Marlton, NJ

thesunpapers.com

South Jersey nurse honored for excellence

The director of nursing at Lions Gate Continuing Care Retirement Community has earned the LeadingAge Excellence in Professional Advancement Award for her contributions to senior care. Tatina Carr was cited last month for progressive leadership within a LeadingAge New Jersey and Delaware member organization, building a shared vision, developing robust...
DELAWARE STATE
followsouthjersey.com

CASA Of CGS Congratulates January Advocate Of The Month Veronica Keefer

BRIDGETON, N.J. — From Gettysburg to Mississippi to South Jersey, one thing remained constant in Veronica Keefer’s life despite her ever-changing surroundings: her passion for giving back to her community. No matter where she was, and from as far back as she can remember, Veronica was always involved in her community – whether it was through church youth groups or the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. And when she moved to Deptford five years ago, this passion for service remained faithfully by her side.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help

🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
MORRISTOWN, NJ

