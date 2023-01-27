ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rob Prather
3d ago

see dirty politics fired in one municipality rehired in a brother fraternity like clockwork bet he never missed a check either

ABC7 Chicago

Former CPD officer avoided more than $3K in tickets through perjury, forging documents: prosecutors

CHICAGO -- A former Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for allegedly getting out of paying dozens of tickets by repeatedly claiming his car had been stolen. Jeffrey Kriv backed up his false claims with fake documents, an investigation by the city's Office of the Inspector General found. In all, Kriv avoided paying $3,665 in fines to the city, prosecutors said Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 16 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend gun violence, police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were killed and 14 others, including a 3-year-old boy, were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago. Two people were shot to death Friday afternoon inside a Calumet Heights home. A Chicago police SWAT team responded to the residence after officers arrived to investigate a report of gunshots just after 2 p.m. in the 9500-block of South Bennett Avenue, Chicago police said. The SWAT team eventually entered the home and found a woman, 47, with a gunshot wound to the head and a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Further information was not known. Area detectives were investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

80-year-old victim shoots suspect in home invasion near O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) – A home invasion at an apartment complex near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport resulted in the 80-year-old victim shooting one of the suspects after they attempted to enter the home late Monday morning.The victim was inside a home in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue around 10:30 a.m. when the two suspects, one male and the other female, knocked on the front door, police said.The victim opened the door and the suspects entered the home without permission. A physical altercation ensued. The victim, who is a FOID card holder, fired a gun and struck the male suspect.The...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Retired Aurora police chief Kristen Ziman: Poor training, abuse of power, and cruelty played roles in the death of Tyre Nichols

Kristen Ziman, former Chief of the Aurora Police Department and author of “Reimagining Blue: Thoughts on Life, Leadership, and a New Way Forward in Policing,” joins John Williams to talk about the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police and how this incident showed a lack of training, abysmal decision making, abuse of power, and cruelty […]
AURORA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Accused Highland Park parade shooter appears in court for first time since prank-calling news reporter from jail

The 22-year-old man accused of killing seven and shooting dozens of other people during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park appeared in court Tuesday for a brief hearing. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots victim during fight at South Side home

CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was shot during a fight in a house in Fuller Park on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. Police say the victim was in verbal argument with another man at a home in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 11:27 p.m. when the offender got out a gun and shot the victim.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 31, shot to death in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 31-year-old was found around 6 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Wolcott Avenue suffering from several gunshot wounds to the head, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Stroger Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say

Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents about 13 armed robberies in just two hours

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that robbers with guns robbed 13 people in about 2 hours on Saturday night into early Sunday. The robberies happened in the Kenwood, Oakland, Bridgeport and Bronzeville neighborhoods between about 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m on Sunday. Police said the robbers would pull up...
CHICAGO, IL

