Colorado State

Porterville Recorder

Kuznetsov's OT goal lifts Capitals over Blue Jackets 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 26 seconds into overtime, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. The win extended Washington’s lead over Pittsburgh for fourth place in the Metropolitan Division to three points. Trevor van Riemsdyk scored twice, Garnet Hathaway...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Massner leads Western Illinois against Denver after 30-point outing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (12-12, 3-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays the Denver Pioneers after Trenton Massner scored 30 points in Western Illinois' 81-73 overtime victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Pioneers have gone 6-3 in home games. Denver is eighth in...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4

Montreal112—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Giroux 20 (Zaitsev, Chabot), 2:57. 2, Ottawa, Stutzle 21 (Tkachuk, Joseph), 3:49. 3, Montreal, Dach 11 (Suzuki, Hoffman), 13:20 (pp). Second Period_4, Ottawa, DeBrincat 17 (Chabot, Stutzle), 16:23 (pp). 5, Montreal, Hoffman 9 (Matheson), 19:55 (pp). Third Period_6, Montreal, Harvey-Pinard 4 (Anderson, Suzuki), 11:02. 7,...
Porterville Recorder

Denver 122, New Orleans 113

NEW ORLEANS (113) Ingram 5-17 5-6 16, Murphy III 6-11 1-1 14, Valanciunas 5-9 0-1 10, Jones 6-8 7-8 21, McCollum 7-19 5-5 21, Marshall 1-3 2-2 4, Hernangomez 3-3 0-0 6, Nance Jr. 6-7 1-2 13, Alvarado 1-3 0-0 3, Graham 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 42-85 21-25 113. DENVER...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 124, Charlotte 115

Percentages: FG .378, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 11-39, .282 (McDaniels 3-7, Ball 3-9, Washington 2-7, Rozier 2-9, Hayward 1-4, Thor 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ball 3, Plumlee, Washington, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Ball 4, McDaniels 2, Plumlee 2, Rozier 2, Washington). Steals:...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Ball St. 69, Bowling Green 60

BALL ST. (15-7) Pearson 3-6 1-3 8, Sparks 2-3 1-3 5, Coleman 7-14 3-4 19, Jacobs 2-6 3-4 8, Sellers 3-4 4-8 11, Jihad 3-8 2-2 9, Bumbalough 1-2 1-3 3, Windham 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 23-46 16-29 69. BOWLING GREEN (10-12) Towns 1-1 0-1 2, Ayers 5-11 3-4 14,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Porterville Recorder

Washington 4, Columbus 3

Columbus1110—3 First Period_1, Washington, Hathaway 8 (Jensen, Eller), 5:06. 2, Washington, van Riemsdyk 5 (Aube-Kubel), 14:28. 3, Columbus, Peeke 5 (Laine), 14:40. Penalties_Johansson, WSH (Holding), 1:19; Kuznetsov, WSH (Slashing), 7:39; Johnson, CBJ (Slashing), 7:39; Sheary, WSH (Hooking), 8:20; Gavrikov, CBJ (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 8:20. Second Period_4, Washington, van Riemsdyk 6...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103

L.A. CLIPPERS (108) George 7-16 0-0 16, Leonard 11-24 8-9 33, Zubac 6-7 2-5 14, Kennard 0-6 0-0 0, Mann 1-6 2-2 5, Covington 2-4 0-0 5, Batum 2-10 0-0 6, Jackson 1-9 0-0 2, Powell 7-11 10-10 27. Totals 37-93 22-26 108. CHICAGO (103) DeRozan 8-19 4-6 20, Williams...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

BOSTON COLLEGE 62, NO. 20 CLEMSON 54

Percentages: FG .308, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Tyson 4-7, Wiggins 1-2, Hall 1-4, Beadle 0-1, D.Hunter 0-1, Hemenway 0-1, C.Hunter 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Godfrey 2, Hall, Middlebrooks). Turnovers: 16 (C.Hunter 5, Schieffelin 4, Hall 3, Beadle, D.Hunter, Hemenway, Tyson). Steals: 6...
CLEMSON, SC
Porterville Recorder

UNLV 83, COLORADO STATE 71

Percentages: FG .475, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Gilbert 4-6, Hall 2-3, Nowell 2-3, Harkless 1-4, Rodriguez 1-5, Webster 1-5, Parquet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Harkless, Iwuakor, Muoka, Parquet). Turnovers: 8 (Harkless 2, Rodriguez 2, Gilbert, Hall, Muoka, Parquet). Steals: 8 (Gilbert 2,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Porterville Recorder

AKRON 81, BUFFALO 64

Percentages: FG .554, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-18, .667 (Castaneda 7-8, N.Johnson 2-2, Hankerson 2-3, T.Johnson 1-1, Clarke 0-1, Tribble 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Freeman 2, Hankerson 2, Castaneda, Tribble). Turnovers: 15 (Castaneda 5, N.Johnson 3, Freeman 2, Tribble 2, Hankerson, Hunter,...
BUFFALO, NY

