Danger: Olfactory Viral Inflammation Linked With Accelerated Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease
CU Anschutz researchers suspect it disrupts the olfactory tract, impacting the hippocampus which controls memory and learning. Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ: GMVD) to Receive U.S. Patent for Vital Sign Sensors
G Medical Innovations Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) is an Israeli healthcare company, which is focused on the research and development of next-gen mHealth, telemedicine solutions, and monitoring services. Shares of the digital health company are skyrocketing 85% through early trading on Monday, January 30, 2023. Over the past three months, G Medical Innovations has seen average daily volume of 392,370 shares. However, volume of 18.5 million shares or dollar volume of around $101.8 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
Sequana Medical announces grant of additional DSR® patent in United States
Ghent, Belgium – 1 February 2023 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, today announces the grant of an additional US patent for its DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) program.
UBX Cloud commends Lawrence Tech. University student, Emilee Childress for her engineering accomplishments
UBX Cloud, an international Cloud Service Provider based in southeast Michigan, congratulates local mechanical engineering student, Emilee Childress for her ability to make the unattainable, attainable. She engineered 60 blank trays to fill holes in UBX servers that were widely unavailable. Madison Heights, MI - February 1, 2023 — UBX...
Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) approved by European Commission as the first and only targeted medicine indicated for eosinophilic esophagitis
Dupixent® (dupilumab) approved by European Commission as the first and only targeted medicine indicated for eosinophilic esophagitis. Approximately 60% of patients aged 12 years and older treated with Dupixent 300 mg weekly in the pivotal trial experienced histological disease remission; patients also significantly improved their ability to swallow compared to placebo.
DECONTAMINA, The Ultimate Technology to Eliminate Airborne Contaminants with AI | The Future Is Now…
DECONTAMINA uses fog decontamination technology designed with AI to eliminate contaminants and allergens in the air. Here is what the distinctive device offers:. DECONTAMINA employs hydrogen Peroxide and Peracetic Acid [MA1] to produce its signature fog. It is released through the nozzle with an average release rate of 7.5 microns in diameter, making it perfect for domestic or office use. Installing DECONTAMINA in commercial buildings, schools, flats, universities, and healthcare offices will reduce the risk of bacteria and viral transference. Its AI algorithm will detect concentration points to eliminate pollutants effectively.
Daniel Yomtobian Showcases the Most Important Metrics to Pay Attention to in Social Media Campaigns
Daniel Yomtobian, a highly respected entrepreneur and business leader in the online media space reveals that tracking metrics to determine the success of a brand campaign or the effectiveness of a marketing strategy can be a daunting task. Los Angeles, California, United States - February 1, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — These...
Quantum Consortia QIC, QED-C, Q-STAR and QuIC Form International Council to Enable and Grow the Global Quantum Industry
Quantum Industry Canada (QIC), Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution (Q-STAR) and European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formally establish the International Council of Quantum Industry Associations. The council aims to strengthen communication and collaboration among the participating consortia on goals and approaches to the development of quantum technologies.
The Worldwide Facial Aesthetics Industry is Expected to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2028 at a 14.5% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Facial Aesthetics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dermal fillers, Botulinum toxin, Microdermabrasion, Chemical peels), By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Facial Aesthetics Market size is expected to...
Founders and Executives of RUVI, Natasha Essentials, Juice Beauty, and V3 Communications Receive Visionary Leadership Awards
Emerging Enterprise News has awarded its Visionary Leadership Award to five company executives for their roles in building exceptional companies that are thriving despite a very competitive market environment and a challenging economy. Emerging Enterprise News Corp. announced today that it has awarded its distinguished Visionary Leadership Award to executives...
Global Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Market Research Report 2023: Analysis of Trulicity, Ozempic, Victoza, Rybelsus and Other GLP 1 Products - Forecasts to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Glucagon-like Peptide 1 (GLP-1) Market: Analysis By Product (Trulicity, Ozempic, Victoza, Rybelsus and Other GLP 1 Products), By Route of Administration (Injectable and Oral Medication), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In 2021,...
Curative Insurance Company’s Financial Strength Affirmed with A- (Excellent) Rating from AM Best and Infusion of $100 Million Demonstrates Curative’s Long-Term Commitment to Its Innovative Health Plan
Curative, a leading health services company that recently launched a new employer-based $0 cost-sharing health plan in Texas, has received an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating affirmation and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) from the global credit rating agency AM Best. “The ratings...
Industrial Protective Clothing Market Report 2022: Rising Awareness About the Safety of Workers Bolsters Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Industrial Protective Clothing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global industrial protective clothing market size is expected to reach USD 33.60 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Edsun offers Ed-Si Starter Kit for Students and Parents
Edsun is a top educational solutions provider in the USA. Over the years, they have developed numerous areas, including master scheduling, BigLMS, timetabling, FET, TVET, Google Classroom integration, and many more. The company is committed to fixing complicated problems in education. That is why they have developed various systems to improve the performance and functioning of schools and students outcomes. The company also has a scheduler that allows schools to give learners the choices they want to improve their academic and career development.
Oregon primate research facility under scrutiny after deaths
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A state lawmaker in Oregon is using thousands of pages of redacted documents he sought for more than a year to launch legislation demanding more accountability and oversight of a primate research facility with a long history of complaints. Incidents at the Oregon National Primate Research Center, associated with Oregon’s largest hospital, include one in which two monkeys died after being placed into a scalding cage-washing system. Other animals perished from neglect. Workers have low morale, some have been drinking on the job, and dozens have complained about dysfunctional leadership, the documents show. The problems at the facility in suburban Portland, Oregon, have surfaced amid a sharp debate between animal rights activists who believe experimenting on animals is unethical and researchers who say the experiments save and improve human lives. The U.S. moved a small step away from animal testing when Congress passed a bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden in December, that eliminated the requirement that drugs in development undergo testing on animals before being provided in human trials. Advocates want computer modeling and organ chip technology to be used instead, though the Food and Drug Agency Administration can still require animal tests.
