The University of Maryland Medical Center is turning 200 this year and will be celebrating their bicentennial all year long. “UMMC has transformed the face of health care in the region and cemented its reputation as a national leader in academic medicine by holding steadfast to our mission, meeting the health care needs of our communities and blazing new trails through discovery-based medicine,” UMMC’s president and CEO Bert W. O’Malley said in a statement. “As we mark our bicentennial, I look forward to pausing throughout the year to reflect on our story, and to being inspired by the bright promise of chapters yet to come.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO