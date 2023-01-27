ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorette Dorsey-Rivers
4d ago

this is exactly why they should've NEVER TAKEN STUDENTS OFF OF SCHOOL BUSES IN TGE FIRST PLACE,as a retired CMSD BUS DRIVER, IT NEVER MADE SINCE, why pay RTA, to do the job we were hired to do, there's no way in hell, the system is saving any money. it's always about the money, and not the children. Shame on this broken system. 💔 So glad to be retired

Charles Smith
4d ago

why would the train driver close the door on them? the transit police should have been immediately notified!!

Timia Reed
4d ago

The disrespect on both sides. Those kids are just as if not worse! They are so out of control especially when it comes to the elderly. Just funny now that they can cry crocodile tears and it makes the news. smh.

