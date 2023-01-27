(Milwaukee, WI) — This may not be the year for medical marijuana in Wisconsin. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said over the weekend that he doesn’t think the votes are there. Vos is one of a growing number of Republicans lawmakers who’ve said they support the idea of a strict medical-only marijuana program in the state. But he said on Sunday that he doesn’t see the proposal becoming law unless lawmakers can find some kind of ‘middle ground.’ Wisconsin’s governor has said he wants a fully-legal, recreational marijuana program in the state.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO