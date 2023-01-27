Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark had receipts ready during his postgame interviews following the Chiefs' 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game. "They said they run the damn AFC, they lied," Clark declared. "They said we wasn't gonna whip they ass, they lied. Cincinnati Bengals who? Who Dat? Send they ass home. Sent they ass home. Where they at? In the locker room crying. One (Ja'Marr Chase), I don't know what the hell he did. 85 (Tee Higgins), I don't know what the hell he did but cry all day."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO