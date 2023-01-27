SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This Tuesday morning was the coldest start to the day of the winter so far. Arctic air from Canada is continuing to stream in from the northwest ahead of a large area of high pressure in the Great Plains. Going through the rest of today we stay cold, but conditions will be relatively quiet. We stick with quiet weather for much of the week and although we slightly “warm up” Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll be back to the freezer again by the end of the week. Of all weeks so far this winter, this is the one to have all of your cold weather gear on standby for the bus stops and to give your car a few minutes to warm up before heading out each day!

SAGINAW, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO