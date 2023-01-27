Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
In Florida, Manatee County School District censors books in classrooms, challenging First Amendment RightsEdy ZooBradenton, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women have been arrested in Sarasota and are facing felony charges following a fight over a man. A probable cause affidavit issued by Sarasota County Police alleges that Kaylie Moya, 23, of Sarasota, was arguing with a 28-year-old woman over Instagram messages about their shared boyfriend, at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.
Mysuncoast.com
South Florida man gets six years for dealing meth in Bradenton
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A South Florida man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing methamphetamine in Bradenton and other cities. Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah had pleaded guilty in October of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police Department asking hit and run suspects to come forward
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is asking the suspects responsible for the death of two pedestrians from two different hit-and-run incidents to come forward. The crashes both happened on Friday within 20 minutes of each other on Fruitville Road. The first at the intersection of Orange Avenue and...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE:. Sarasota Police has reported that Mayara has returned home and is safe. Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday. Police say she may be driving...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
Mysuncoast.com
Parents clash with school district over violent incidents at Blackburn Elementary
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Two parents are speaking out sharing their frustration with the School District of Manatee County after a long series of violent encounters between students at Blackburn Elementary pushed them to the breaking point. Stephanie Rose’s daughter remembers the day she was suddenly attacked by a boy...
Mysuncoast.com
Video: Troopers stop smoking Mustang clocked at 114 mph
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video of a Ford Mustang traveling at a dangerous 114 mph near Fort Myers recently. The video shows the vehicle trailing a huge column of smoke as it sped past a patrol vehicle on State Road 82. Troopers managed to stop the speeder without incident.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County repeals prohibition of dog and cat sales
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Commissioners in Manatee County voted 5-1 to get rid of an ordinance that bans the sale of cats and dogs in pet stores. Many people attended the meeting who spoke about the potential dangers this could have on the problematic puppy mill market. According to the Humane Society of the United States, they conducted an investigation on a Petland store in Sarasota in 2019.
Mysuncoast.com
Bicyclist dies after being hit on Cortez Road
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man has died after he was hit by a van while riding a bicycle on Cortez Road Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said. A van driven by a 53-year-old man from Missouri was traveling east on State Road 684 (Cortez Road), west of 20th Street West, shortly before 9 p.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota judges presiding at annual vow renewal on Valentine’s Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Say “I Do” Again vow renewal ceremony returns to Nokomis and Siesta Key beaches on Valentine’s Day. Hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for more than 35 years, the sunset ceremony includes light refreshments, music and photo opportunities. Registered couples will also receive a flower and renewal certificate.
Mysuncoast.com
Residents attend FDOT meeting regarding new proposed Cortez Bridge
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents getting a firsthand look at the proposed new Cortez Bridge. FDOT holding a meeting at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton on Tuesday night talking all about their plans and sharing renderings. The new bridge would be built from 123rd Street West in Cortez to Gulf...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port ranks as second fastest growing city in the U.S.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port is the second fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to a study by Quicken Loans. In April 2010, North Port had a population of about 57,000 As of July 2021, the city grew to approximately 80,000 people, US Census data shows. City Manager Jerome...
Mysuncoast.com
I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
Mysuncoast.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis holding pressing conference today in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference this morning at State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota. The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues is also expected to speak at the press conference. ABC7 will have...
Mysuncoast.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis vows to rid State College of ‘indoctrination’
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference this morning at State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota. DeSantis along with State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues spoke about curriculum changes. DeSantis spoke about getting rid of “indoctrination” in the collegiate education system. The governor...
Mysuncoast.com
Gallery: Students, supporters rally at New College
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students, parents, alumni and community supporters rallied at New College of Florida Tuesday, in protest of what they fear is a takeover of their college by new conservative members of the board of trustees. Two newly appointed trustees have caused particular alarm on campus. Jason “Eddie”...
Mysuncoast.com
Firm approved to repair Tampa Bay Rays spring training home in Port Charlotte
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Commissioners have approved a contract with Wharton Smith to start repair work on the stadium at the Tampa Bay Rays spring training complex in Port Charlotte. This is welcome news to Bert Parsley, Owner of the Twisted Fork, the bar, restaurant and popular nightspot closest...
Mysuncoast.com
New College President Okker terminated by Board of Trustees
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The New College Board of Trustees has voted to terminate the contract of President Patricia Okker. Trustees also voted to appoint former Florida House speaker and Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran as interim president. Corcoran will not be available until March; trustees also approved naming...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton’s biggest drag race event back in 2023
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -U.S. Street Nationals at the Bradenton Motorsports Park is back after the event was canceled last year due to freezing temperatures. People came from all over, even internationally, to participate in the event on Sunday. “Yeah it was a bummer,” said Sarasota racer Chris Guela who showed...
Mysuncoast.com
FDOT announces lane closures for US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout. The lane closures start on Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Friday, Feb. 3. Access will be maintained for all routes, see lane closure work details below. Nighttime/Lane Closures:. · The inside lanes on...
Comments / 0