This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
6 of Our Favorite South Philly CheesesteaksEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Chinese Restaurant in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Sidewalk counselor Mark Houck acquitted of all charges in federal courtLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
South Jersey nurse honored for excellence
The director of nursing at Lions Gate Continuing Care Retirement Community has earned the LeadingAge Excellence in Professional Advancement Award for her contributions to senior care. Tatina Carr was cited last month for progressive leadership within a LeadingAge New Jersey and Delaware member organization, building a shared vision, developing robust...
CASA Of CGS Congratulates January Advocate Of The Month Veronica Keefer
BRIDGETON, N.J. — From Gettysburg to Mississippi to South Jersey, one thing remained constant in Veronica Keefer’s life despite her ever-changing surroundings: her passion for giving back to her community. No matter where she was, and from as far back as she can remember, Veronica was always involved in her community – whether it was through church youth groups or the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. And when she moved to Deptford five years ago, this passion for service remained faithfully by her side.
Beware — Candy scam targets NJ college students
💲 Scam targets college students in New Jersey - promising easy money. 🔴 FTC warns about sharp rise in these types of crimes. What a great deal. Especially for New Jersey college kids who may be struggling to make ends meet. Cadbury Chocolate will pay you $600 per...
Here’s how to get $180K in student loans paid off under new N.J. program for mental health jobs
Behavioral health professionals in New Jersey can now apply to get up to $180,000 in student loans reimbursed through a new state program designed to boost the number of people working in mental health jobs. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law creating the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program last...
N.J. reports 873 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Transmission rate continues to stay below key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 873 COVID-19 cases and six new confirmed deaths as the transmission rate continues to stay below its key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.91, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining.
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
Don’t say it: 6 NJ words or phrases that should be banned indefinitely
New Jersey is an interesting place to live. There are so many things that make us unique and make living in the Garden State simply amazing. But then there are things that drive us absolutely nuts. And usually, it's words or phrases spoken by people who don't even live here.
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Did you file a paper ANCHOR application? You soon should be able to get confirmation, N.J. says.
While New Jersey is encouraging residents to file their application for the ANCHOR property tax benefit online, some people have to file a paper application because of their filing status. But many residents have expressed frustration that they can’t get a confirmation that their paper application has been received, and...
Photos: NJ’s Most Unique Home Looks Like a Cookie Jar
If you ever wanted to live in a house where straight walls are hard to find, let's take a tour of the Cookie Jar House in South Jersey. There are unique houses -- and then there's this one. First things first: this appears to be a rental property that, as...
Have the cutest pet in NJ? Submit a photo to win $500 gift card
New Jersey 101.5 and PetCenter Old Bridge are looking for the Garden State's cutest pet. Send us a photo of your furry best friend! Our grant prize winner gets a $500 gift card to Pet Center!. Thanks to our sponsor: PetCenter, located in The Shoppes at Old Bridge on Route...
The Splatter Room in NJ Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Date
I think this may actually be the coolest date night ever. I’ve seen plenty of date night ideas to do in New Jersey and of course, they’re all cool. *In our area alone there are paint and sip classes, bowling, movies, cooking classes, axe throwing and so much more.
Super Sweet New Jersey Ice Cream Parlor Named Best in America
I scream you scream, New Jersey is screaming because one of our favorite ice cream parlors has been declared one of the best in all of the U.S. Why is this super sweet spot getting national attention?. The days of your good old-fashioned ice cream parlors with a dozen or...
All NJ Harmon stores now closing as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles
UNION — The entire Harmon chain of stores has begun shutting down for good, as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. continues to struggle with its massive debt. Additional closures were first announced by the Union based company on Friday. The remaining 30 Harmon stores statewide had going out of...
NJ Interagency Council Releases New Plan To Help State’s Extreme Heat Problem
SOUTH JERSEY – New Jersey’s Interagency Council on Climate Resilience is asking for public input on how to address extreme heat priorities and concerns as a series of documents called the Resilience Action Plans which come into focus to be released later this year. The Resilience Action Plans...
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
Are Dogs Really Required to Wear Seat Belts in Cars in NJ?
Most dogs love going for rides in their owner's vehicle, preferably with the window open. Something about a good car ride seems to feed into their sense of adventure and love of a good hunt. Animal experts think car rides mimic their instinctual roots of riding in a pack, which...
Check Your Numbers: 4 Big Powerball Lottery Winners in Southern NJ
If you recently purchased some Powerball lottery tickets in Atlantic County, you might want to double-check your numbers. That's because not one, but two winning tickets were sold for Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. According to officials with the New Jersey Lottery, a total of five tickets matched four of...
Almost Done? This New Pizza Joint in Marlton Just Put Their Temporary Sign Up
Last year, we got word that Singas Pizza was coming to the Plaza 73 Shops in Marlton New Jersey (right next to Sushi Kingdom). It's replacing the now-closed Mods Up Vapor Supply CBD shop, which closed its doors in 2020. Now, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham,...
If You Love BBQ, You’ll Want To Check Out One Of NJ’s Best Smokehouses
When you think of New Jersey, do you automatically think of world-class barbecue joints and smokehouses?. New Jersey is of course well known for its beaches, and nature trails, plus its food like awesome Italian, and seafood. But does barbeque come to mind when you think of the Garden State?
