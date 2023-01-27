Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
New Dollar General Store Opened in PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Penn State A Finalist For 2025 4-Star Offensive Tackle Jaelyne Matthews
Penn State completed their third Junior Day this past weekend and are hoping to add a big-time player because of it. 2025 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews visited Penn State over the weekend and plans on making his college decision later this morning. No word on who Matthews will select...
Penn State Daily Notebook- January 31
Update (8:55 AM)- **Terry Smith extends an offer from Penn State to 2025 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez from North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. Sanchez (6’2″, 170-pounds) is ranked by 247 Sports as one of the Top 5 sophomore cornerbacks and one of the Top 50 overall players in the country. As you can imagine, Sanchez has a long list of offers- Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Arizona State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, USC and Washington State.
Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology Has Penn State Among Last Four Teams In
In ESPN’s latest bracketology, Joe Lunardi has Penn State making the NCAA tournament as one of the last four teams in. Lunardi has Penn State, along with Pitt, Kentucky, and Arizona making it in this latest edition. He also has Texas A&M, Nevada, Oklahoma and Wisconsin missing out. Lunardi’s...
Laurel Highlands CB Antwan Black Jr. ‘Shocked’ By Penn State Offer
The Laurel Highlands football program has had a lot of success and have won a lot of games over the last few years. 4-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who signed with West Virginia in December, was a big reason for that but he wasn’t the only talented player on the Mustangs team.
‘I Was Ready for the Task at Hand’: Mikey Henn, Micah Shrewsberry Discuss Henn’s big Day
Mikey Henn has played in only 12 games this season and hadn’t started a game for Penn State. But Sunday, he got a surprise start at center over freshman Kebba Njie. Coach Micah Shrewsberry felt he needed to make a switch from the true freshman to the seventh-year senior now on his fifth college program.
Penn State Basketball Mauls Michigan, 83-61
STATE COLLEGE P.A.— As bad as Penn State men’s basketball was last Tuesday in Piscataway, New Jersey against Rutgers, the team was as good, if not better, in Sunday’s 83-61 win over Michigan in the Bryce Jordan Center. As usual, Jalen Pickett was the star for Penn...
Penn State Basketball: Takeaways from Penn State’s 83-61 Over Michigan
Penn State men’s basketball bounced back from that debacle Tuesday night at Rutgers and came away with a huge win against Michigan in resounding fashion. Jalen Pickett was spectacular, and he got help from Seth Lundy, Andrew Funk and, most surprisingly, Mikey Henn. They shot well from 3 for most of the game and played spectacularly.
Recruits React to Penn State’s Junior Day
Penn State has its third consecutive Junior Day this weekend, hosting many top recruits. Although it’s termed “Junior Day,” Penn State’s visitors weren’t limited to the Class of 2024. Players from multiple classes came to campus to meet up with James Franklin and his staff.
Smeltzer: Remember Shrewsberry’s Post-Rutgers Words if Penn State Goes Dancing
If Penn State basketball makes it to the NCAA Tournament, Sunday’s 81-59 win over Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center will be remembered as a big deal. Perhaps the most memorable thing about Penn State’s domination of Juwan Howard and co. was its 18-0 first half run. As...
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 18: Who’s Ready to Breakout?
Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. Jarrod and Kevin discuss who they feel is primed to break out this year for Penn State...
Premature Teddy Bear Toss Ends Hershey Game, Breaks Record
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears and fans looked to break their own world record Sunday as fans threw stuffed animals onto the ice for charity. As usual, they broke the record again, this time with 67,309 plush items, far more than last year’s 52,341. Typically, the teddy...
Here are the Centre County high school wrestling leaders through Jan. 29
Here are Centre County’s leaders in wins, pins, fastest fall, technical falls and major decisions with the postseason on the horizon.
How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right? Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, nationally known as Groundhog Day, it has been a tradition to wake Meteorologist Hall […]
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the State
Pennsylvania is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
State College: People protest Tyre Nichols deadly incident, react to released video
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — After the Friday-night release of the video depicting Tyre Nichols' deadly interaction with five Memphis police officers, those in State College and at Penn State University protested against the incident and police brutality, Saturday afternoon. The video shows police hitting Nichols at least nine...
OAL: Your Local Orthopedic Experts
Recognized as the leading orthopedic experts in the area since 1972, Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (OAL) is dedicated to offering specialized, compassionate orthopedic care to residents of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and the surrounding areas needing to become stronger. From the foot, ankle, knee, and hip to the shoulder, elbow,...
Pennsylvania Auto Show marks return since 2020
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Auto Show has returned to the Farm Show Complex for the first in-person event since the pandemic. Attendees are able to see the latest cars, trucks, SUVs, Motorcycles, and recreational vehicles. They can also compare and purchase pre-owned vehicles on the show floor.
