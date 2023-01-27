ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

baltimoremagazine.com

The Peppermill Celebrates 40 Years of Stiff Drinks and Camaraderie

When 86-year-old Martin McGinn moved to Towson last summer to be closer to his family, he left behind longtime friendships, bridge partners, and golf buddies in Princeton, New Jersey. But the widower soon settled into a 55-and-older apartment complex in his new community and started looking for a place to “get some fresh food and companionship.”
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Watermen Hope New DNR Secretary Will Support Seafood Industry

EASTON, Md. - Maryland's new Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Josh Kurtz has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore amid concerns from Eastern Shore watermen. Kurtz, who previously served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has been the subject of much discussion since his appointment was announced. The Chesapeake...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

University of Maryland Medical Center celebrates 200th anniversary

The University of Maryland Medical Center is turning 200 this year and will be celebrating their bicentennial all year long. “UMMC has transformed the face of health care in the region and cemented its reputation as a national leader in academic medicine by holding steadfast to our mission, meeting the health care needs of our communities and blazing new trails through discovery-based medicine,” UMMC’s president and CEO Bert W. O’Malley said in a statement. “As we mark our bicentennial, I look forward to pausing throughout the year to reflect on our story, and to being inspired by the bright promise of chapters yet to come.”
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

B&P Tunnel: As a $6B replacement plan rolls out, some locals protest

Today on Midday.... equity and the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel. President Joe Biden and Gov. Wes Moore were in Baltimore on Monday to proclaim that the plan for a new Frederick Douglass tunnel is good for jobs and economic growth. But some local residents think that the burden of the 10-year project will fall disproportionately on communities of color.
BALTIMORE, MD
justshortofcrazy.com

Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland

Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland lawmakers announce $3.9M for Coppin State University broadband internet

MARYLAND (WBFF) — On Monday, Governor Wes Moore joined lawmakers and the U.S. Department of Commerce, to announce a $3.9 million grant award for Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access to students and underserved Marylanders. “This collaboration among the academic community, government, private, and nonprofit organizations is...
MARYLAND STATE
chestertownspy.org

Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday

BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
BALTIMORE, MD

