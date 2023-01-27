3 dead in 2 wrecks this week

Three people were killed Thursday in two separate wrecks on Permian Basin highways.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lorenzo Carmona, 26, of Pasadena, Texas was traveling north on State Highway 349 when his Chevrolet Silverado veered into the southbound lanes 24 miles south of Midland around 6:20 a.m. and hit a Jeep Gladiator and a Ford F-150.

Carmona, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene as was the driver of the Ford, DeRichee Nkogallago, 31, of Odessa. It’s unknown if Nkogallago was wearing a seatbelt.

Carmona’s passenger, a 21-year-old man from Rio Grande City, was taken to Medical Center Hospital in critical condition.

The 22-year-old San Angelo woman driving the Jeep, which rolled, was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, DPS reported.

According to the City of Midland, Jesus Romo Jr., 37, of Midland was killed shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday. The city reported Romo was driving the wrong way on the westbound lanes of the north service road of Loop 250 without his headlights on.

According to a news release from City of Midland spokeswoman Karisa Danley, Romo’s vehicle jumped the grass median and service road before re-entering the north service going the wrong way. It then entered the exit ramp of the loop and continued driving the wrong direction in the westbound lanes. While attempting to exit on the westbound entrance ramp, the vehicle was hit by a truck entering the ramp.