Puss in Boots: The Last Wish review (2023) – actually worth the hype
Imagine spending over a decade making Avatar 2, only for a new movie about Shrek’s sidekick to swoop in and get a higher Rotten Tomatoes score. The explosive success of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish has become something of a meme in and of itself, with the animated movie even getting a nod as part of the Oscars 2023 nominations — but for the most part, the hype is very well-deserved.
Sword Art Online Progressive 2 review (2023) – new anime thrives
Sword Art Online is one of the most beloved anime series of all time. Since premiering in 2012, fans have fallen in love with the anime characters Asuna and Kirito as they fight to escape the dangerous virtual world. And now, with the release of the new movie Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, fans can enjoy a retelling that showcases our favourite characters like never before.
EO review (2023) – we just got a new favourite donkey
We are truly living in the age of the movie donkey right now, and while Jenny from The Banshees of Inisherin was a delight, we have just found our new favourite donkey thanks to the Polish drama movie EO and its titular star. The film is wonderfully simple in its...
Shailene Woodley Suffers Unfortunate Career Setback
Shailene Woodley's chances at more television glory hit a speed bump. Her next project, Showtime's Three Women, was canceled on Monday before a single episode aired. The show was a casualty of Paramount Global's major changes to the premium cable network as it merges with streamer Paramount+. The first season...
Who does Buddha fight in Record of Ragnarok?
Who does Buddha fight in Record of Ragnarok? Record of Ragnarok season 2, part 2 is now here, and fans are still digesting what happened in the latest part of the show. The anime series, which is available on streaming service Netflix, has been hugely popular and has picked up an audience from all across the world. The TV series sees representatives from humanity fight against representatives of the gods in order to redeem themselves from humanity’s millennia of wrong doing.
Guillermo del Toro has two new movies in the works
Guillermo del Toro deservedly had a four-year long rest after winning the Best Picture Oscar for 2017’s The Shape of Water. But since 2021, he’s gone into overdrive. Firstly, there was the noir Nightmare Alley, then his Netflix series Cabinet of Curiosities, then his critically acclaimed stop-motion animated movie Pinocchio – which is likely to net him another Oscar. And he’s got his next two projects lined up – one live-action, and another stop-motion animation.
Is Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night canon?
Is Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night canon? Asuna and Kirito are back with a retelling of their first adventure in a deadly game world. But with new characters and a slightly different story, many fans are wondering if the new Sword Art Online Progressive movie is canon.
Who plays Frank in The Last of Us TV series?
Who plays Frank in The Last of Us? The HBO show based on Naughty Dog’s iconic survival horror videogame is taking a detour, to visit someone familiar, but whose story has been changed quite a bit. Joel and Ellie make a visit to The Last of Us characters Bill...
The Last of Us TV series episode 3 recap (2023) – the best so far
Well, if previous episodes of The Last of Us TV series left you heartbroken, this one won’t break form. In episode 3 of the horror series, we’re introduced to Bill, play by Nick Offerman, a bunkered conspiracy theorist who’s well prepared for the burgeoning apocalypse. He weathers...
Stranger Things season 5 filming date revealed by Noah Schnapp
We might be a while away from the Stranger Things season 5 release date, but things are moving on the Netflix series. Noah Schnapp, one of the main stars of the hit sci-fi series, has revealed when he’s going to be filming the next installment. During an Instagram Live,...
Keanu Reeves bugged Warner Bros yearly to get Constantine 2 made
After years, the Constantine 2 release date is part of the DC movies slate. We’re all excited about Keanu Reeves returning to play the hero, none moreso than the man himself, who has been pushing for the superhero movie since the first came out. In an interview with Total...
Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 release date speculation and more
What is the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 release date? Who knew watching a man navigate an altnerate dimension in the form of a blue slime could be so gripping, and yet here we are. The first two seasons of the anime series established it...
Knock at the Cabin author calls Shyamalan movie “pretty great”
Fans of Paul Tremblay’s book The Cabin at the End of the World have been nervous of M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming horror movie Knock at the Cabin. Reports have emerged of some fairly major changes being made to the source material, include the ending. They can new breathe a sigh of relief, as the author has – somewhat reservedly – endorsed the movie.
Classic DnD villains confirmed for Honor Among Thieves
A new movie set in The Forgotten Realms is racing to the big screen, and it looks like some classic DnD villains will be throwing their hats into the ring. Co-director of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Jonathan Goldstein has taken to Twitter to tease that the Cult of the Dragon will be making an appearance in the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons movie.
Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut
It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
Val Kilmer almost fought this actor over Full Metal Jacket
Being involved in one of the best movies of all time and getting to work with the great Stanley Kubrick must be the experience of a lifetime. Well, Matthew Modine has a strange story for how he bagged the role in the war movie Full Metal Jacket, and it’s all thanks to Val Kilmer.
Westworld has a new streaming service, but still no season 5
Roku and Tubi will be picking up Westworld, and many other cancelled HBO Max shows such as more sci-fi and fantasy series like The Nevers, Raised by Wolves, and The Time Traveler’s Wife. Warner Bros new free, ad-supported channels, called FAST, are set to launch on Roku in Spring 2023.
Nick Offerman wasn’t the first choice for Bill in The Last of Us
Warning minor spoilers ahead! The Last of Us episode 3 is one of the best chapters to come out of the HBOs hit horror series so far. This, in part, is thanks to the introduction of The Last of Us characters Bill and Frank and their touching relationship. Straying away...
