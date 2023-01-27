ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technip Energies Awarded Contract for FEED of World’s Largest Low-Carbon Hydrogen Project at ExxonMobil’s Baytown, Texas Facility

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) has been awarded a contract for the front-end engineering and design (FEED) of the world’s largest low-carbon hydrogen project for ExxonMobil in Baytown, Texas, USA. The integrated complex will produce approximately one billion cubic feet of low-carbon hydrogen per day and capture more than...
