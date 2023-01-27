Read full article on original website
One Shopper Says Calls This Serum ‘Botox in a Bottle’ for Her 60-Year-Old Skin—And It’s Finally Back in Stock
When Merit Beauty—the brand that’s pretty much synonymous with gorgeous, minimalist makeup—dropped its first-ever skin-care product last fall, the no-makeup makeup girlies (myself included) went nuts. Because like the name suggests, the Great Skin Serum ($38), is actually glow-y, lit-from-within skin in a bottle. It hydrates, plumps, and preps skin for a smooth makeup application.
This Coveted ‘Regenerative’ Shampoo Amassed a 3,500-Person Waitlist Right After Launching—And It’s Finally Back on Shelves
There is no shortage of shampoo out there—and yet—finding a formula that can truly refresh and revive strands can still feel like an uphill battle. That is, until the Ranavat Regenerative Veda⁴ Bond Complex Shampoo ($48) hit the shelves in fall 2022—and then immediately flew off those shelves with a seemingly never-ending waitlist of over 3,000. After much anticipation, the coveted shampoo is officially back in stock, and you’re going to want to add it to your cart before it’s gone again.
‘I’m a Dermatologist With Keratosis Pilaris—These Are the Skin-Care Products I Use Every Day’
Anar Mikailov, MD, has dealt with keratosis pilaris, a skin condition that results in bumps on the skin (often referred to as "chicken skin" or "strawberry legs") since he was in high school. "I became quite embarrassed and tried to develop a tan every summer specifically to camouflage these bumps," he says. Once he was in medical school and realized what the bumps were, he started the standard forms of treatment: chemical exfoliation with ingredients like salicylic and lactic acid.
Trader Joe’s Just Revealed Its Most Popular Products on Store Shelves—Here Are the Ones Making It Into an RD’s Shopping Cart
The verdict is in, and the people have spoken. On the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe’s podcast, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan unveiled the winners of Trader Joe's 14th Annual Customer Choice Awards. The prizes were broken down into eight categories, like favorite produce, vegan/vegetarian item,...
Meet the Velvet Pull-On Flares That Feel Like Leggings, but Look Like Pants You Could Wear to Work
Anyone who knows me (and my shopping habits), knows that I’m a sucker for Free People. (Perhaps you’ve seen my ode to the Free People Christina Romper or Free People Pippa Packable Puffer. Sponsor me already, Free People!) Yes, it’s expensive. Yes, many of the brand’s sizes leave a lot to be desired in terms of uniformity (in some items I’m an XS, in others I’m an XL). Still, I can’t help but check the brand’s New Arrivals page on a weekly (if not daily) basis. It was on one of my many, many check-ins with the brand’s newcomers that I discovered the Free People Slim Pull-On Velvet Flare Pants ($78). It’s been roughly a year and a half since I first laid eyes on them and, at this point, I have six pairs. If you’re on the hunt for cozy, chic-looking flares, you needn’t search any further.
I Tried a ‘Sensory’ Beauty Routine To See If It Would Calm My Anxiety—Here’s How it Went
When my anxiety was so bad that I was having multiple panic attacks a week, mindfulness felt like a joke. Working out and meditating felt both unmanageable and futile. But now, about a year and a half after starting an antidepressant, my anxiety is much more manageable. It's not gone, but my brain is at a point where I'm willing to do the small things that make a big difference in my overall well-being. One of those things is following a sensory beauty routine that allows me to move through the steps while tuning into my senses and reducing stress.
‘I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is What You Need To Know About Preventing and Treating Windburn”
Unless you live under a rock without a phone (and without social media apps on said phone), you’ve likely heard of the “I’m Cold” makeup trend making rounds on TikTok and Instagram. With over 193 million mentions of #imcoldmakeup on TikTok, it’s safe to say people all over the world are in love with the look of flushed, wind burnt cheeks. But as pretty as a pink cheek-and-nose combo can look, it’s important to remember that it’s only advisable when created with makeup. After all, windburn can be seriously damaging to the skin. With that in mind, we chatted with NYC-based board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD. Ahead, learn how to prevent and treat windburn, along with what causes it in the first place.
Scrolling on Your Phone in Bed Could Make Your Melatonin Supplements Less Effective, According to Sleep Doctors
Picture this: You’re just wrapping up your nighttime routine and getting ready for a restful night of restorative sleep. This could involve aromatherapy, reading a book, cueing up some white or pink noise, and taking a melatonin supplement to help your body ease into sleepiness. But after you take the supplement and the lights are off, there’s still a glow emitting from your phone. Maybe it’s a push alert from a news outlet, a text from a friend, or a viral TikTok. Whatever the cause, you find yourself awake much later than you planned to be. Did your melatonin fail you? Or might the blue light from your device have rendered the melatonin ineffective?
The $7 Tool a Dermatologist Uses To Avoid Wasting a Single Drop of Her Pricey Products
You're near the end of your favorite face cream and you're pumped to open the new jar that's waiting for you. But, there's still a smidgen of product hanging out inside of the jar that your fingers can't reach. When this happens to Lindsey Zubritsky, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Pittsburgh, she reaches for a trusty tiny tool: skin-care spoons.
The #1 Drink a Sleep Doctor Says To Sip During the Day for a Better Night’s Rest
You've likely come across more than a few creative sleep hacks—like wearing socks while in bed or trying mindful breathing techniques—that range from scientifically-sound to just plain stupid (like assuming that drinking booze before bed will help you sleep better). Research has shown that a number of beverages...
Our Favorite Products for Going Plastic-Free in Every Step of Your Beauty Routine
A well-honed beauty routine is all about me time. Both the a.m. and p.m. iterations provide a space to (hopefully) slow down, gaze in the mirror, and primp. Unfortunately, the moment you expand that me to an all-encompassing we, you may be forced to reckon with the abundance of plastic that collectively features in our personal care products.
We Tested Countless Outdoor Fleece Jackets This Winter—These Are the 7 Actually Worth Your Money
Living in New York means that I get to experience all that the seasons have to offer. Long puffer coats are reserved for tundra-like days, waterproof jackets for the rain, and sweater vests for layering when temperatures dip. Having lived in this concrete jungle for nearly three years has made me adept at picking the right outerwear, especially when winter temps are more mild.
17 Best Nail Wraps and Stickers That Give You a Salon-Quality Manicure in Minutes
Whether you’re into creating your own at-home mani-pedis or are all about the DIY nail art trend, there is no shortage of accessible nail-care (and nail-flair) products. But, as much as you might love seeing your collection of nail polish bottles stacked neatly in a salon-worthy display, there sometimes isn’t enough time to wait for your manicure to dry. This is where nail wraps and stickers come in.
How To Recreate One of Dr. Dennis Gross’s Famed Skin-Firming Facials at Home
Poke around any beach town in America, and you’ll likely be confronted with at least a dozen kitschy signs that read, “The cure for anything is salt water.”. While I think we can all agree that the quote is undeniably cheesy (I’m pretty sure it was at the bottom of my AIM profile at some point circa 2002), if you ever dove into the ocean while you’re sad, hungover, or some combination of the two, you can also agree that it’s very, very true.
The Idea That Drinking Alkaline Water Will Balance Your Gut Microbiome Is a Huge Scam, Says a Gastro
These days, picking the right type of water bottle at the local convenience store can feel as challenging as choosing your favorite song from the latest Taylor Swift album (read: it's nearly impossible). Spring, glacier, distilled, electrolyte, mineral, reverse osmosis, purified, alkaline—someone stop me—the list flows on and on. Alkaline water in particular has received much attention on social media of late, largely due to #GutTok going in circles about whether or not it’s worth the hype.
Is Morning the Ideal Time of Day To Poop for a Healthy Digestive System? Here’s What a Gastro Says
Some people shy away from talking about bowel movements… but I’m certainly not among them. To borrow from the title of a popular children’s book, everyone poops—so if you ask me, there’s no need to be coy about it. As a matter of fact, there are many merits of diving into the details of toilet talk, especially when you feel like something may be off, or if you’re unsure of what’s “normal” and what isn’t.
‘I’m a Functional Medicine Expert, and These Are the 3 Core Nutrient Deficiencies I See Most Often’
Feel like you’re not functioning at 100 percent despite your best efforts? Even if you adhere to a well-balanced diet, minimize stress whenever possible, and prioritize movement regularly—essentially, checking off the basics in a standard wellness toolkit—there’s a chance that certain things may be outside of your control. For instance, you can still lack certain vitamins and minerals necessary to support the mind and body to the fullest due to genetics, preexisting conditions, lifestyle, and so on. (BTW, our hectic modern lifestyles aren’t doing us any favors, either.)
The Counterintuitive Benefit of Greeting Every Morning Like It’s January 1
On January 1st, we often have great expectations for ourselves. This is the year of career changes, of body goals, of relationship milestones, we resolve. Here at Well+Good, we’ve been trying to move away from a mindset of unrealistic new year goal setting that often centers on expectations set by the diet industry. Instead, with our ReNew Year program, we’re focusing on self-care and ways that we can try nourish ourselves and feel our best inside and out.
If You Have an Achy Muscle, Is It Better To Massage It or Stretch It?
Muscle tension is a part of life. Even is you're not sore from exercising, everyday activities like loading the laundry or picking up your toddler, or even just sitting at your desk for too many hours in a row can lead to a certain level of achiness. "Muscles tighten up...
The Best Budget-Friendly Standing Desks That Help Support Your Posture and Prevent Backache
If you're here looking for a budget-friendly standing desk for your WFH station, you're certainly not the only one who wants to upgrade their space (and save their back). Work from home (WFH) has literally transformed work-life balance for millions of Americans (27.6 million people and counting) for the better. In lieu of hour-long commutes, unnecessarily lengthy in-person meetings, and ongoing office banter that sometimes warrants a paper "do not disturb" sign taped to your back, WFH has allowed people to improve productivity, reduce unnecessary spending, and focus on their mental health.
