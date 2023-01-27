WoodWing Embeds Workato Product to Meet Growing Customer Demand for Integrations for AI-based Digital Asset Tagging

Read full article on original website
ATLAS Works with AWS to Advance Federated Network and Expand Ground Station Coverage
ATLAS Space Operations, a leading Ground Software as a Service™ (GSaaS) provider, today announced that it is the first provider to join the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solution Provider Program (SPP) to resell AWS Ground Station, a fully managed ground station infrastructure which lets customers control satellite communications, process data, and scale their operations. The SPP is an official AWS program allowing specific AWS Partners to resell AWS services to end customers as part of their unique offerings. The SPP will expand ATLAS’ global federated network, a network of networks that work together seamlessly through Freedom™, ATLAS’ proprietary software that integrates its global ground network with partnered ground antenna sites. ATLAS clients will now have access to 11 additional ground sites, giving customers low-latency and low-cost access to AWS services so that they can quickly store and process their data. The Freedom software abstracts complexity through features such as flex scheduling, streaming metrics, pass insights, status updates, and one endpoint for all TT&C. This facilitates automation and integration into existing architectures.
Do It Right Marketing is hiring digital marketers in the US and Canada
The remote-based positions encourage skilled professionals to join a thriving company. Digital marketing agency Do It Right Marketing has announced that its team is expanding once more and is now actively looking to fill three remote-based vacancies as it continues to grow its client base across North America and beyond.
Global Navigation Satellite System Global Market Report 2023: Intelligent Highway & ITS Favor Adoption of GNSS - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market to Reach $453 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) estimated at US$199.2 Billion...
Therapy Marketing Services Launches BOOST Academy
Therapy Marketing Services launches the BOOST Academy showing hypnotherapists how to attract clients using an innovative approach without expensive adverts or excessive time on social media. London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - Therapy Marketing Services Ltd, a leading marketing agency for hypnotherapists, has unveiled a unique marketing...
InvestorNewsBreaks – ARway Corp. (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) Launches Major Upgrades to Its Innovative Spatial Computing Platform
ARway (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is disrupting the augmented reality (“AR”) wayfinding market with a no-code, no-beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. Bringing many new technologies together into one platform, including AR, artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning (“ML”), LIDAR digital twins, 3D models, and more, ARway has launched major upgrades to its spatial computing wayfinding platform for the real world metaverse. As detailed in the announcement, the upgrades include spatial video content, full occlusion and enhancements to the user experience of the ARway Creator Portal.
G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ: GMVD) to Receive U.S. Patent for Vital Sign Sensors
G Medical Innovations Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) is an Israeli healthcare company, which is focused on the research and development of next-gen mHealth, telemedicine solutions, and monitoring services. Shares of the digital health company are skyrocketing 85% through early trading on Monday, January 30, 2023. Over the past three months, G Medical Innovations has seen average daily volume of 392,370 shares. However, volume of 18.5 million shares or dollar volume of around $101.8 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
China Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2023: Market is Forecast to have Over 1.7 Million m2 of 3rd Party Data Centre Space and 2,400 MW of Power as of the End of 2022 - Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "China: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Data Centre 2022 to 2026 report provides analysis of the third party Chinese Data Centre market, with Key Data Centre Provider Profiles, coverage of key space and power trends and a five year forecast (from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025) based on Data Centre raised floor space, Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) and the annual investment in Chinese third-party Data Centre capacity forecast over the period.
Solid-State Battery Global Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for EVs Bolsters Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Solid-State Battery Market Analysis Report by Battery Type, Cell Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, Application - Global Industry Trends and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The solid-state battery industry has garnered $61.3 million revenue in 2021, and it is expected to generate $775.2 million revenue...
Imperial Security, The Premier Provider of Security Services Provider in Calgary
Imperial Security prioritises client and employee safety by exceeding legal requirements and providing top-notch protection. Imperial Security is a company that is dedicated to ensuring the safety of its clients and their properties. They provide a wide range of security services for residential and commercial properties and are committed to going above and beyond to ensure their clients have peace of mind. The company utilises the latest technology and has a team of well-trained guards to prevent vandalism and other criminal activity. With Imperial Security, you can rest assured that your property is safe and protected from any potential threats. Trust their expertise and experience to safeguard you and your assets and have a safer tomorrow.
Perficient to Launch Bright Paths Program on National Scale
Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced its Bright Paths Program, which advances STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities, will launch two national coding bootcamps. “We’re excited to announce this...
Verica Named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner®
Verica, the company using Continuous Verification to make systems more secure and less vulnerable to costly incidents, today announced it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" in the 2023 Gartner “Cool Vendors™ in Software Engineering: Improving Digital Resilience” report by Gartner, Inc. According to...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Andersen Global Caps Another Year of Strong Growth with the Addition of 11 New Member Firms Worldwide
Growing Global Footprint Provides Multinational Clients with Independent, Best-In-Class, Multidisciplinary Services. Tenth bullet point in release should read: MGC Legal (Turkey) (instead of MCG Legal (Turkey)). Additionally, remove Bangladesh from the list of countries in the Africa section. The updated release reads:. ANDERSEN GLOBAL CAPS ANOTHER YEAR OF STRONG GROWTH...
Industrial Protective Clothing Market Report 2022: Rising Awareness About the Safety of Workers Bolsters Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Industrial Protective Clothing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global industrial protective clothing market size is expected to reach USD 33.60 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Alpine Cabinet Company Introducing a Versatile Range of Garage Cabinets and Storage Systems
Alpine Cabinet Company is constantly developing and refining its furniture products to now create the ultimate garage cabinets and custom closet systems for all types of facilities. Alpine Cabinet Company, founded in 1984, is a family-owned and operated business that has carved a prestigious name in the garage cabinet manufacturing...
CANADA GOOSE PUTS PURPOSE INTO ACTION, LAUNCHES “GENERATIONS” RECOMMERCE PLATFORM
Performance luxury brand enters circular economy with new platform to shop and trade-in pre-loved styles. Today, Canada Goose announced the launch of its recommerce platform, Canada Goose Generations, bringing its commitment to sustainability and the power of its uncompromised Canadian craftsmanship to life in a distinct new way. Building on the brand’s global reputation for making the highest quality, function-first outerwear and apparel, Generations offers an authorized reselling platform that keeps Canada Goose products in circulation, giving them a second, third and fourth lifetime.
KBRA Releases Research – Private Credit: Recurring Revenue Loans in a Rising Rate Environment
KBRA releases research that examines the $1.2 trillion private credit industry. The industry is likely entering the most significant period of credit stress it has experienced since becoming such an integral part of the U.S. and European corporate lending landscape. In a recent report, KBRA described the interest rate and...
The Worldwide Facial Aesthetics Industry is Expected to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2028 at a 14.5% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Facial Aesthetics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dermal fillers, Botulinum toxin, Microdermabrasion, Chemical peels), By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Facial Aesthetics Market size is expected to...
The Canada-visa-online website is pleased to announce that it is now open online visa portal.
Canada-visa-online is excited to announce that it is now offering a streamlined and convenient online visa application process for Canadian citizens.With canada-visa-online, applying for a visa to Canada is now faster and easier than ever before. Our simple and user-friendly online application form makes it quick and easy to apply for a visa, and our team of experts are always on hand to answer any questions you may have.So if you're looking to apply for a Canadian visa, make sure you do it with canada-visa-online!
Curative Insurance Company’s Financial Strength Affirmed with A- (Excellent) Rating from AM Best and Infusion of $100 Million Demonstrates Curative’s Long-Term Commitment to Its Innovative Health Plan
Curative, a leading health services company that recently launched a new employer-based $0 cost-sharing health plan in Texas, has received an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating affirmation and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) from the global credit rating agency AM Best. “The ratings...
Founders and Executives of RUVI, Natasha Essentials, Juice Beauty, and V3 Communications Receive Visionary Leadership Awards
Emerging Enterprise News has awarded its Visionary Leadership Award to five company executives for their roles in building exceptional companies that are thriving despite a very competitive market environment and a challenging economy. Emerging Enterprise News Corp. announced today that it has awarded its distinguished Visionary Leadership Award to executives...
