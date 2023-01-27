Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ: GMVD) to Receive U.S. Patent for Vital Sign Sensors
G Medical Innovations Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) is an Israeli healthcare company, which is focused on the research and development of next-gen mHealth, telemedicine solutions, and monitoring services. Shares of the digital health company are skyrocketing 85% through early trading on Monday, January 30, 2023. Over the past three months, G Medical Innovations has seen average daily volume of 392,370 shares. However, volume of 18.5 million shares or dollar volume of around $101.8 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
Woonsocket Call
DECONTAMINA, The Ultimate Technology to Eliminate Airborne Contaminants with AI | The Future Is Now…
DECONTAMINA uses fog decontamination technology designed with AI to eliminate contaminants and allergens in the air. Here is what the distinctive device offers:. DECONTAMINA employs hydrogen Peroxide and Peracetic Acid [MA1] to produce its signature fog. It is released through the nozzle with an average release rate of 7.5 microns in diameter, making it perfect for domestic or office use. Installing DECONTAMINA in commercial buildings, schools, flats, universities, and healthcare offices will reduce the risk of bacteria and viral transference. Its AI algorithm will detect concentration points to eliminate pollutants effectively.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – ARway Corp. (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) Launches Major Upgrades to Its Innovative Spatial Computing Platform
ARway (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is disrupting the augmented reality (“AR”) wayfinding market with a no-code, no-beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. Bringing many new technologies together into one platform, including AR, artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning (“ML”), LIDAR digital twins, 3D models, and more, ARway has launched major upgrades to its spatial computing wayfinding platform for the real world metaverse. As detailed in the announcement, the upgrades include spatial video content, full occlusion and enhancements to the user experience of the ARway Creator Portal.
Woonsocket Call
How Casey Richardson Is Helping Wedding Professionals Fill Their Calendars And Grow Their Business
Casey Richardson is a marketing agency owner specializing in lead generation for businesses in the wedding industry. From photographers, venues, planners, and hotels to caterers, bakeries, and bar services, Richardson’s agency, Craft Agency Group, is helping wedding professionals connect with their ideal clients and fill their calendars with prospects. With over 30 clients in their portfolio, Craft Agency Group is providing valuable solutions to business owners that are ready to grow.
Woonsocket Call
Alpine Cabinet Company Introducing a Versatile Range of Garage Cabinets and Storage Systems
Alpine Cabinet Company is constantly developing and refining its furniture products to now create the ultimate garage cabinets and custom closet systems for all types of facilities. Alpine Cabinet Company, founded in 1984, is a family-owned and operated business that has carved a prestigious name in the garage cabinet manufacturing...
Woonsocket Call
SmartSoda Introduces JuLi Connect Beverage Dispenser
Better-for-You Beverage Solution Poised To Disrupt The Healthy and IoT dispensing beverage category. Smart Soda Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s fastest growing wellness beverage technology brands, announces the launch of its sleek, compact, IoT JuLi Connect countertop beverage solution. Developed for commercial use, JuLi Connect allows users to customize sparkling or still flavored alkaline water, craft soda, diet soda, or tea by setting carbonation levels, all-natural flavor combinations, and functional nutrition boosts — all at the touch of a button.
Woonsocket Call
UBX Cloud commends Lawrence Tech. University student, Emilee Childress for her engineering accomplishments
UBX Cloud, an international Cloud Service Provider based in southeast Michigan, congratulates local mechanical engineering student, Emilee Childress for her ability to make the unattainable, attainable. She engineered 60 blank trays to fill holes in UBX servers that were widely unavailable. Madison Heights, MI - February 1, 2023 — UBX...
Woonsocket Call
Perficient to Launch Bright Paths Program on National Scale
Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced its Bright Paths Program, which advances STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities, will launch two national coding bootcamps. “We’re excited to announce this...
Woonsocket Call
Therapy Marketing Services Launches BOOST Academy
Therapy Marketing Services launches the BOOST Academy showing hypnotherapists how to attract clients using an innovative approach without expensive adverts or excessive time on social media. London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - Therapy Marketing Services Ltd, a leading marketing agency for hypnotherapists, has unveiled a unique marketing...
Woonsocket Call
Curative Insurance Company’s Financial Strength Affirmed with A- (Excellent) Rating from AM Best and Infusion of $100 Million Demonstrates Curative’s Long-Term Commitment to Its Innovative Health Plan
Curative, a leading health services company that recently launched a new employer-based $0 cost-sharing health plan in Texas, has received an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating affirmation and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) from the global credit rating agency AM Best. “The ratings...
Woonsocket Call
Terra Design Provides Exceptional Moss Wall and Living Wall Designs
Terra Design, is a reputable interior design company, that provides excellent moss wall and living wall designs. The indoor space is one of the most crucial aspects of a building that needs to look very presentable and comfortable. With the help of professional indoor designers, homeowners and businesses can be sure to transform their indoor spaces with designs that match their requirements. Terra Design is an excellence-driven interior design company providing biophilic designs for indoor spaces of residential and commercial buildings. The interior design company is renowned for its designs in the greater Toronto area. They have in their team passionate and dedicated experts who strive to ensure that their clients receive satisfactory services. Thus, their services include living wall designs, preserved moss green wall designs, and manufacture, installation, & maintenance services.
Woonsocket Call
Do It Right Marketing is hiring digital marketers in the US and Canada
The remote-based positions encourage skilled professionals to join a thriving company. Digital marketing agency Do It Right Marketing has announced that its team is expanding once more and is now actively looking to fill three remote-based vacancies as it continues to grow its client base across North America and beyond.
Woonsocket Call
New Online Furniture Store Consumer Decor Is Helping Homeowners Across Canada Upgrade Their Homes Without Breaking The Bank
The store offers high-quality dining room, bedroom, and living room furniture at affordable rates. Consumer Decor, a new online furniture store based out of Canada, is excited to announce its grand opening to homeowners around the globe. The store will help meet the demand for high-quality furniture, particularly for the dining room, kitchen, bedroom, and living room, making it the one-stop destination for people looking to upgrade their home décor in the New Year.
Woonsocket Call
Quantum Consortia QIC, QED-C, Q-STAR and QuIC Form International Council to Enable and Grow the Global Quantum Industry
Quantum Industry Canada (QIC), Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution (Q-STAR) and European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formally establish the International Council of Quantum Industry Associations. The council aims to strengthen communication and collaboration among the participating consortia on goals and approaches to the development of quantum technologies.
Woonsocket Call
Claim Administrator Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement in Google Play Store Antitrust Litigation Involving U.S. Android OS Application Developers
Angeion Group today announces a settlement has been reached with Google in an antitrust class action lawsuit about the Google Play store. The lawsuit was brought by U.S. app developers alleging that Google monopolized (or attempted to monopolize) markets related to the distribution of Android OS apps and in-app products in violation of U.S. and California law. Google denies all allegations and the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Google.
Woonsocket Call
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI). About Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and...
Woonsocket Call
Daniel Yomtobian Showcases the Most Important Metrics to Pay Attention to in Social Media Campaigns
Daniel Yomtobian, a highly respected entrepreneur and business leader in the online media space reveals that tracking metrics to determine the success of a brand campaign or the effectiveness of a marketing strategy can be a daunting task. Los Angeles, California, United States - February 1, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — These...
Woonsocket Call
Founders and Executives of RUVI, Natasha Essentials, Juice Beauty, and V3 Communications Receive Visionary Leadership Awards
Emerging Enterprise News has awarded its Visionary Leadership Award to five company executives for their roles in building exceptional companies that are thriving despite a very competitive market environment and a challenging economy. Emerging Enterprise News Corp. announced today that it has awarded its distinguished Visionary Leadership Award to executives...
Woonsocket Call
Visitors Destination Offers Abu Dhabi City Tour Packages
Visitors Destination is a reputable company that provides desert safari tours and city tour packages for individuals and groups, and organizations. Visitors Destination, a leading tour company in Abu Dhabi, offers an array of tours that suites all travelers ranging from Budget Tours to Luxury Tour Packages. Their Experienced Travel Specialists provide quality services to our clients at a very competitive rate. They have a team of professional tour guides who are well-trained and strictly follow the safety protocols.
Woonsocket Call
Verica Named a "Cool Vendor" by Gartner®
Verica, the company using Continuous Verification to make systems more secure and less vulnerable to costly incidents, today announced it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" in the 2023 Gartner “Cool Vendors™ in Software Engineering: Improving Digital Resilience” report by Gartner, Inc. According to...
Comments / 0