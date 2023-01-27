Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Therapy Marketing Services Launches BOOST Academy
Therapy Marketing Services launches the BOOST Academy showing hypnotherapists how to attract clients using an innovative approach without expensive adverts or excessive time on social media. London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - Therapy Marketing Services Ltd, a leading marketing agency for hypnotherapists, has unveiled a unique marketing...
Woonsocket Call
G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ: GMVD) to Receive U.S. Patent for Vital Sign Sensors
G Medical Innovations Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) is an Israeli healthcare company, which is focused on the research and development of next-gen mHealth, telemedicine solutions, and monitoring services. Shares of the digital health company are skyrocketing 85% through early trading on Monday, January 30, 2023. Over the past three months, G Medical Innovations has seen average daily volume of 392,370 shares. However, volume of 18.5 million shares or dollar volume of around $101.8 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Woonsocket Call
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Change
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") announced the Fund's portfolio management team, as outlined below:. Mr. Jonathan DeSimone no longer serves as a primary portfolio manager of the Fund. BNYM Investment Adviser will continue to serve as the Fund's investment adviser, and Alcentra NY, LLC will continue to serve as the Fund's sub-adviser. The investment strategies of the Fund are not changing as a result of the change.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – ARway Corp. (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) Launches Major Upgrades to Its Innovative Spatial Computing Platform
ARway (CSE: ARWY) (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is disrupting the augmented reality (“AR”) wayfinding market with a no-code, no-beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. Bringing many new technologies together into one platform, including AR, artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning (“ML”), LIDAR digital twins, 3D models, and more, ARway has launched major upgrades to its spatial computing wayfinding platform for the real world metaverse. As detailed in the announcement, the upgrades include spatial video content, full occlusion and enhancements to the user experience of the ARway Creator Portal.
Woonsocket Call
Curative Insurance Company’s Financial Strength Affirmed with A- (Excellent) Rating from AM Best and Infusion of $100 Million Demonstrates Curative’s Long-Term Commitment to Its Innovative Health Plan
Curative, a leading health services company that recently launched a new employer-based $0 cost-sharing health plan in Texas, has received an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating affirmation and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) from the global credit rating agency AM Best. “The ratings...
Woonsocket Call
Imperial Security, The Premier Provider of Security Services Provider in Calgary
Imperial Security prioritises client and employee safety by exceeding legal requirements and providing top-notch protection. Imperial Security is a company that is dedicated to ensuring the safety of its clients and their properties. They provide a wide range of security services for residential and commercial properties and are committed to going above and beyond to ensure their clients have peace of mind. The company utilises the latest technology and has a team of well-trained guards to prevent vandalism and other criminal activity. With Imperial Security, you can rest assured that your property is safe and protected from any potential threats. Trust their expertise and experience to safeguard you and your assets and have a safer tomorrow.
Woonsocket Call
Claim Administrator Angeion Group Announces Proposed Settlement in Google Play Store Antitrust Litigation Involving U.S. Android OS Application Developers
Angeion Group today announces a settlement has been reached with Google in an antitrust class action lawsuit about the Google Play store. The lawsuit was brought by U.S. app developers alleging that Google monopolized (or attempted to monopolize) markets related to the distribution of Android OS apps and in-app products in violation of U.S. and California law. Google denies all allegations and the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Google.
Woonsocket Call
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI). About Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and...
Woonsocket Call
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Allianz SE with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Allianz SE (“Allianz” or “the Company”) (OTC: ALIZY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Woonsocket Call
DECONTAMINA, The Ultimate Technology to Eliminate Airborne Contaminants with AI | The Future Is Now…
DECONTAMINA uses fog decontamination technology designed with AI to eliminate contaminants and allergens in the air. Here is what the distinctive device offers:. DECONTAMINA employs hydrogen Peroxide and Peracetic Acid [MA1] to produce its signature fog. It is released through the nozzle with an average release rate of 7.5 microns in diameter, making it perfect for domestic or office use. Installing DECONTAMINA in commercial buildings, schools, flats, universities, and healthcare offices will reduce the risk of bacteria and viral transference. Its AI algorithm will detect concentration points to eliminate pollutants effectively.
Woonsocket Call
India-Visa-Online offers a simple and convenient way for people to apply for a Indian visa online.
The India-visa-online website makes it easy and convenient for people to apply for a visa to India. The process is simple and straightforward, and the site provides all the necessary information and resources that applicants need in order to complete their application. Starting from 2023, Chile citizens can apply for...
Woonsocket Call
Pharma-Bio Serv Announces Full Year Results
DORADO, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. ("Pharma-Bio Serv" or the "Company") (OTCQB:PBSV), is a regulatory, compliance, project management and technology transfer support consulting firm that provides services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food and allied products industries. Today, Pharma-Bio Serv announced...
Woonsocket Call
SmartSoda Introduces JuLi Connect Beverage Dispenser
Better-for-You Beverage Solution Poised To Disrupt The Healthy and IoT dispensing beverage category. Smart Soda Holdings, Inc., one of the nation’s fastest growing wellness beverage technology brands, announces the launch of its sleek, compact, IoT JuLi Connect countertop beverage solution. Developed for commercial use, JuLi Connect allows users to customize sparkling or still flavored alkaline water, craft soda, diet soda, or tea by setting carbonation levels, all-natural flavor combinations, and functional nutrition boosts — all at the touch of a button.
Woonsocket Call
Do It Right Marketing is hiring digital marketers in the US and Canada
The remote-based positions encourage skilled professionals to join a thriving company. Digital marketing agency Do It Right Marketing has announced that its team is expanding once more and is now actively looking to fill three remote-based vacancies as it continues to grow its client base across North America and beyond.
Woonsocket Call
Perficient to Launch Bright Paths Program on National Scale
Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced its Bright Paths Program, which advances STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities, will launch two national coding bootcamps. “We’re excited to announce this...
Woonsocket Call
China Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2023: Market is Forecast to have Over 1.7 Million m2 of 3rd Party Data Centre Space and 2,400 MW of Power as of the End of 2022 - Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "China: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Data Centre 2022 to 2026 report provides analysis of the third party Chinese Data Centre market, with Key Data Centre Provider Profiles, coverage of key space and power trends and a five year forecast (from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025) based on Data Centre raised floor space, Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) and the annual investment in Chinese third-party Data Centre capacity forecast over the period.
Woonsocket Call
ATLAS Works with AWS to Advance Federated Network and Expand Ground Station Coverage
ATLAS Space Operations, a leading Ground Software as a Service™ (GSaaS) provider, today announced that it is the first provider to join the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solution Provider Program (SPP) to resell AWS Ground Station, a fully managed ground station infrastructure which lets customers control satellite communications, process data, and scale their operations. The SPP is an official AWS program allowing specific AWS Partners to resell AWS services to end customers as part of their unique offerings. The SPP will expand ATLAS’ global federated network, a network of networks that work together seamlessly through Freedom™, ATLAS’ proprietary software that integrates its global ground network with partnered ground antenna sites. ATLAS clients will now have access to 11 additional ground sites, giving customers low-latency and low-cost access to AWS services so that they can quickly store and process their data. The Freedom software abstracts complexity through features such as flex scheduling, streaming metrics, pass insights, status updates, and one endpoint for all TT&C. This facilitates automation and integration into existing architectures.
Woonsocket Call
Daniel Yomtobian Showcases the Most Important Metrics to Pay Attention to in Social Media Campaigns
Daniel Yomtobian, a highly respected entrepreneur and business leader in the online media space reveals that tracking metrics to determine the success of a brand campaign or the effectiveness of a marketing strategy can be a daunting task. Los Angeles, California, United States - February 1, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — These...
Woonsocket Call
The Canada-visa-online website is pleased to announce that it is now open online visa portal.
Canada-visa-online is excited to announce that it is now offering a streamlined and convenient online visa application process for Canadian citizens.With canada-visa-online, applying for a visa to Canada is now faster and easier than ever before. Our simple and user-friendly online application form makes it quick and easy to apply for a visa, and our team of experts are always on hand to answer any questions you may have.So if you're looking to apply for a Canadian visa, make sure you do it with canada-visa-online!
