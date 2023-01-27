Who does Buddha fight in Record of Ragnarok? Record of Ragnarok season 2, part 2 is now here, and fans are still digesting what happened in the latest part of the show. The anime series, which is available on streaming service Netflix, has been hugely popular and has picked up an audience from all across the world. The TV series sees representatives from humanity fight against representatives of the gods in order to redeem themselves from humanity’s millennia of wrong doing.

2 DAYS AGO