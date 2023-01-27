Heat vs. Magic prediction: NBA odds, pick for Friday, Jan. 27

After winning six of their last eight games, the Heat are finally starting to resemble the gritty defensive squad that bullied its way to the NBA Finals in 2020. They’ll look to continue that run in a favorable spot Friday against the division-rival Magic.

Give some credit to Orlando, which has won two straight games against the shorthanded Celtics and Pacers heading into this one. In their previous 12 games, though, the Magic went 4-8 straight up and owned the NBA’s fifth-worst net rating (-6.0) with bottom-eight marks in offensive rating (111.6) and defensive rating (117.6).

On the other side, Miami has been red-hot over the last month, winning 11 of its last 16 games (10-6 against the spread) with the league’s best defensive rating (108.4) since Jan. 1. The Heat have also benefited from a healthy Jimmy Butler, who had played in 11 straight games before sitting Tuesday and should be well rested for Friday’s contest.

So should the rest of the team, which usually bodes well for this group. Since 2019, Miami is a ridiculous 39-21 ATS (65 percent) coming off two or more days of rest, as will be the case on Friday. That includes a 3-1 ATS record against the Magic with four wins by an average of 13 points, which feels like a precursor for what we’ll see in this one.

Heat -7 (-110, FanDuel Sportsbook )