The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
petapixel.com
NASA Satellite Captures a Photo of a ‘Bear’ on Mars
A NASA satellite has captured an unusual object staring out from the surface of Mars — a bear face. The space agency’s Mar Reconnaissance Orbiter operated by the team at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory released the image on Wednesday, January 25. The High...
Lockheed Martin achieves first flight of its 50kW laser-powered weapon
It could be part of the U.S. Army's operations next year.
TechSpot
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say
Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
msn.com
U.S. shows off chilling warfighting capabilities with aircraft launch
The United States has made a chilling demonstration of its warfighting capabilities. Twenty-four huge military transporter planes were launched on Jan. 5, in what marks the largest launch of C-17 aircraft ever from a single base. The ominous sight also saw what the U.S. Air Force is calling the "largest-ever...
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
msn.com
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force's Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
US Navy ships caught a fishing boat smuggling over 2,000 AK-47 rifles from Iran
In the past two months, the US Navy has also intercepted ammunition and rocket parts, as well as explosive chemical material for missile fuel.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Can we deploy hypersonic weapons before China and Russia outgun us? It’s up to Congress
Russia allegedly deployed hypersonic weapons for the first time at tactical scale earlier this month.
3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost
On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
msn.com
US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready
(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
defensenews.com
US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s
WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
A mysterious region of space shuts down spacecraft and causes astronauts to see "shooting stars"
There is a mysterious region in space that is similar to the Bermuda Triangle on Earth. The mysterious region is called the South Atlantic Anomaly and it is the cause of the weird behavior of the Earth's magnetic field.
Risk Of Nuclear War Increases As North Korea Pushes For Massive Expansion Of Nuclear Arsenal
Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaPhoto byBlue House (Republic of Korea) via Wikimedia CommonsIt is barely the start of 2023 and already concerns are increasing again about North Korea. This past weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, as well as the development of more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the mainland of the United States, all on the heels of another weapons launch. Unfortunately this move is not unexpected for those focused on the military policies of North Korea, as Kim has in the past repeatedly vowed to boost the quality and quantity of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in order to counter what he calls hostility from the United States. Likely these latest tests and efforts at expanding his nuclear arsenal are a gambit by Kim to demonstrate his potential threat and thus win greater concessions for his regime and country in the future.
The Dam That Slowed the Rotation of Earth
The Three Gorges Dam, which was constructed in 2003, is now regarded as the largest hydroelectric dam in the world. The project began in 1994, when China was searching for a cleaner and more effective means to generate energy to fulfill the demand of the rapidly expanding population as well as the advancement of technology in the nation.
