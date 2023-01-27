Police video of Tyre Nichols' deadly beating to be released today, new video of Cleveland police shooting, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

Read full article on original website
Cindu Slaney
4d ago
Prayers go to this family. I have yet to get myself to watch the video. These cops are a total disgrace . This poor man went thru hell😥
Crystal Lynn
3d ago
I attempted to watch the video. As soon as he cried out for his Mom, I stopped. As a mother myself, I went through so many emotions instantly. Praying justice is received.
Shandy Cross
3d ago
Prayers for his family I still haven’t watch the video I can’t bring myself to watch it but these cops need to be punished just like anybody else
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Women's Commission for Education and Training & the Black Women's Commission Launch the Put the Guns Down CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
