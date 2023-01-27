Read full article on original website
Dorette Dorsey-Rivers
4d ago
this is exactly why they should've NEVER TAKEN STUDENTS OFF OF SCHOOL BUSES IN TGE FIRST PLACE,as a retired CMSD BUS DRIVER, IT NEVER MADE SINCE, why pay RTA, to do the job we were hired to do, there's no way in hell, the system is saving any money. it's always about the money, and not the children. Shame on this broken system. 💔 So glad to be retired
Reply(1)
25
Charles Smith
4d ago
why would the train driver close the door on them? the transit police should have been immediately notified!!
Reply(3)
17
Timia Reed
4d ago
The disrespect on both sides. Those kids are just as if not worse! They are so out of control especially when it comes to the elderly. Just funny now that they can cry crocodile tears and it makes the news. smh.
Reply(5)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Women's Commission for Education and Training & the Black Women's Commission Launch the Put the Guns Down CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Akron Public School Board works to update phone policy
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Public School Board of Education met Monday night to discuss a number of topics, including updating their phone policy. During the meeting, board members expressed their concern that cell phones are contributing to several issues the schools are facing. Current policy with the district...
‘You Ain’t No Big Man’: Videos Show Disparities in Cleveland Police Response to Kids in Crisis
Body cam footage reveals that officers don’t always follow department guidelines or training
Cleveland Heights mayor responds to viral video of traffic stop, calls for further internal police reforms
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- On the heels of a video that went viral last week concerning a traffic stop confrontation and arrest in September, Mayor Kahlil Seren has updated residents on his calls for greater executive oversight of the police department. The narrated video criticizes police handling of a man...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Popivker arrested on CSU campus, hearings pending
In his third visit to the Cleveland State University campus in one month, Rabbi Alexander Popivker of Cleveland Heights was arrested on the campus Jan. 25 for violating a student’s temporary protection order against him, causing the university to initiate a persona non grata hearing process. A hearing has...
ideastream.org
Akron officials will introduce police oversight board next week
Akron voters overwhelmingly approved a citizen police oversight board last November. Now, they’re less than a week away from finding out who the first candidates for that board will be. The city received 112 applications for the nine-member board. A team of mayor’s office staff and city councilmembers have...
ideastream.org
Applications open for Greater Cleveland RTA's new Civilian Oversight Committee
The Greater Cleveland RTA is seeking applicants to serve on its new Civilian Oversight Committee. The committee will review complaints filed against transit police and act as an advisory board to the RTA and the police department. The committee will be comprised of seven Cuyahoga County residents serving three-year terms....
ideastream.org
After Tyre Nichols' death, Akron community members continue call for justice for Jayland Walker
Community members in Akron are continuing the call for justice for Jayland Walker after the police killing of a Black man in Memphis this month. Footage of Memphis police brutally beating Tyre Nichols was released on Friday and hit close to home for Akron residents still mourning the loss of Walker. Walker, who was Black, was fatally shot by police in June following a car and subsequent foot chase. The investigation into the shooting foudn that he was unarmed at the time.
School district looks at options to take phones away
Akron Public Schools board members are working on revising the district’s cell phone policy, concerned that cell phones are contributing to multiple problems within the schools.
ideastream.org
Facility aimed at serving unhoused youth is at center of debate in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood
On average, over 500 people between the ages of 18 and 24 are experiencing homelessness each year in Cuyahoga County, according to groups that work with unhoused populations in the area. One resource for unhoused youth that is offered in cities across the country is a drop-in center. That is...
Cleveland-area nonprofit accused of running an employment scam
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An organization listing a Cleveland address is being accused of running an employment scam where employees went unpaid and were charged hundreds of dollars to use company-owned equipment. Thrive LGBT, a nonprofit created in February of 2022, is being investigated by the Cleveland Better Business Bureau...
Driver leads police on chase into Cleveland: Independence Police Blotter
Police attempted to pull over a driver at 10:03 a.m. Jan. 3 for driving in rainy conditions without headlights, in violation of Ohio law. The man reportedly fled and threw something out the window during the chase, which was later joined by officers from the Cuyahoga Heights Police Department. The...
cleveland19.com
Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
Gunshots fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in police custody after he allegedly fired two shots through his apartment door inside the Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University. Cleveland police said the suspect...
Police Chief Drummond’s denunciation of Memphis officers’ blatant disregard for human life
I, and many other citizens of Cleveland, commend Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond for his statement Friday regarding the actions of the former police officers of the Memphis police department recently charged with the second-degree murder of Mr. Tyre Nichols. Chief Drummond’s statement, posted on the Cleveland Police Facebook page,...
Cleveland prosecutors charge man with carjacking, even though he was in jail when the crime occurred
CLEVELAND, Ohio – City prosecutors last week charged a Cleveland man with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, stemming from an Old Brooklyn carjacking that occurred Jan. 21. One problem: Apparently, authorities failed to check on the suspect’s whereabouts. If they had, they would have learned the suspect has been...
cleveland19.com
Victim carjacked outside of Garfield Heights senior living facility, police say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police say a 71-year-old woman was carjacked Saturday outside a senior living facility. According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at Jennings on Granger Road. As of Tuesday, police said there are no arrests. The victim received a minor injury during...
Man shot through apartment door at worker and police, prompting CSU alert
Cleveland Police say a man shot through his door when an apartment worker knocked and then shot through the door again when police arrived, prompting a SWAT response and alert to CSU students.
ideastream.org
'Brady letters' from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office released for the first time
According to the U.S. Supreme Court, prosecutors have a constitutional duty to turn over any evidence in the state's possession that would be beneficial to the defense, and to do it before a criminal trial. One kind of evidence that falls under this requirement, is anything that raises doubts about...
scriptype.com
Police arrest Clevelander for Bath gun store robbery
Police have arrested 19-year-old Zaveeyon Teasley of Cleveland in connection with the Summit Armory break-in and robbery. He is one of three suspects. On Nov. 3, a stolen vehicle drove into Summit Armory gun store at 2417 N. Cleveland-Massillon Rd. Three males were seen in masks and gloves entering the store. Firearms were stolen.
cleveland19.com
Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing money from a woman at an ATM and shooting at her car before stealing it is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect approached the victim’s car while it was parked at an...
Comments / 30