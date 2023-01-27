Canfield lineman commits to play in the college ranks

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior offensive lineman A.J. Murphy has committed to continue his football career in the college ranks at Ashland.

He will officially sign next Wednesday morning at a signing ceremony at the high school.

Murphy was a two-year starter for the Cardinals at right-tackle.

For his efforts, he was named First-Team All-Ohio in Division III.

In addition, Murphy earned First-Team All-Northeast Ohio honors. He was also named to the first team of the All-American Conference.

Murphy helped anchor the offensive line for Canfield, which won the first state championship in program history in December.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.