ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Trucker allegedly tried to smuggle 57 Guatemalan children to border

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ieVu_0kTlCtSe00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The Mexican government is investigating a driver allegedly caught smuggling 57 Guatemalan children to the border in the back of a cargo truck.

Mexican soldiers stopped the truck Thursday at a roadside checkpoint along the Chihuahua-Juarez (Mexico 45) Highway and decided to do a more in-depth inspection. When they opened the doors, they found 69 people crowded into the back of the truck, according to a joint statement by the Mexican Army and the National Immigration Institute (INM).

The passengers included eight adult males, a mother and her daughter, 43 unaccompanied male minors and 14 unaccompanied girls. The minors were all between the ages of 14 and 17. All of them were Guatemalan nationals with no authorization to be in Mexico, the statement said.

The minors were transported to the offices of a children’s protection agency in Juarez while the driver, a Mexican national, was turned over to investigators with the Federal Attorney General’s Office. Authorities did not immediately identify the trucker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxNQw_0kTlCtSe00
The Mexican army checkpoint along Mexico Highway 45 where soldiers found a commercial truck trying to smuggle 57 Guatemalan children to Juarez. (photo courtesy Mexican Government)

Mexican authorities say they are increasingly finding unaccompanied minors brought to Juarez by third parties with the intent of helping them cross into the United States. INM agents between Jan. 16 and Jan. 21 took custody of 11 Central American minors (9 Guatemalans and two from El Salvador) located within walking distance of the Rio Grande.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The increase in encounters with unaccompanied foreign minors coincides with a special law-enforcement operation the INM and other Mexican government agencies started on Jan. 6 to “rescue” such children.

In 2022, Mexican authorities encountered more than 83,000 foreign minors, either with their parents or traveling unaccompanied, who lacked entry documents or humanitarian permits. According to a Ministry of the Interior report, most of those minors (60,020) were between the ages of 12 and 17.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

HSI seeking more victims of El Paso woman accused of defrauding more than 20 people

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso woman is charged federally with impersonating a federal employee, and Homeland Security Investigations is seeking more people she may have defrauded for a combined total of over $400,000. 53-year-old Ana Hernandez is facing criminal charges related to wire fraud along with impersonation of a federal employee after The post HSI seeking more victims of El Paso woman accused of defrauding more than 20 people appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Police arrest person attempting to steal cars in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police dispatch confirms officers arrested one person who attempted to steal cars in east El Paso early Tuesday morning. Police made stop along Gateway East at Lomaland. The scene was cleared just before 6 a.m. No other information was released about the suspect who...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person arrested after attempting to break into vehicles in lower valley

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — One person was arrested Tuesday morning after attempting to break into vehicles in the Lower Valley, according to a police dispatcher. This happened on Gateway East just off Interstate 10 and Lomaland Drive. El Paso police dispatchers say units were called to the...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Veterans accuse former El Paso DA legal advisor of fraud, threats

Army veterans enrolled in a class taught by attorney Roger Rodriguez at Fort Bliss say he promised as a judge he could help them get government jobs when they joined a group he started called the Combined Veterans Association. “I waited two years for him to get me a job,”...
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

Asylum-seekers with CBP One issues turned back at border

A CBP official told Border Report that every asylum seeker with a valid appointment for 12 p.m. who showed up at the Paso del Norte Bridge on Friday was admitted to the port of entry. However, those who showed up with printouts but failed to complete the process and thus had no confirmed appointment could not be admitted for processing.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning in central El Paso. The stabbing happened at the 3000 block of E. Missouri. According to preliminary emergency reports, the call for the stabbing came in at 2:07 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital with injures that The post Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

One person dies after ATV crash at Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person has died after being involved in an ATV crash at Red Sands on Sunday. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to 15600 Montana Avenue in reference to a two all-terrain vehicle crash. Two drivers were taken to the hospital,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story located the crash at 11710 Pebble Hills Blvd. The crash happened at the 11700 block of Pebble Hills. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after a car crash in east El Paso Saturday night. The crash happened at The post One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Teen arrested after allegedly sending 2 others to hospital in assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating an aggravated assault in Northeast El Paso that happened Saturday morning. At 8:28 a.m., El Paso Police responded to a call of an aggravated assault that had just taken place at the 10000 block of Caribou. A 15-year-old teenager suffered serious injuries and was transported to a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

Border Report

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy