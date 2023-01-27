Read full article on original website
Harlan County falls to Madison Central in Rocket Classic
The Harlan County Black Bears had to fight the Indians without one of their weapons on Saturday. Madison Central took control early to defeat Harlan County 70-46 in the Rocket Classic held at Rockcastle County High School. The Bears were without leading scorer and junior guard Trent Noah. Sophomore guard...
Harlan County magistrate passes away, Miller appointed
Harlan County District 1 Magistrate Clark “Sparky” Middleton passed away suddenly on Jan. 24, leaving a vacant seat on the Harlan County Fiscal Court. According to Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley, Middleton leaves a significant impression on those he worked with during his time on the court. “Clark...
Body found in lake in Laurel County near London Dock
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad was called to London Dock after a body was found in the water.
Body found in roadway
BLOOMINGTON – A death investigation is underway concerning a man found in the roadway in the Bloomington area on Tuesday. According to Magoffin County Sheriff Bill Meade, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 Magoffin County 911 received a call reporting an individual lying in the roadway, unresponsive.
Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Police are investigating following the discovery of a human fetus. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed to WYMT the baby was found Thursday morning near the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive. We’re told employees from Paintsville Utilities called the police after discovering the body....
Body pulled from lake in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London on Saturday. Officials said, around 11:35 a.m., a fisherman called 911 after finding the body in the water. Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the lake. Whitley...
Gov. Beshear makes stop in our region, announces $4.1 million in funding for communities
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop in our region Monday afternoon, announcing $4.1 in funding for infrastructure improvements throughout Boyd County. The governor stopped at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center in Ashland. He gave a presentation to various agencies and presented checks to local officials.
EKY residents experience high electric bills
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and power bills are rising, leaving some electric customers with sticker shock when they get their monthly bills. According to Electricity Local, Kentucky’s residential electricity consumption ranks 7th in the nation. The average residential bill is $138 a month in the Commonwealth,...
Kentucky woman, juvenile dead after Floyd County crash
ALLEN, KY (WOWK) — Troopers say a woman and a juvenile are dead following a crash in Floyd County, Kentucky, on Monday. According to Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post, troopers arrived to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1428 in Allen around 8:04 a.m. Authorities say the Floyd County Coroner’s Office declared Paula Vazquez, […]
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams told WYMT two county employees were involved in a crash on Monday. He said the crash happened in the Allen community on KY 1428 near the Worldwide Equipment Building. Williams added one...
HUMAN FETUS REMAINS FOUND IN PAINTSVILLE SEWER PLANT; INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
PAINTSVILLE, KY. SEWER PLANT WHERE HUMAN FETUS WAS FOUND. The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation following the discovery of the remains of a human fetus in the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive.. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby reported that the fetal remains were found on Thursday morning,...
3 arrested in Closplint on drug charges
Three women face multiple charges, including trafficking a controlled substance, after Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a Closplint residence on Saturday. Margaret Early, 52, Tracy Thomas, 45, and Ashley Hensley, 39, are the parties charged and arrested. According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s...
Ashland Town Center | Shopping mall in Kentucky
Ashland Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Ashland, Kentucky, United States. One of two malls serving the city, it is located on U.S. Highway 23 near downtown Ashland. The mall features more than seventy retailers and restaurants, as well as a food court. The...
Johnson County officials looking for missing person
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
Floyd County restaurant sees growth following July floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett area of Floyd County was one of many communities across the region that were rocked by flood waters in July 2022. “Pure chaos,” said Garrett Fountain owner Amber Sparkman. “Everywhere you could look, there was people that were getting devastated. They lost their home, people lost their businesses, their place of work.”
Police seize nearly 70 grams of heroin, fentanyl during traffic stop
Two suspects, one from eastern Kentucky and the other from western Kentucky, have been arrested with nearly 70 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Wednesday morning at approximately 1:40, the Prestonsburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 114 on a Chevrolet S-10 truck for an equipment violation, police said. During the investigation, officers discovered the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants.
FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE
JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
