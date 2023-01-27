Read full article on original website
Related
kclu.org
Storm damage caused a Santa Barbara church to relocate its services
The clean-up from the storm earlier this month continues and one Santa Barbara Church has felt the impact of the storms on its services. Calvary Chapel in Santa Barbara has had to relocate their 1200 strong congregation to a nearby theater, after the church building was damaged by flooding in the January 9 storm.
kclu.org
A tribal health clinic on the Central Coast is offering a day of free treatment for children
What could be better than seeing a kid smile? A tribal health clinic on the Central Coast is helping local children to do just that, by offering a day of free treatment for kids. From cleanings to dental exams, for many families, the cost of dental care for their family...
kclu.org
Microloan program created in Ventura County changing lives halfway around the world
It started as a simple idea by a Ventura County woman who wanted to do some good for others, but was frustrated that her contributions weren’t getting to those who needed them. The result is a non-profit that’s helped more than 11,000 women improve their lives. Karon Wright is...
kclu.org
Death row inmate responsible for infamous Santa Barbara County killing dies in prison
He was one of the longest serving inmates on California’s Death Row, convicted of the brutal murder of a six-year-old Santa Barbara County boy. Malcolm Joseph Robbins was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday. Prison officials believe the 63-year-old man died from natural causes.
Comments / 0