MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Commissioners in Manatee County voted 5-1 to get rid of an ordinance that bans the sale of cats and dogs in pet stores. Many people attended the meeting who spoke about the potential dangers this could have on the problematic puppy mill market. According to the Humane Society of the United States, they conducted an investigation on a Petland store in Sarasota in 2019.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO