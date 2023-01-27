ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Police video of Tyre Nichols' deadly beating to be released today, new video of Cleveland police shooting, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

WKYC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 28

Cindu Slaney
4d ago

Prayers go to this family. I have yet to get myself to watch the video. These cops are a total disgrace . This poor man went thru hell😥

Crystal Lynn
3d ago

I attempted to watch the video. As soon as he cried out for his Mom, I stopped. As a mother myself, I went through so many emotions instantly. Praying justice is received.

Shandy Cross
3d ago

Prayers for his family I still haven’t watch the video I can’t bring myself to watch it but these cops need to be punished just like anybody else

cleveland19.com

16-year-old Cleveland boy missing since January 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Andrew Jenkins, 16, has been missing for nearly a month, according to Cleveland police. Andrew has not been seen since January 7, police said, and was last seen on Joan Avenue in Cleveland. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunshots fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in police custody after he allegedly fired two shots through his apartment door inside the Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University. Cleveland police said the suspect...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old woman dies after shooting in Warrensville Heights

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland woman died after being shot in Warrensville Heights over the weekend. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 4500 block of Granada Blvd. Warrensville Heights said a resident called 911 after hearing a gunshot and seeing a motionless female...
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland.com

Garfield Heights man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Garfield Heights man was shot to death Sunday in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police said. Michael S. Fedarko, 62, was struck at 11 p.m. on Benham Avenue, near East 116th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. Officers found Fedarko in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

VIDEO: Cleveland police searching for suspect in hit-skip crash that left bicyclist badly injured

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after a bicyclist was badly injured in an alleged hit-skip crash on Cleveland's west side last Thursday night. Officials say the victim was riding his bike in the curb lane of Warren Road just north of Triskett Road when he was struck from behind by a car. The vehicle then sped off northbound, leaving the man lying in the snow.
CLEVELAND, OH

