Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Change
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") announced the Fund's portfolio management team, as outlined below:. Mr. Jonathan DeSimone no longer serves as a primary portfolio manager of the Fund. BNYM Investment Adviser will continue to serve as the Fund's investment adviser, and Alcentra NY, LLC will continue to serve as the Fund's sub-adviser. The investment strategies of the Fund are not changing as a result of the change.
Woonsocket Call
Curative Insurance Company’s Financial Strength Affirmed with A- (Excellent) Rating from AM Best and Infusion of $100 Million Demonstrates Curative’s Long-Term Commitment to Its Innovative Health Plan
Curative, a leading health services company that recently launched a new employer-based $0 cost-sharing health plan in Texas, has received an A- (Excellent) financial strength rating affirmation and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) from the global credit rating agency AM Best. “The ratings...
Woonsocket Call
KBRA Releases Research – Private Credit: Recurring Revenue Loans in a Rising Rate Environment
KBRA releases research that examines the $1.2 trillion private credit industry. The industry is likely entering the most significant period of credit stress it has experienced since becoming such an integral part of the U.S. and European corporate lending landscape. In a recent report, KBRA described the interest rate and...
Woonsocket Call
G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ: GMVD) to Receive U.S. Patent for Vital Sign Sensors
G Medical Innovations Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) is an Israeli healthcare company, which is focused on the research and development of next-gen mHealth, telemedicine solutions, and monitoring services. Shares of the digital health company are skyrocketing 85% through early trading on Monday, January 30, 2023. Over the past three months, G Medical Innovations has seen average daily volume of 392,370 shares. However, volume of 18.5 million shares or dollar volume of around $101.8 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
Woonsocket Call
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Allianz SE with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Allianz SE (“Allianz” or “the Company”) (OTC: ALIZY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Woonsocket Call
The Canada-visa-online website is pleased to announce that it is now open online visa portal.
Canada-visa-online is excited to announce that it is now offering a streamlined and convenient online visa application process for Canadian citizens.With canada-visa-online, applying for a visa to Canada is now faster and easier than ever before. Our simple and user-friendly online application form makes it quick and easy to apply for a visa, and our team of experts are always on hand to answer any questions you may have.So if you're looking to apply for a Canadian visa, make sure you do it with canada-visa-online!
Woonsocket Call
India-Visa-Online offers a simple and convenient way for people to apply for a Indian visa online.
The India-visa-online website makes it easy and convenient for people to apply for a visa to India. The process is simple and straightforward, and the site provides all the necessary information and resources that applicants need in order to complete their application. Starting from 2023, Chile citizens can apply for...
Woonsocket Call
Do It Right Marketing is hiring digital marketers in the US and Canada
The remote-based positions encourage skilled professionals to join a thriving company. Digital marketing agency Do It Right Marketing has announced that its team is expanding once more and is now actively looking to fill three remote-based vacancies as it continues to grow its client base across North America and beyond.
Woonsocket Call
Agilent to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Feb. 28
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 after the stock market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The company will host a live webcast of its earnings conference call in listen-only mode on the same day. Below are details for the webcast:
Woonsocket Call
China Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2023: Market is Forecast to have Over 1.7 Million m2 of 3rd Party Data Centre Space and 2,400 MW of Power as of the End of 2022 - Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "China: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Data Centre 2022 to 2026 report provides analysis of the third party Chinese Data Centre market, with Key Data Centre Provider Profiles, coverage of key space and power trends and a five year forecast (from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025) based on Data Centre raised floor space, Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) and the annual investment in Chinese third-party Data Centre capacity forecast over the period.
Woonsocket Call
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $3.25 Million Registered Direct & Private Placement for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI). About Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and...
Woonsocket Call
South Korea Metaverse Market Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts 2022-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "South Korea Metaverse Market: Prospects, Trends Analysis, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The country research report on South Korea metaverse market is a customer intelligence and competitive study of the South Korea market. Moreover, the report provides deep insights into...
Woonsocket Call
SDImktg Debuts Newly Invigorated Brand Identity and Global Focus with SDI Sports
SDImktg has debuted its redesigned and reinvigorated brand, SDI Sports bringing 30+ years of expertise to its clients around the world. Under the SDI Sports brand, the company has united its highly innovative and strategic teams from North America, Europe and the Middle East to better serve clients and deliver an unmatched global perspective.
Woonsocket Call
Therapy Marketing Services Launches BOOST Academy
Therapy Marketing Services launches the BOOST Academy showing hypnotherapists how to attract clients using an innovative approach without expensive adverts or excessive time on social media. London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - Therapy Marketing Services Ltd, a leading marketing agency for hypnotherapists, has unveiled a unique marketing...
Woonsocket Call
Berry Declares Quarterly Dividend
Berry Global Group, Inc.’s (NYSE: BERY) board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The payment date is March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2023. About Berry. At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered...
Woonsocket Call
ATLAS Works with AWS to Advance Federated Network and Expand Ground Station Coverage
ATLAS Space Operations, a leading Ground Software as a Service™ (GSaaS) provider, today announced that it is the first provider to join the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Solution Provider Program (SPP) to resell AWS Ground Station, a fully managed ground station infrastructure which lets customers control satellite communications, process data, and scale their operations. The SPP is an official AWS program allowing specific AWS Partners to resell AWS services to end customers as part of their unique offerings. The SPP will expand ATLAS’ global federated network, a network of networks that work together seamlessly through Freedom™, ATLAS’ proprietary software that integrates its global ground network with partnered ground antenna sites. ATLAS clients will now have access to 11 additional ground sites, giving customers low-latency and low-cost access to AWS services so that they can quickly store and process their data. The Freedom software abstracts complexity through features such as flex scheduling, streaming metrics, pass insights, status updates, and one endpoint for all TT&C. This facilitates automation and integration into existing architectures.
Woonsocket Call
Visitors Destination Offers Abu Dhabi City Tour Packages
Visitors Destination is a reputable company that provides desert safari tours and city tour packages for individuals and groups, and organizations. Visitors Destination, a leading tour company in Abu Dhabi, offers an array of tours that suites all travelers ranging from Budget Tours to Luxury Tour Packages. Their Experienced Travel Specialists provide quality services to our clients at a very competitive rate. They have a team of professional tour guides who are well-trained and strictly follow the safety protocols.
Woonsocket Call
Perficient to Launch Bright Paths Program on National Scale
Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced its Bright Paths Program, which advances STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities, will launch two national coding bootcamps. “We’re excited to announce this...
Woonsocket Call
Asko Hilke Successful Founder Partners with Princes Youth Trust
One of the key services offered by Native Recruitment is its mentoring program. This program is designed to provide young people with the support and guidance they need to succeed in the world of work, and it is a vital part of the agency's commitment to supporting the work of the Prince's Youth Trust.
Woonsocket Call
Founders and Executives of RUVI, Natasha Essentials, Juice Beauty, and V3 Communications Receive Visionary Leadership Awards
Emerging Enterprise News has awarded its Visionary Leadership Award to five company executives for their roles in building exceptional companies that are thriving despite a very competitive market environment and a challenging economy. Emerging Enterprise News Corp. announced today that it has awarded its distinguished Visionary Leadership Award to executives...
Comments / 0