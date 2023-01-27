ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Hilary Duff Says She’s ‘Optimistic’ Another ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Series Could Happen After Canceled Reboot

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRr8z_0kTl8ZXF00
Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

This is what dreams are made of! Hilary Duff appeared on the Jan. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and revealed she’s not giving up on a potential Lizzie McGuire reboot. The early 2000s hit show had a reboot in the works in 2020, but it was later scrapped after Hilary and Disney disagreed with the direction they wanted to take her character in.

“Disney+ was very new,” Hilary told host Andy Cohen, on WWHL as she explained what had initially happened with the first reboot. “And I think they were figuring out their …” she said, trailing off, before adding, “And we were figuring out our …” She was obviously being careful about what she said, but she did say she’s “optimistic” about another reboot happening in the future.

Lizzie McGuire premiered on the Disney Channel in 2001 and ran for two seasons before ending in 2004. The show, however, also spawned a 2003 theatrical film The Lizzie McGuire Movie. And while there had been discussions about potential spinoffs over the years, it wasn’t until 2019 that a sequel series starring Hilary and the original cast was confirmed with Disney+. Two episodes were filmed, but as Hilary said, her and the network’s visions for Lizzie didn’t align, so the project was later scrapped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNyNa_0kTl8ZXF00
Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire vs. now. (The Everett Collection/AP)

“I think they are really trying to figure out what kind of content they want living on Disney+, and that doesn’t totally align with, like, where I see Lizzie right now,” Hilary said during a May 2021 appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “I’m very protective of her and they’re very protective of her.”

Fortunately, now that some time has passed, Hilary seems to be hinting that she and Disney are getting closer to reviving Lizzie McGuire. Sing to us, Paolo!

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Andy Cohen Shares Reaction After Report Saying ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Was Canceled At Bravo

Andy Cohen is reacting to rumors that The Real Housewives of New York City spinoff starring former cast members of the franchise, known as RHONY: Legacy, has been canceled at Bravo. “Don’t believe everything you read,” Cohen tweeted. The Watch What Happens Live host didn’t give more details as to what he was referring to. However, Cohen’s tweet came after Page Six posted a piece where they said negotiations with the potential RHONY: Legacy stars had stalled. According to the report, Bravo had “hit pause on contract negotiations” after the cast felt they were getting low-balled. The report said that “the network appeared...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Andy Cohen Claps Back At Reports Claiming ‘RHONY Legacy’ Is ‘Dead’: ‘Don’t Believe’ It

Fans of The Real Housewives of New York City learned from Page Six on January 30 that the upcoming RHONY: Legacy series, which is expected to feature former stars of the beloved franchise, is reportedly “dead,” and that Bravo “has no plans” to move forward with the show. Luckily, Bravo boss Andy Cohen shut down this report on Twitter, immediately after Page Six published their article. “Don’t believe everything you read,” the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, tweeted to his 2.4 million followers. Andy also included the hashtag “RHONYLegacy,” which is the unofficial title of the highly-anticipated show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated

"I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her," Kutcher told Esquire of his now-wife Mila Kunis didn't mince words with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher early on in their romance. In a new digital cover interview with Esquire, Kutcher, 44, recalled how Kunis — whom he famously costarred with on That '70s Show and eventually married — told him " 'You were an a------,' after they started dating, referencing how he acted following his split from Demi Moore. " 'Was I?' " the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai

Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
PopSugar

Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross

When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out on Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial: ‘Ultimately, I Can’t Know’ If He’s Innocent

Asthon Kutcher opened up about Danny Masterson in a new Esquire profile as part of the former’s recent acting comeback that includes reprising his “That ’70s Show” character Kelso on Netflix’s sequel series “That ’90s Show” and starring opposite Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine.” Kutcher and Masterson first met as co-stars on “That ’70s Show,” and their friendship and collaboration continued through their work on the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch.” Masterson was charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape from alleged incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003. His 2022 court case...
Shine My Crown

Janelle Monáe Finally Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary

Janelle Monáe was applauded for coming out as nonbinary last year, but hasn’t divulged further since then. Now, she’s finally opening up about her gender identity. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Primetime star explained during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show.
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
HollywoodLife

Marc Anthony Sobs As Nadia Ferreira Walks Down The Aisle At Their Wedding: Watch

Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreria, 23, are living that newlywed bliss right now. The couple shared a behind-the-scenes video from their wedding, which you can watch on both of their Instagram pages. When Marc sees Nadia for the first time before she walks down the aisle, he cries. Marc bursts into tears and has to wipe the tears away while standing on the altar after being overcome with emotion.
Upworthy

People rally behind a 12-year-old actress who was 'humiliated' with a 'Razzie' nomination

Since the early 80s, the Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the "Razzies," has offered a lighthearted alternative to the Oscars, which, though prestigious, can sometimes dip into the pretentious. During the parody ceremony, trophies are awarded to the year’s worst films and performances as a way to "own your bad," so the motto goes. However, this year people found the Razzies a little more than harmless fun when 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated for "Worst Actress" for her performance in the 2022 film "Firestarter." She was 11 when the movie was filmed.Sadly, this is not the first time a child has received a Razzie nom. Armstrong joins the ranks of Jake Lloyd, who played young Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace," as well as Macaulay Culkin, who was nominated three times.Armstrong's nomination resulted in a flood of comments from both industry professionals and fans who felt the action was cruel and wanted to show their support for the young actress.
HollywoodLife

Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today

Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
HollywoodLife

Diddy Shares Adorable New Photos Of Baby Daughter Love, 3 Months

Diddy proved he is one proud pop as he shared more sweet snaps of his baby girl Love Sean Combs. The mega music producer took to his Instagram on Saturday, January 28 to show off the tiny tot, whom he welcomed in October with Dana Tran. In the photos captioned “I’m BIG LOVE, She’s BABY LOVE,” the girl can be seen smiling while sitting on her mom’s lap, looking like she’s ready to take on the world!
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
289K+
Followers
26K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy