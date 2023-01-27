ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady & David Beckham Snuggle Up To Their Daughters On Pizza Night With Kids: Photo

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ff2zT_0kTl9CRZ00
Image Credit: Ray Tang/LNP/Shutterstock

Cool Dad alert! NFL icon Tom Brady, 45, and professional soccer legend David Beckham, 47, got together with a handful of their kids this week to make some artisan pizzas at Miami Slice in Miami, Fla. Both took to their Instagram Stories on Jan. 27 to share a precious photo of themselves posing with their daughters — both of which are the youngest member of each famous family. Tom sat on a bar stool with his 10-year-old daughter Vivian on his lap, while David’s daughter, Harper, 11, sat next to her. David stood behind them and wrapped his arms around their shoulders for the sweet pic.

“Daddy’s and there daughters,” David captioned the photo on his Instagram Story. “Family night,” he added with several heart emojis. Taking to his own Story, Tom wrote, “Daddy daughter dates,” alongside a red heart emoji.

David also brought his youngest son, 17-year-old Cruz, along for the pie-making experience. He shared a video of him concentrating on evenly distributing tomato sauce around his pizza dough and then sliding it into the oven. The final video of his “cheese lover” son showed him grating cheese on his freshly made masterpiece.

David is also the father of sons Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Romeo Beckham, 19. The Inter Miami CF soccer club owner shares all four of his children with his equally famous wife, Victoria Beckham, 48. Meanwhile, Tom also has a son, Benjamin, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, and a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Tom and David have been friends for years and are also pals with David Grutman, who owns Miami Slice as well as several other eateries and clubs in the Miami area. They made headlines in 2021 when they threw around a football together on the beach, as seen here. In 2022, Tom warmed fans’ hearts when he was spotted spending time with David again. In a video posted by Cruz at the time (seen below), Brady could be seen throwing him a football from a yacht while he drove by on a jet ski.

The family fun night came as NFL fans eagerly await to hear what Tom will do next after his season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Less than two weeks after the game, Brady seemed overwhelmed when his Let’s Go! podcast co-host Jim Gray asked if he’s going to retire. “If I knew what I was going to f****** do, I would’ve already f****** done it,” he answered.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’

It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
People

Tom Brady Says He Loves Daughter Vivian 'Infinity' as He Shares Photo of Her Horseback Riding

Tom Brady is dad to son Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady loves watching his little girl enjoy one of her passions. Earlier this week, the NFL star, 45, shared a cute photo of daughter Vivian Lake, 10, on horseback while walking around an outdoor ring. The pre-teen smiles for her dad's photo, which was snapped from a patio area outside the ring. "❤️❤️❤️ x Infinty [sic]," Brady captioned the post on his Instagram Story. The Tampa...
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Shows Off Fab Figure During At-Home Workout While Trolling Kids

One hot mama — literally. Jennifer Garner got her sweat on while working out at what appeared to be her at-home gym. On Wednesday, January 18, the actress offered a glimpse via Instagram of the workout she does that keeps her in great shape. Recording herself doing her workout routine, which includes box jumps, squats, burpees and a Bosu ball, Garner was seen laughing and having fun with the moves.Garner showed off her fit figure in dark-colored leggings that she complemented with a plain, black t-shirt. She kept her hair up in a high ponytail for the high-intensity workout....
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
289K+
Followers
26K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy