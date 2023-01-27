ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Canfield lineman commits to play in the college ranks

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vtcdm_0kTl9m1b00

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior offensive lineman A.J. Murphy has committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Ashland.

He will officially sign next Wednesday morning at a signing ceremony at the high school.

Murphy was a two-year starter for the Cardinals at right-tackle.

Wrestling championships to air live on Game of the Week

For his efforts, he was named First-Team All-Ohio in Division III.

In addition, Murphy earned First-Team All-Northeast Ohio honors. He was also named to the first team of the All-American Conference.

Murphy helped anchor the offensive line for Canfield, which won the first state championship in program history in December.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baseball Icon Dies

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

Looking at ‘The Tressel Era’: The presidential years

Last week, former Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel sat down with WKBN anchor/reporter Stan Boney for a one-on-one interview. They discussed Tressel's life after Ohio State University and he had been approached by two small colleges to be their president.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy