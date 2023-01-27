ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
NASA Satellite Captures a Photo of a ‘Bear’ on Mars

A NASA satellite has captured an unusual object staring out from the surface of Mars — a bear face. The space agency’s Mar Reconnaissance Orbiter operated by the team at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory released the image on Wednesday, January 25. The High...
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say

Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch

The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s

WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
Risk Of Nuclear War Increases As North Korea Pushes For Massive Expansion Of Nuclear Arsenal

Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaPhoto byBlue House (Republic of Korea) via Wikimedia CommonsIt is barely the start of 2023 and already concerns are increasing again about North Korea. This past weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, as well as the development of more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the mainland of the United States, all on the heels of another weapons launch. Unfortunately this move is not unexpected for those focused on the military policies of North Korea, as Kim has in the past repeatedly vowed to boost the quality and quantity of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in order to counter what he calls hostility from the United States. Likely these latest tests and efforts at expanding his nuclear arsenal are a gambit by Kim to demonstrate his potential threat and thus win greater concessions for his regime and country in the future.
The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth

The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.

