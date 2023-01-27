ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

kclu.org

Storm damage caused a Santa Barbara church to relocate its services

The clean-up from the storm earlier this month continues and one Santa Barbara Church has felt the impact of the storms on its services. Calvary Chapel in Santa Barbara has had to relocate their 1200 strong congregation to a nearby theater, after the church building was damaged by flooding in the January 9 storm.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

