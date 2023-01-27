Read full article on original website
vermontcatholic.org
Catholic ministries must together encounter, listen to and accompany women and children, panelists say
Efforts to help women and children thrive, across all stages of human life, need to be interpersonal and in collaboration with different ministries, panelists said at a Jan. 29 plenary session for the 2023 Catholic Social Ministry Gathering in Washington, D.C. Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, vice president of the...
GW Hatchet
Do rats run the city? Students reflect on unsettling, amicable rat encounters in D.C.
From sidewalks to trashcans to gutters, rats roam free across D.C. ready to scurry across the street at a moment’s notice, but students have taken a peculiar liking to the rodents for their cute appearance and enduring prevalence. Rat sightings have become a right of passage for students who...
Washington Examiner
Baltimore public schools used Soros-backed 'youth ambassadors' to push COVID-19 vaccines
EXCLUSIVE — The public school system in the city of used a youth ambassador program to help push students in the school district to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, documents show. The documents, which were obtained by the parent activist group Parents Defending Education and shared exclusively with the Washington...
baltimoremagazine.com
The Peppermill Celebrates 40 Years of Stiff Drinks and Camaraderie
When 86-year-old Martin McGinn moved to Towson last summer to be closer to his family, he left behind longtime friendships, bridge partners, and golf buddies in Princeton, New Jersey. But the widower soon settled into a 55-and-older apartment complex in his new community and started looking for a place to “get some fresh food and companionship.”
WBOC
Watermen Hope New DNR Secretary Will Support Seafood Industry
EASTON, Md. - Maryland's new Department of Natural Resources Secretary, Josh Kurtz has been appointed by Governor Wes Moore amid concerns from Eastern Shore watermen. Kurtz, who previously served as CEO of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has been the subject of much discussion since his appointment was announced. The Chesapeake...
Gun safety advocates, state's attorney Bates push for change in Annapolis
Gun violence has been a major issue in our community, and families are fed up, which is why a group moms will rally for change in Annapolis at the state house around 9:30 Tuesday morning.
baltimorefishbowl.com
University of Maryland Medical Center celebrates 200th anniversary
The University of Maryland Medical Center is turning 200 this year and will be celebrating their bicentennial all year long. “UMMC has transformed the face of health care in the region and cemented its reputation as a national leader in academic medicine by holding steadfast to our mission, meeting the health care needs of our communities and blazing new trails through discovery-based medicine,” UMMC’s president and CEO Bert W. O’Malley said in a statement. “As we mark our bicentennial, I look forward to pausing throughout the year to reflect on our story, and to being inspired by the bright promise of chapters yet to come.”
Moms Demand Action to host advocacy day at the State House
Tomorrow, more than 400 volunteers converge on Annapolis. In the morning the group will hold a rally outside of the State House.
wypr.org
B&P Tunnel: As a $6B replacement plan rolls out, some locals protest
Today on Midday.... equity and the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel. President Joe Biden and Gov. Wes Moore were in Baltimore on Monday to proclaim that the plan for a new Frederick Douglass tunnel is good for jobs and economic growth. But some local residents think that the burden of the 10-year project will fall disproportionately on communities of color.
justshortofcrazy.com
Explore the Ghostly Past of These 13 Haunted Places i n Maryland
Are you ready for a spine-tingling adventure? Look no further than the haunted places in Maryland!. From the “Not So Spooky Ghost Tours” in Allegany County to the haunted homes and graveyards in Caroline County, there’s plenty of paranormal activity to discover. Take a walk through the...
wypr.org
After years of fighting, renovations begin inside one Baltimore City elementary school
In the coming months, Tayla McCray, a fifth-grade student who attends Furley Elementary School in Baltimore City, will watch her soon-to-be old school transform into a new place. But McCray said she wants to remember the ‘great times’, like when she and her dad dressed up for the father-daughter dance.
Report: Contractor lied to City about money paid to minority subcontractors
A construction vendor contracted out by Baltimore City could be in legal jeopardy after allegedly falsifying documents in order to meet certain levels of minority participation.
Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law
For criminal laws to be respected, they must be considered fair and in proportion to the crime. The post Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law appeared first on Maryland Matters.
weaa.org
Black Women Build -Increasing home ownership and wealth in Baltimore
Black Women Build-Baltimore is a home ownership and wealth building initiative. We provide affordable homes to Black women by restoring vacant and deteriorated houses in West Baltimore. Click the audio to hear Tonika Garibaldi, Program Manager, share more about the program with Gabe Ortis.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland lawmakers announce $3.9M for Coppin State University broadband internet
MARYLAND (WBFF) — On Monday, Governor Wes Moore joined lawmakers and the U.S. Department of Commerce, to announce a $3.9 million grant award for Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access to students and underserved Marylanders. “This collaboration among the academic community, government, private, and nonprofit organizations is...
fox5dc.com
Superintendent tries new strategy to address violence in Anne Arundel Co. schools
GAMBRILLS, Md. - School leaders in Anne Arundel County are trying a new strategy to make schools safer. On Monday, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell invited community members to step inside public schools and hallways to "be present" for the kids. The idea is to make...
chestertownspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
Baltimore Eatery Named Among 100 Best Restaurants In America
Yelp has released its 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with one Baltimore restaurant making the cut. Baltimore's famous Ekiben made the cut, ranking at number 17 on the list of 100 best restaurants after their popular fried chicken left customers craving more. The unique Asian fusion restaurant draws...
Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday
BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
WMDT.com
MD tourism leaders seek to link Chesapeake Bay destinations with passenger ferry
MARYLAND – Have you ever wanted to eat breakfast in Annapolis, grab lunch in Saint Michaels, and round out the day with dinner in Crisfield? How about taking in all that those communities have to offer, while enjoying scenic views on the Chesapeake Bay as you move between them?
