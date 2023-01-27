Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call at 8:15 AM EST on February 16, 2023

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America’s best businesses, will release its fourth quarter earnings before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A teleconference hosted by Insperity’s management will be held at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter and business trends. Investors, analysts, media and other interested persons may access the call at 888-506-0062, conference i.d. number 422538. The call will also be webcast live at http://ir.insperity.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at 877-481-4010, conference i.d. number 47544, for one week after the call. The webcast will be archived for one year. The conference call script and company guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023 will be posted to the Insperity Investor Relations website.

