ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Connections Could Help Land A Possible QB Guru For The Coaching Staff In 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers have preached so far this off-season that most of what it is doing while trying to be a competitive team for the 2023 NFL season is making sure that rookie Kenny Pickett is comfortable. The decision to keep much-maligned offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, for a third season came largely down to his strong working relationship with the first-round pick from the University of Pittsburgh according to Steelers team president , Art Rooney II.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

49ers QB Brock Purdy believed to have UCL injury

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy exited Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles early in the first quarter with an elbow injury. The injury came after a hit by Eagles Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick. While Purdy ended up returning late in the second half,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Emotional Fred Warner on 49ers' DeMeco Ryans: "He's the reason I'm the player I am today"

San Francisco 49ers players looked like they were saying farewell to DeMeco Ryans after the team's 31-7 defeat in the NFC Championship Game. The defensive coordinator is a top candidate for head-coaching jobs. After Sunday's game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ryans is expected to become the Houston Texans' next coach, assuming this week's second interview goes well.
LINCOLN, CA
Yardbarker

NFL needs to consider one rule change after 49ers debacle

The NFL needs to consider making one rule change after what happened with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the team’s opening drive in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson entered the game and replaced him.
Yardbarker

Broncos Linked to Two New Candidates in Expanded HC Search

Perception is reality. And from the outside looking in, the perception is that the Denver Broncos are floundering in their search for a new head coach. On Saturday, news broke that Broncos CEO Greg Penner and GM George Paton flew to Michigan last week in an effort to rekindle talks with Jim Harbaugh. The Broncos contingent went home without a Harbaugh deal.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kellen Moore lands new OC job after leaving Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made a surprising decision on Sunday when they decided to part ways with Kellen Moore, and it seems like the assistant coach already had another job lined up. Moore is expected to be named the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers, Ian Rapoport and Tom...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Frank Clark Calls Out Bengals Wide Receivers: 'I Don't Know What The Hell' They Did

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark had receipts ready during his postgame interviews following the Chiefs' 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game. "They said they run the damn AFC, they lied," Clark declared. "They said we wasn't gonna whip they ass, they lied. Cincinnati Bengals who? Who Dat? Send they ass home. Sent they ass home. Where they at? In the locker room crying. One (Ja'Marr Chase), I don't know what the hell he did. 85 (Tee Higgins), I don't know what the hell he did but cry all day."
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

One stud linebacker the New York Giants could target in free agency

If one thing was evident in the New York Giants‘ season-ending loss to the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs, it was their lack of talent at the linebacker position. The Giants struggled to defend against the run all season long, calling upon practice-squad signings and waiver-wire claims to fill out their linebacking corps. This offseason, they will make it a priority to bolster the position. The Giants could target stud linebacker David Long this offseason to upgrade their defense.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy