NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Steelers Connections Could Help Land A Possible QB Guru For The Coaching Staff In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers have preached so far this off-season that most of what it is doing while trying to be a competitive team for the 2023 NFL season is making sure that rookie Kenny Pickett is comfortable. The decision to keep much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, for a third season came largely down to his strong working relationship with the first-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh according to Steelers team president , Art Rooney II.
Five bold predictions for Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII clash
On Feb. 12, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadephia Eagles will face off in a Super Bowl LVII matchup of the two teams that dominated the NFL in 2022-2023 and seemed on a championship collision course all season long. On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles made easy work of the San...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
49ers QB Brock Purdy believed to have UCL injury
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy exited Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles early in the first quarter with an elbow injury. The injury came after a hit by Eagles Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick. While Purdy ended up returning late in the second half,...
Emotional Fred Warner on 49ers' DeMeco Ryans: "He's the reason I'm the player I am today"
San Francisco 49ers players looked like they were saying farewell to DeMeco Ryans after the team's 31-7 defeat in the NFC Championship Game. The defensive coordinator is a top candidate for head-coaching jobs. After Sunday's game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ryans is expected to become the Houston Texans' next coach, assuming this week's second interview goes well.
NFL needs to consider one rule change after 49ers debacle
The NFL needs to consider making one rule change after what happened with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the team’s opening drive in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson entered the game and replaced him.
Steelers Won The Chase Claypool Trade In 2022 But Could Chicago Be Laughing Last?
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears on November 1, 2022, in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick. With the Bears finishing last in the NFL, that second-round pick has essentially become a first-round pick and leaves the Steelers sitting pretty on draft day.
Broncos Linked to Two New Candidates in Expanded HC Search
Perception is reality. And from the outside looking in, the perception is that the Denver Broncos are floundering in their search for a new head coach. On Saturday, news broke that Broncos CEO Greg Penner and GM George Paton flew to Michigan last week in an effort to rekindle talks with Jim Harbaugh. The Broncos contingent went home without a Harbaugh deal.
Former Bengals Coach Drops Hot Take About Joseph Ossai Following Costly Penalty in Loss to Chiefs
Former Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander dropped a hot take following Cincinnati's 23-20 loss to the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Alexander said the Bengals should "cut No. 58" following a costly late game penalty that put Kansas City in position to kick the game winning field goal.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles will reportedly negotiate massive contract extension this offseason
It's only his second full season as the Eagles' starter, but QB Jalen Hurts has already guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old's stellar campaign has put him in line for a massive contract extension this offseason. On "NFL GameDay," Rapoport...
Kellen Moore lands new OC job after leaving Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys made a surprising decision on Sunday when they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore, and it seems like the assistant coach already had another job lined up. Moore is expected to be named the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, Ian Rapoport and Tom...
Frank Clark Calls Out Bengals Wide Receivers: 'I Don't Know What The Hell' They Did
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark had receipts ready during his postgame interviews following the Chiefs' 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game. "They said they run the damn AFC, they lied," Clark declared. "They said we wasn't gonna whip they ass, they lied. Cincinnati Bengals who? Who Dat? Send they ass home. Sent they ass home. Where they at? In the locker room crying. One (Ja'Marr Chase), I don't know what the hell he did. 85 (Tee Higgins), I don't know what the hell he did but cry all day."
Former Super Bowl champion to Lamar Jackson: ‘The Ravens played you’
While the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson continue their game of “who will blink first,” Jackson won’t be getting any sympathy from one of his former teammates. Ex-Ravens defensive back Bernard Pollard, who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2012, recently told NFL writer...
Germaine Pratt Was Livid Following Bengals' Loss to Chiefs: 'Why The F--- Would You Touch The Quarterback?'
KANSAS CITY — Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was called for unnecessary roughness with nine seconds remaining after he pushed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline. The penalty put Kansas City in scoring range. The Chiefs ultimately won the game 23-20 after Harrison Butker kicked a 45-yard field...
Report: Bill Belichick was hesitant to bring back Bill O’Brien for surprising reason
After Josh McDaniels left the New England Patriots to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, there were almost immediate rumblings that Bill Belichick should bring Bill O’Brien back. We may now know why Belichick waited a year to do that. According to Albert Breer of The...
One stud linebacker the New York Giants could target in free agency
If one thing was evident in the New York Giants‘ season-ending loss to the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs, it was their lack of talent at the linebacker position. The Giants struggled to defend against the run all season long, calling upon practice-squad signings and waiver-wire claims to fill out their linebacking corps. This offseason, they will make it a priority to bolster the position. The Giants could target stud linebacker David Long this offseason to upgrade their defense.
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
