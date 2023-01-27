ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook- January 31

Update (8:55 AM)- **Terry Smith extends an offer from Penn State to 2025 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. Sanchez (6’2″, 170-pounds) is ranked by 247 Sports as one of the Top 5 sophomore cornerbacks and one of the Top 50 overall players in the country. As you can imagine, Sanchez has a long list of offers- Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, USC and Washington State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology Has Penn State Among Last Four Teams In

In ESPN’s latest bracketology, Joe Lunardi has Penn State making the NCAA tournament as one of the last four teams in. Lunardi has Penn State, along with Pitt, Kentucky, and Arizona making it in this latest edition. He also has Texas A&M, Nevada, Oklahoma and Wisconsin missing out. Lunardi’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Basketball Mauls Michigan, 83-61

STATE COLLEGE P.A.— As bad as Penn State men’s basketball was last Tuesday in Piscataway, New Jersey against Rutgers, the team was as good, if not better, in Sunday’s 83-61 win over Michigan in the Bryce Jordan Center. As usual, Jalen Pickett was the star for Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Basketball: Takeaways from Penn State’s 83-61 Over Michigan

Penn State men’s basketball bounced back from that debacle Tuesday night at Rutgers and came away with a huge win against Michigan in resounding fashion. Jalen Pickett was spectacular, and he got help from Seth Lundy, Andrew Funk and, most surprisingly, Mikey Henn. They shot well from 3 for most of the game and played spectacularly.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Recruits React to Penn State’s Junior Day

Penn State has its third consecutive Junior Day this weekend, hosting many top recruits. Although it’s termed “Junior Day,” Penn State’s visitors weren’t limited to the Class of 2024. Players from multiple classes came to campus to meet up with James Franklin and his staff.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 18: Who’s Ready to Breakout?

Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. Jarrod and Kevin discuss who they feel is primed to break out this year for Penn State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
capitalsoutsider.com

Premature Teddy Bear Toss Ends Hershey Game, Breaks Record

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears and fans looked to break their own world record Sunday as fans threw stuffed animals onto the ice for charity. As usual, they broke the record again, this time with 67,309 plush items, far more than last year’s 52,341. Typically, the teddy...
HERSHEY, PA
WBRE

How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right? Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, nationally known as Groundhog Day, it has been a tradition to wake Meteorologist Hall […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
susquehannastyle.com

OAL: Your Local Orthopedic Experts

Recognized as the leading orthopedic experts in the area since 1972, Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (OAL) is dedicated to offering specialized, compassionate orthopedic care to residents of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and the surrounding areas needing to become stronger. From the foot, ankle, knee, and hip to the shoulder, elbow,...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Auto Show marks return since 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Auto Show has returned to the Farm Show Complex for the first in-person event since the pandemic. Attendees are able to see the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, Motorcycles, and recreational vehicles. They can also compare and purchase pre-owned vehicles on the show floor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

