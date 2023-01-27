ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Man charged with the shooting death of girlfriend hearing rescheduled

Jefferson City — The man charged with the shooting death of his girlfriend appeared in Cole County Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. The hearing was rescheduled for February 28, 2023, at 1:00 pm. In November 2022, prosecutors charged Wilber with Involuntary Manslaughter and Armed Criminal Action for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Man convicted in Ben Renick murder claims key witness testimony hearsay

ST. LOUIS (KMIZ) The man convicted of helping kill a prominent snake breeder in Montgomery County is asking for a new trial. Attorneys for Michael Humphrey filed his appeal on Jan. 26 in the state's Eastern District Court of Appeals. The appeal says Judge Jason Lamb should not have allowed a key witness to testify about what a co-defendant in the murder case of Ben Renick told him about who did it.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man charged for shooting roommate Monday night

Prosecutors charged a Columbia man for shooting another man Monday night. Sean Colton, 22, was charged with one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, one count of Domestic Assault, and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. The probable cause statement reveals more about the shooting. Someone called the police...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man arrested after shooting

COLUMBIA — Columbia police say they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Monday night. Sean Colton, 21, of Columbia, is accused of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Columbia police say the shooting happened around 6:30 Monday night in the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia police reopen nearly 30-year-old homicide investigation

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Virginia Davis. Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found deceased in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994. Although her death was...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia police request public help in finding missing teen

COLUMBIA — Columbia police are asking for help from the public in locating a 18-year-old-girl who has been reported as missing. The department posted on social media Tuesday Elexis Martin was last seen on the afternoon of January 26 in the 200 block of North Garth Avenue. She is...
COLUMBIA, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Missouri attorney general calls for Columbia Public Schools staff to resign after drag show incident

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the radio program 93.9 The Eagle’s “Wake up Mid-Missouri” with Branden Rathert and 104.5 NewsRadio KWOS, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called for the resignation of some Columbia Public Schools officials after sending school children the 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration that included a drag show presentation that took place on the morning of Thursday, January 19.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

About 30 rescue dogs die in Hallsville fire

A Boone County fire destroys a private dog rescue facility near Hallsville. The Boone County Fire Protection District says it received a phone call around 1 a.m. Sunday from a man, reporting his neighbor’s shop in the 10,000 block of East Van Court Road was on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the shop engulfed in flames and the roof had already collapsed.
HALLSVILLE, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING DRUGS IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Sedalia woman has been charged with several drug-related felonies in Pettis County after a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to the Sedalia Police Department, the Crime Resolution Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Angela Barber-Cox. The traffic stop was the result of a joint drug investigation with the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man wanted for deadly fire in Mexico

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Audrain County prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a fire in Mexico that killed a woman last month. Brandon Spears, 43, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and armed criminal action. An apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive The post Man wanted for deadly fire in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
FOX2Now

Two arrested in Rolla after police seize fentanyl, meth

ROLLA, Mo. – Two people are behind bars after police recovered fentanyl, meth and other illegal drugs during a warrant search in Rolla. Police arrested Brandon M. Deluca, 44, and Jessica M. Inman, 35, in the investigation. On Thursday, a task force consisting of Rolla officers and other agencies...
ROLLA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Woman Injured In Crash On Hwy 5, Arrested For DWI

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — An Osage Beach woman was injured Sunday in a crash on Highway 5. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Macey Novogradac, 31, was driving a 2000 Honda Civic and attempted to pass a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 28-year-old Meghan Milligan. During the attempted pass, the Civic struck the Equinox. The Civic traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned into a driveway.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Camdenton man killed in head-on crash Sunday

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has died after a head-on crash Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Missouri Highway 7 just north of Bollinger Creek Road. The crash occurred when a 2018 Jeep Wrangler...
CAMDENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Two detained when drug-related search warrant served in Belle

Two people are detained when authorities serve a narcotics-related search warrant in Belle. The Maries County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant last night in the 300 block of Alvarado Avenue. Further information will be provided later.
BELLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy