ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Too many kids use ‘extremely toxic’ toy cosmetics: public health experts

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

This is not child’s play.

Many kids in the US could be using potentially toxic beauty products, a new study found.

Using makeup and body paint seems like harmless fun for kids – but marketing to children doesn’t ensure the cosmetics’ safety, researchers from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health and the nonprofit Earthjustice have warned. Toxic chemicals, such as heavy metals, have been tied to serious adverse health effects, and can be especially harmful to young children.

The joint team analyzed results from over 200 surveys, finding 79% of parents claimed their children aged 12 or younger use makeup-like products designed for play – including lip gloss, face paint and glitter.

The study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, suggests that approximately 54% of children use those products at least once per month, while 12% use them daily.

Additionally, 20% of the children surveyed wear the products for eight hours or more, while one-third also admitted to accidental consumption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ezlK_0kTlCSp900
Glitter, lip gloss and face paint are amongst the many products advertised to children.
Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2zbT_0kTlCSp900
NY bans cosmetics with deadly mercury amid health concerns

“There is increasing evidence of harmful ingredients often included in adult cosmetics and CMBPs, and children are more biologically susceptible to the effects of toxicants,” co-author Eleanor Medley said in a statement .

“In this context, it is important to uncover how makeup and body products are being used by children to characterize risk and improve safety,” Kendall E. Kruchten, a study co-author, added.

The study comes as New York State tightens laws around cosmetic ingredients. Beginning June 1, the state will ban the sale of beauty products that contain mercury, a known neurotoxin, which is often found in skin-lightening agents.

Mercury, specifically, has been linked to a number of serious ailments, including certain cancers, respiratory and kidney problems, loss of certain senses and even death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3NIZ_0kTlCSp900
Seen as harmless fun, cosmetics and other body products marketed to children could actually be more harm than good.
Getty Images

“Children are particularly vulnerable to adverse health risks associated with chemicals often found in makeup and body products,” Dr. Julie Herbstman, senior study author and Columbia professor, said in the university news release.

“In addition to dermal exposure through the skin, behavioral patterns such as hand-to-mouth activity may increase exposure to products through unintentional ingestion,” added Herbstman, who also serves as the director of the Columbia Center for Children’s Environmental Health.

She explained that children’s tiny stature, rapid rate of growth, tissue and organ development and “immature immune systems” put them at higher risk of harm due to dangerous toxins.

Until recently, the Food and Drug Administration did not require cosmetics companies to list their products’ ingredients on the label. While some did, all brands will soon be required to report all ingredients to the FDA beginning this year. It marks the first change to cosmetic laws of its kind in over 80 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JE2u2_0kTlCSp900
Children exposed to toxins are at higher risk of adverse health effects, researchers claimed, due to their developmental stages and small frames.
Getty Images/EyeEm
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tSivY_0kTlCSp900 Toxic heavy metals found in many popular chocolate bars including Hershey’s

The restrictions on the beauty industry come as the cosmetics market balloons to a staggering global value of $254.08 billion just two years ago – and it is estimated to skyrocket.

Meanwhile, the global market for children’s cosmetics alone has the potential to reach a value of $1,795.15 million by 2026, according to estimates .

In 2021, experts cautioned adults of the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances – otherwise known as PFAS or “forever chemicals” – in cosmetic products. Such contaminants have been linked to many chronic illnesses including cancer .

In a study produced by the University of Notre Dame, researchers analyzed the ingredients of over 200 makeup products. They discovered that more than 56% of foundations and eye products, 48% of lip products and 47% of mascaras contained alarmingly high levels of fluorine, which indicates the use of PFAS .

“It is alarming that industry is being allowed to sell makeup and body products marketed to children that contain extremely toxic chemicals,” said Lakendra Barajas, an Earthjustice attorney, adding that the Columbia and Earthjustice study’s findings can provide relevant data about the use of these products amongst children.

Hopefully, Barajas continued, federal agencies will be more apt to take steps to protect children from exposure to the chemicals.

“Unfortunately, currently little is being done at the federal level to protect children from toxic chemicals in children’s makeup and body products,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Gothamist

New York bans beauty products containing mercury, a neurotoxin long used in cosmetics

A skin-lightening treatment being applied in Johannesburg, South Africa. The WHO says skin-lightening products are used worldwide, but their use is particularly widespread in many African, Asian and Caribbean countries. They're used by both men and women. Mercury is found as an ingredient in skin-lightening creams marketed toward women of color, as well as in treatments meant to remove blemishes, age spots and wrinkles. [ more › ]
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

NY bans cosmetics with deadly mercury amid health concerns

New York is banning cosmetic products containing mercury, becoming the third state to do so. The new law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in December, will go into effect June 1 and will ban the sale of any beauty merchandise that contains the potentially dangerous neurotoxin. Mercury has been linked to a number of debilitating and damaging health effects, ranging from irritability and depression to tremors, sensory changes and numbness in the hands, feet or face. “Higher exposures may also cause kidney effects, respiratory failure and death,” according to the EPA. The chemical is typically found in cosmetics that are produced outside...
MINNESOTA STATE
NJ.com

Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge

Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Q 105.7

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
Popculture

Rice Recall: What to Know

Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Popculture

Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
Futurism

Scientists Link Male Pattern Balding to Wildly Popular Beverage

Soda drinkers, beware — it looks like your favorite sugary drinks may be linked to hair loss. A new study out of Tsinghua University in Beijing has found a new link between sugary drinks and male pattern hair loss, with beverages ranging from soft drinks to artificially-sweetened juices to energy drinks being some of the primary culprits.
OpenClassActions.com

JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers

JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
scitechdaily.com

High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan

Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
The Jewish Press

New York Bans Popular Laundry Detergents Containing Probable Carcinogen

New York State has banned a range of popular laundry detergents and cleaning products in a move intended to protect consumers from a chemical that may cause cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classified 1,4-dioxane as a probable human carcinogen. New York is one of the first in the country...
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
76K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy