrait of Lawson McCabe in the background. Contributed photo

LAURINBURG — In memory of Lawson McCabe, Bob’s Jewel Shop of Laurinburg has donated a beautiful bracelet set to be raffled off as part of the Scotland Regional Hospice 37th Annual Golf Tournament. The Lawson’s Gift Raffle has been included in the event’s fundraising for over two decades and is a highly anticipated part of the tournament’s closing ceremony.

This year’s donation is a beautiful bracelet set from the GK Milanese Mesh Collection. Although it is a more contemporary look, the popular bangle and cuff series from GK features a 4mm wide round mesh that gets its appearance from a design of woven precious metal created in Milan Italy back in the 13th century.

Valued at $2,000, the raffle items include a sterling and 14-karat yellow gold bangle with a lab grown diamond center. It is accompanied by a sterling cuff with lab grown diamond caps and 14-karat yellow gold and lab grown diamond accents.

Last year’s raffle raised $6,000 pushing the all-time total of the raffle to just over $300,000.

The Scotland Regional Hospice golf tournament will take place on May 2-3 at Scotch Meadows Country Club and the raffle winner will be selected at the tournament’s closing ceremony on the evening of May 3. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Bob’s Jewel Shop located at 110 West Church St. in downtown Laurinburg, at Scotland Regional Hospice located at 610 Lauchwood Drive next to the hospital, or by calling 910-276-7176. For more information on the 37th Annual Scotland Regional Hospice Golf Tournament, please visit scotlandhospicegolf.org.

