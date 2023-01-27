Read full article on original website
WNEM
MSU football player gets probation for postgame assault charge
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) -Khary Crump, the Michigan State University football player charged with assault, accepted a deal for 12-months probation after pleading guilty in criminal court Tuesday. Crump pleaded guilty to what was initially a felony charge for swinging a helmet at a Michigan University player following an Oct....
WNEM
GM Talks Flint Plant's Key Role in 2022 Success
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M proposal for May 2023 ballot. Millions of dollars are on the line with the Saginaw Township Community Schools’ Board of Education approval of a nearly $243 million bond proposal headed for the May 2023 ballot.
WNEM
Frankenmuth Girls Basketball
The Cardinals are currently undefeated at 13-0 and they are currently the number one ranked team in Division 4 by the MHSAA. MMA Valkyrie Second Season on a Four Game Win Streak. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST. |. The team will be in action this Saturday on...
WNEM
Flint Twp PD holds free A.L.I.C.E. training
Community members came together for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to honor victims and survivors of human trafficking. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M proposal for May 2023 ballot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Millions of dollars...
WNEM
Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M proposal for May 2023 ballot
The Flint Township Police Department hosted a free A.L.I.C.E. training session for residents in light of the multiple mass shootings across the nation at the start of 2023. Community members came together for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to honor victims and survivors of human trafficking. TV5 News...
WNEM
Human trafficking candlelight vigil
The Flint Township Police Department hosted a free A.L.I.C.E. training session for residents in light of the multiple mass shootings across the nation at the start of 2023. Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M proposal for May 2023 ballot.
WNEM
Visitors enjoy final day of Zehnder’s Snowfest
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The 32nd annual Zehnder’s Snowfest is in the books after providing winter fun for the family. “I’ve been coming up here for years. The first thing I do is go to the bakery and get a Zehnder’s strudel,” said Carol Lepoudre, a visitor of the festival.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Jan. 30
Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise. Nessel announces PFAS settlement with Asahi Inc. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The settlement and the consent decree requires Asahi to investigate PFAS in soil, groundwater, and surface...
WNEM
Foul play not suspected after body recovered from Genesee Co. dam
RICHFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Foul play is not suspected after a body was recovered from a Genesee County dam Monday night. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his deputies were called to the Holloway Reservoirs in Richfield Township for a body that was lodged in the intake port of the dam.
WNEM
Quiet weather and cold conditions roll on into Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a busy week last week, we received a break from the snow to start the workweek, but just as one part of the forecast slowed down, another picked right back up!. Bitterly cold temperatures returned to the TV5 viewing area this morning, with many falling...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offers $2.5K reward for information in unsolved homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved homicide. On January 29, 2018, investigators said Barry Swindle was found dead in his home located on the 2300 block of Brockway Blvd. in Flint.
WNEM
Woman receives probation for exploiting 72-year-old mother
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison woman who investigators said stole thousands of dollars from her elderly mother was sentenced to probation. Investigators from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Leemhuis took about $50,000 from her elderly mother while she was her mother’s legal guardian. At the...
WNEM
Very cold start Tuesday morning but with quiet weather
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This Tuesday morning was the coldest start to the day of the winter so far. Arctic air from Canada is continuing to stream in from the northwest ahead of a large area of high pressure in the Great Plains. Going through the rest of today we stay cold, but conditions will be relatively quiet. We stick with quiet weather for much of the week and although we slightly “warm up” Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll be back to the freezer again by the end of the week. Of all weeks so far this winter, this is the one to have all of your cold weather gear on standby for the bus stops and to give your car a few minutes to warm up before heading out each day!
WNEM
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect crashes into clothing store, steals merchandise
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing his vehicle into a Saginaw Township clothing store and stealing $2,700 in merchandise. On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 a.m., a man crashed the back of the pickup truck he was driving into the front of the DXL at 4434 Bay Road in Saginaw Township, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.
WNEM
Community holds vigil to honor human trafficking victims
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Community members came together for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to honor victims and survivors of human trafficking. “Today we stand in solidarity against human trafficking,” said one vigil attendee. Tuesday, Jan. 31 was the last day of Human Trafficking Awareness month...
