Washington State

WA lawmakers discuss bill to ban for-profit pet sales at retail stores

By Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
OLYMPIA, Wash. — House Bill 1424 would make it illegal for retail pet stores to sell or offer dogs and cats for profit.

If a retail pet store showcases dogs or cats, it would only be allowed through collaboration “with an animal care and control agency, or animal rescue group,” according to the bill.

The bill would also disallow retail pet stores from financing “or make a loan for the purchase of a dog or cat,” according to the bill.

KIRO 7′s Jesse Jones previously spoke with Millie Hill, a woman who bought a chihuahua from ‘Puppyland’ in Puyallup.

Hill’s chihuahua was originally listed at $4,600, but additional fees and taxes increased the price by about $1,000.

Hill said she chose to finance her puppy but didn’t realize how high the interest rates were until it was too late. (One of her two loans had a 128% interest rate.)

The final price tag for her chihuahua was $14,185.18.

Rep. April Berg (D - Mill Creek) is sponsoring HB 1424. She spoke in front of the House Consumer Protection and Business Committee on Friday.

“House Bill 1424 is an answer to the heartbreaking stories of families being left in thousands of dollars in debt,” Rep. Berg said on Friday.

Berg also previously stated HB 1424′s intention was to end the puppy-mill-to-pet-store pipeline.

“We know that puppies are coming into Washington from out-of-state-puppy mills and being sold to consumers who are not informed of their origin,” Rep. Berg stated. “My concern is with lifelong health effects caused by inhumane and unhealthy breeding practices at puppy mills that not only hurts animals, but causes a financial and emotional burn to people who sought a healthy, happy companion and were lured into veterinary bills and heartache.”

During a public hearing, several voiced their concerns with HB 1424, including Puppyland owner Kayla Kerr.

“Puppyland in Puyallup has worked with Pierce County to implement higher standards. And we only acquire puppies from breeders that meet Washington state rules and regulations,” Kerr said to the committee on Friday. “We do not get puppies from facilities that provide minimal care to their animals.”

Others argued the bill would harm consumers and leave fewer options for anyone to find their ideal pet.

Norabug
4d ago

Ban all puppy/kittens from being sold in a pet store! I think it's absolutely disgusting of people to take advantage of these poor animals! And I'm talking about puppy mills too, ban these people from harming anymore harmless animals!

ru4real
4d ago

We see a lot of puppies from petland. Owners purchase them for 1000's of dollars and they're sick and they have to spend 100's or 1000's of dollars to treat them and they don't have the money so they are euthanized or they die. Puppy mills need to be banned

Terrie Okyere
3d ago

Interesting comments. So you think it's OK to buy dogs from rescues, oh they guise it as donations from rescues? You think it's OK from local breeders to sell dogs, just not puppy stores. This is sponsored by rescues who also sell, oh donations. Ban rescues who bring dogs in from other countries. Ban rescues who sell dogs. What a sad world we live in when our freedom's are taken away. Keep the puppy stores so we, as the people, have freedom of choice.

