Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Kuznetsov's OT goal lifts Capitals over Blue Jackets 4-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 26 seconds into overtime, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. The win extended Washington’s lead over Pittsburgh for fourth place in the Metropolitan Division to three points. Trevor van Riemsdyk scored twice, Garnet Hathaway...
Porterville Recorder
Massner leads Western Illinois against Denver after 30-point outing
Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (12-12, 3-8 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays the Denver Pioneers after Trenton Massner scored 30 points in Western Illinois' 81-73 overtime victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Pioneers have gone 6-3 in home games. Denver is eighth in...
Porterville Recorder
Ottawa 5, Montreal 4
Montreal112—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Giroux 20 (Zaitsev, Chabot), 2:57. 2, Ottawa, Stutzle 21 (Tkachuk, Joseph), 3:49. 3, Montreal, Dach 11 (Suzuki, Hoffman), 13:20 (pp). Second Period_4, Ottawa, DeBrincat 17 (Chabot, Stutzle), 16:23 (pp). 5, Montreal, Hoffman 9 (Matheson), 19:55 (pp). Third Period_6, Montreal, Harvey-Pinard 4 (Anderson, Suzuki), 11:02. 7,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, New Orleans 113
NEW ORLEANS (113) Ingram 5-17 5-6 16, Murphy III 6-11 1-1 14, Valanciunas 5-9 0-1 10, Jones 6-8 7-8 21, McCollum 7-19 5-5 21, Marshall 1-3 2-2 4, Hernangomez 3-3 0-0 6, Nance Jr. 6-7 1-2 13, Alvarado 1-3 0-0 3, Graham 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 42-85 21-25 113. DENVER...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 124, Charlotte 115
Percentages: FG .378, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 11-39, .282 (McDaniels 3-7, Ball 3-9, Washington 2-7, Rozier 2-9, Hayward 1-4, Thor 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Ball 3, Plumlee, Washington, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (Ball 4, McDaniels 2, Plumlee 2, Rozier 2, Washington). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Ball St. 69, Bowling Green 60
BALL ST. (15-7) Pearson 3-6 1-3 8, Sparks 2-3 1-3 5, Coleman 7-14 3-4 19, Jacobs 2-6 3-4 8, Sellers 3-4 4-8 11, Jihad 3-8 2-2 9, Bumbalough 1-2 1-3 3, Windham 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 23-46 16-29 69. BOWLING GREEN (10-12) Towns 1-1 0-1 2, Ayers 5-11 3-4 14,...
Porterville Recorder
Washington 4, Columbus 3
Columbus1110—3 First Period_1, Washington, Hathaway 8 (Jensen, Eller), 5:06. 2, Washington, van Riemsdyk 5 (Aube-Kubel), 14:28. 3, Columbus, Peeke 5 (Laine), 14:40. Penalties_Johansson, WSH (Holding), 1:19; Kuznetsov, WSH (Slashing), 7:39; Johnson, CBJ (Slashing), 7:39; Sheary, WSH (Hooking), 8:20; Gavrikov, CBJ (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 8:20. Second Period_4, Washington, van Riemsdyk 6...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103
L.A. CLIPPERS (108) George 7-16 0-0 16, Leonard 11-24 8-9 33, Zubac 6-7 2-5 14, Kennard 0-6 0-0 0, Mann 1-6 2-2 5, Covington 2-4 0-0 5, Batum 2-10 0-0 6, Jackson 1-9 0-0 2, Powell 7-11 10-10 27. Totals 37-93 22-26 108. CHICAGO (103) DeRozan 8-19 4-6 20, Williams...
Porterville Recorder
BOSTON COLLEGE 62, NO. 20 CLEMSON 54
Percentages: FG .308, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Tyson 4-7, Wiggins 1-2, Hall 1-4, Beadle 0-1, D.Hunter 0-1, Hemenway 0-1, C.Hunter 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Godfrey 2, Hall, Middlebrooks). Turnovers: 16 (C.Hunter 5, Schieffelin 4, Hall 3, Beadle, D.Hunter, Hemenway, Tyson). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
UNLV 83, COLORADO STATE 71
Percentages: FG .475, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Gilbert 4-6, Hall 2-3, Nowell 2-3, Harkless 1-4, Rodriguez 1-5, Webster 1-5, Parquet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Harkless, Iwuakor, Muoka, Parquet). Turnovers: 8 (Harkless 2, Rodriguez 2, Gilbert, Hall, Muoka, Parquet). Steals: 8 (Gilbert 2,...
Porterville Recorder
AKRON 81, BUFFALO 64
Percentages: FG .554, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 12-18, .667 (Castaneda 7-8, N.Johnson 2-2, Hankerson 2-3, T.Johnson 1-1, Clarke 0-1, Tribble 0-1, Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Freeman 2, Hankerson 2, Castaneda, Tribble). Turnovers: 15 (Castaneda 5, N.Johnson 3, Freeman 2, Tribble 2, Hankerson, Hunter,...
Comments / 0