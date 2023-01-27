Read full article on original website
In The Last Of Us, Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett prove that true love survives the apocalypse
The Last Of Us co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann needed to kick the storytelling up a notch in episode three to keep us watching. It’s not that the first two were a snooze; they deliver plenty of tasty world-building, doomy atmospherics, scary action, and worthy heroes. But the culture has churned out a ton of grimdark dystopia in the past twenty years or so, no? Where’s the human quirk, flamboyant characters, and artful dialogue?
Eddie Murphy will do more Shrek movies (or a spin-off) if Dreamworks asks
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is lighting up the box office charts, at least among people who don’t want to see Avatar or Skinamarink, but Eddie Murphy has verbalized a question that we all should’ve been contemplating: Why is Puss In Boots from the Shrek movies getting so many spin-offs when Donkey from the Shrek movies doesn’t get any? Granted, Murphy played Donkey in the Shrek movies, so he’s more invested in this than anyone, but… he’s still right!
Hulu cancels meta-sitcom Reboot
In a classic example of life imitating art imitating life (imitating art?), Hulu has decided to cancel meta-comedy series Reboot after one season—though, in a classic example of life imitating… etc., the show may have a chance to continue elsewhere. The show was created by Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan and centered on a fictionalized version of Hulu deciding to reboot a classic sitcom from the 2000s with the original cast, leading to all sorts of humorous situations involving the TV business of today and yesterday and the cultural differences between now and then.
Why the third episode of The Last Of Us is a game-changer (literally)
Spoiler warning: The following discusses details and events from the third episode of The Last Of Us, “Long Long Time” as well as story elements from the corresponding chapter of the game. You may have heard murmurings about the third episode of The Last Of Us spreading like...
Ho yeah! King Of The Hill is making a comeback at Hulu
Crack open a cold one because, yup, yep, yeah, mmhmm, King Of The Hill is returning to television. New episodes from creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are coming to Hulu, with original cast members Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom in tow. Judge and Daniels will serve as executive producers, with The Wonder Years reboot’s Saladin Patterson as showrunner.
The Charming Texas Bakery Owned By Sandra Bullock
Celebrities often go into various endeavors besides acting. Their fame can be used as an excellent marketing tool and they usually have the finances to back up their enterprises. Celebrity doesn't always equate to success, however. Take for example Steven Speilberg's themed restaurant Dive!, which didn't survive; or Britney Spears' New York restaurant Nyla, which didn't last long either. Of course, there have been plenty of celebrity success stories as well, such as Hugh Jackman's The Laughing Man Coffee Shop or Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin. What we don't see that often, though, is a celebrity trying the same style of business again once it has failed.
Dave Bautista says James Gunn is starting the DC universe "from scratch"
With the DC Universe falling apart one controversy at a time, there’s never been a better opening for James Gunn and fellow DC boss Peter Safran to shake things up. Everyone is waiting to see what Gunn does with the reins. Fans are proposing theories; congressmen are demanding answers; actors are pitching themselves on big characters. Unfortunately, Dave Bautista is one of the multiple actors who failed to get his DC pitch off the ground, but he has no hard feelings toward his Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 director.
CBS orders pilot of that Kathy Bates-led Matlock reboot we’ve been praying for
For the first time in nearly 30 years, we can rest easy. Ever since the end of the seminal legal procedural Matlock, fans have wondered when—if ever—will criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock return? Following the death of Andy Griffith in 2012, it seemed as though there would never be another Matlock.
Oscar voters have (anonymous) hot takes about Andrea Riseborough’s nomination
The big story this Oscars Season isn’t “why did Nope get snubbed when it was so good?” or “will anyone be brave enough to stand up and say that Top Gun: Maverick was a little paint-by-numbers?”, it’s actually: Was it against the Academy rules for Andrea Riseborough to actively campaign for a Best Actress nomination for her performance in To Leslie? Everybody campaigns for Oscars, that’s not really a secret, but it’s usually about studios buying up “for your consideration” ad space, not one famous person telling every famous person she knows to vote for her.
R.I.P. Annie Wersching, actor from 24, Star Trek: Picard, and Bosch
Annie Wersching, who appeared on Bosch, Runaways, and Picard and as a voice actor in the Last Of Us video game, has died. Wersching’s publicist Craig Schneider confirmed her death to CNN. She was 45. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she...
10 BoJack Horseman episodes that prove the show is a perfect tragicomedy
With TV Club 10, we point you toward the 10 episodes that best represent a TV series, classic or modern. They might not be the 10 best episodes, but they’re the 10 episodes that’ll help you understand what the show’s all about. “All those perky, well-adjusted people...
Teenage girls run the world in teaser for Prime Video's The Power
Between Elle’s powers in Stranger Things, Feyre from booktok staple A Court Of Thorns And Roses’ endless arsenal of skills, and even Ellie’s mysterious immunity in The Last Of Us, it appears the era of the overpowered teenage girl in a dark and dystopian world is really, truly back. (We’re even getting the Hunger Games prequel later this year!) And we are really, truly thrilled about it.
Michael Jackson biopic finds star from the pop icon's family
Earlier this month, a new Michael Jackson biopic made the leap from possibility to reality, with Lionsgate selecting Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua to helm the project off of a script from Skyfall and Gladiator screenwriter John Logan. Now, the project has filled its most important role: the young actor who will portray the King of Pop. Lionsgate plans to keep it all in the family, selecting Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew Jaafar Jackson to star as Michael, per Deadline.
R.I.P. Cindy Williams, star of Laverne & Shirley
As reported by the Associated Press and confirmed by a post on her official website, Cindy Williams—who played Shirley on classic sitcom Laverne & Shirley opposite Penny Marshall—has died. She reportedly passed away on Wednesday at her home following a “brief illness.” In a statement, her children said that their mother’s death has brought them an “insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” adding, “knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous, and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.” Williams was 75.
Leslie Grace continues to put on a brave face about her scrapped Brendan Fraser fight
Nowadays, a streaming site will cancel and disappear any kind of content on a whim—finished films, renewed shows, beloved cartoons. But Batgirl was, as star Brendan Fraser put it, “the canary in the coal mine” for this current era of utter disrespect towards commissioned, completed work. Setting aside the supposed quality of the film (something that has been debated and speculated on since the cancellation), it remains a bummer that we’ll never see Fraser’s Firefly face off with Leslie Grace’s Batgirl, something the heroine knows all too well.
Christina Ricci feels the Andrea Riseborough investigation is "elitist"
Christina Ricci and Andrea Riseborough Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images. As discourse continues to mount Andrea Riseborough’s out-of-left-field Oscar nomination for indie drama To Leslie, Christina Ricci has added her voice to the conversation. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ricci addressed the backlash to Riseborough’s nomination and criticized a reported upcoming review of her Academy Award campaign.
Bridgerton
Any Daphne Bridgerton devotees might want to sit down for this news: Phoebe Dynevor confirmed she won’t be returning to Bridgerton for the Netflix hit’s upcoming third season, but she may not be ready to completely call it quits. “I’m sadly not in season 3,” Dynevor tells Screen...
Rupert Grint thought Harry Potter reunion was rewarding, even if it was too soon
Rupert Grint knows that he’ll always be Ron—“It’s my second name,” he admits in a new profile for Bustle. Child stardom is always a strange, isolating experience, but child stardom to the level which the Harry Potter stars experienced is a different beast entirely, one that seems utterly inescapable, yet also strange to revisit.
Mia Goth and Brandon Cronenberg know why you love to be scared
Left to Right: Mia Goth, Brandon Cronenberg Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images), Corey Nickols (Getty Images) It’s the collaboration horror fiends have been dying for. Infinity Pool brings together the awesome Mia Goth, a scream queen (Suspiria, X, and Pearl) blessed with the acting chops of any current Oscar nominee, and Brandon Cronenberg, the writer-director who freaked out audiences with Antiviral and Possessor. To be sure, Infinity Pool—the result of the first team-up between the British actress and the son of legendary director, David Cronenberg—delivers the mind-blowing, squirm-inducing, cover-your-eyes goods, and then some.
The Bachelor struggles to define a bad bitch
Welcome to the second week of Zach Shallcross’s season of The Bachelor. He cut 10 out of 30 women in the premiere, but I still only know maybe five of their names. We get some cursory footage of Zach in the shower as he explains in voiceover that he wants to find his “forever person.” I want to know when “forever person” entered the lexicon. When did people decide “soulmate” was just too cheesy and land on a stupider way to say it?
