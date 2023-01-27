Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Joins Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz On Stage At Club LIV For DJ Stevie J’s Birthday
Drake, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz reunited on stage at Club LIV. Club LIV is still the place to be in Miami on Sunday nights. This week, Lil Wayne, Drake and 2 Chainz hit the stage for DJ Stevie J’s birthday and delivered some bangers. Drake, Lil Wayne, and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Agrees With Young Scooter About Snitches Going On Tour
Boosie says that he agrees with Young Scooter about snitches teaming up to go on tour. Boosie agreed with Young Scooter on Twitter, Monday, saying that rappers who snitch should all go on tour together and sell cheese at the concessions. Scooter had come up with the idea on his Instagram Story, earlier in the week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Connects With bLAck pARty To Remix “BOMB” New Joint Single
The past few months have seen Latto more booked and busy than ever before. Aside from getting hate for wearing the same pair of underwear twice (and subsequently listing them for sale on eBay as a joke), the 777 artist has been in her musical bag as of late too.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Had “No Clue” About Latto’s “Blick Blick” Bars
Latto suffered a huge song leak and on track was the Georgia rapper spitting bars to “Blick Blick.”. A massive song leak that caused Latto to trend across social media has received an official response from Coi Leray. In November, Latto was yet another artist who suffered a setback after a reported 130 songs leaked online. Nestled within was a reference track where Latto spit bars over Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s collaboration, “Blick Blick.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Shares Review Of Lil Yachty’s “Let’s Start Here”
Drake thinks Lil Yachty delivered a “masterpiece” with “Let’s Start Here.”. Drake has nothing but praise for Lil Yachty’s experimental album. On Friday, Lil Yachty unveiled his latest body of work, Let’s Start Here. Though it warranted different reactions, it’s arguably one of Yachty’s best projects to date.
hotnewhiphop.com
Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson’s Baby Shower Was A Lit Fairytale Affair: Photos
During an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last week, the 29-year-old casually revealed the gender of her bundle of joy. Celebrity babies are coming in numbers lately, with droves of our favourite artists and actors expanding their families regularly. One of the most recent pregnancy announcements to come from Hollywood was during Keke Palmer’s hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. Last month, she confirmed to the world that she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, are expecting their first child together.
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Reacts After Haters Call Her Out For Wearing Same Panties In Different Photos
Latto’s thirst traps have been known to satisfy fans in the past, but this time, she got called out for committing a carnal celebrity sin – outfit repetition. Latto has obviously never been one to let the internet dull her confidence. This weekend, the 777 hitmaker reminded haters of that while expertly clearing one of them on Twitter. On Sunday (January 29), account user @extraathique shared two curvaceous photos of the rap diva on social media, accusing her of outfit repeating.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rickey Smiley Reveals His Son, Brandon, Has Passed Away
Rickey Smiley has confirmed the passing of his son, Brandon. Comedian Rickey Smiley has revealed that his son, Brandon, passed away at the age of 32 on Sunday. Brandon also worked as a comedian and actor. Smiley made the announcement in a video on Instagram. “I just had bad news...
musictimes.com
Motown's Legendary Singer Smokey Robinson Confirms 1st Album in 10 Years
Smokey Robinson is officially coming back with new music. Robinson hyped fans with the good news by sharing a black-and-white video of him on his Twitter page Thursday. The iconic singer revealed that his first solo album in nearly a decade, "Gasms," would be out on April 28. He shared...
hotnewhiphop.com
Radio DJ Jokes That Offset Surprising Cardi B On Stage Ruined His Wedding
In 2018, J Cruz of 92.3 The Real was set to get married at Rolling Loud. Offset interrupted Cardi’s set & asked her to take him back, curbing plans. They’re in a much better place these days, but there was a time when Offset and Cardi B’s marriage was on the rocks. The “Up” rapper even filed for divorce and was ready to leave her husband; however, Offset wasn’t ready to call it quits. In 2018, Cardi was in the middle of performing her Rolling Loud set when the Migos rapper interrupted with a surprise appearance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose Offers To Eat Ass In Exchange For Super Bowl Tickets, Diplo & Russell Simmons Respond
The mother of two is offering her “bussy eatin” skills to anyone willing to slip her some seats to the upcoming game. One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wedding Unfolds In “Dear Rock” Music Video: Watch
The headlines surrounding Blueface’s name as of late have been undeniably chaotic. Still, behind the scenes of all the drama, the 26-year-old has actually had a lot to celebrate. First, he rang in his birthday last weekend. At the same time, found out that he could become a father of three this year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Fox Debuts Blonde Bombshell Hairstyle, Social Media Reacts
She’s best known for her signature jet black hair, but now the mother of three is changing up her look for a forthcoming project. She’s best known for her long, jet-black hair and bright blue eyes. However, one month into 2023, Megan Fox dramatically changed her appearance. On Friday (January 27), the 36-year-old had a revelation for her millions of followers. Via her Instagram Story, she revealed that she’s surprisingly joined the blonde bombshell club.
hotnewhiphop.com
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Family Photo Mourning Late Rapper
PnB Rock’s girlfriend shared a family photo of the two of them with their daughter on Instagram, Monday. PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, mourned the late rapper on her Instagram Story, earlier this week. She shared a family photo of the two of them with their daughter. “We...
hotnewhiphop.com
Wiz Khalifa Drops New Single “Mercury Retrograde”
Wiz Khalifa has new music to smoke to with his new single, “Mercury Retrograde.”. If you’ve been looking for some “old Wiz,” then his new single is exactly what you’ve been looking for. Wiz Khalifa dishes out a laidback, spacey record that puts together his smooth flow and fly bars. At the same time, Wiz pushes back against the notion that you can’t smoke and be successful.
hotnewhiphop.com
LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown
“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Rose Says People Are Obsessed With Her & Kanye West’s Past Relationship
The mother of two joined Sofia Franklyn on her podcast and got candid about past romances with Ye and Wiz Khalifa. As one of the most well-known rappers in the world, Kanye West has been in no shortage of high-profile relationships throughout his career. Of course, his marriage to Kim Kardashian is one of the most talked about. However, fans also love to reminisce on the time he spent romancing Amber Rose.
hotnewhiphop.com
Big Boogie Delivers 14 Tracks And A Fat Trel Feature On “Definition Of Big Dude” Album
In 2021, Big Boogie finally made a name for himself thanks to his work on UNDERRATED. The 16-track effort previously landed on Christmas Eve of that year and saw just one feature from his mentor, Yo Gotti. Today (January 31), the CMG artist is finally ready to unveil his next musical chapter via Definition of Big Dude.
hotnewhiphop.com
NeNe Leakes Says Son Brentt Isn’t Gay After He Seemingly Comes Out On TikTok
The reality starlet’s 23-year-old looks to be in good health after suffering a heart attack and stroke in late 2022. NeNe Leakes previously rose to fame thanks to the years she spent on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta reality series. Fans loved her for her hilarious commentary, bold style, and vivacious personality. Now that she’s no longer a part of the show, many continue to keep up with the glamorous life of her and her family.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Says Lizzo Dressed Up As Her On Halloween “For Attention”
Chrisean questions if Lizzo’s costume was to show love or to make fun of her. Chrisean Rock is used to people delivering their opinions about her on social media, and she’s answering questions about Lizzo. Last Halloween, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker shared her costume on Instagram. She dressed up as Rock and even gave her rendition of the Crazy in Love star’s performance of her single, “Vibe.”
