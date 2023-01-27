ST. LOUIS (KMIZ) The man convicted of helping kill a prominent snake breeder in Montgomery County is asking for a new trial. Attorneys for Michael Humphrey filed his appeal on Jan. 26 in the state's Eastern District Court of Appeals. The appeal says Judge Jason Lamb should not have allowed a key witness to testify about what a co-defendant in the murder case of Ben Renick told him about who did it.

