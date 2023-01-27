ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Ohio State Auditor points to Ashland land bank's missed deadlines on financial statements

By Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter
ashlandsource.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashlandsource.com

WRDL: An occupied house, Ashland County's airport and journalism

ASHLAND — Ashland Source reporter Dillon Carr stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, Jan. 25 for the publication's weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. 88.9 WRDL - Ashland · Dillon Carr highlights Ashland news. Carr covered two of the news site's top stories. The first...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Paramore provides update on Ashland City Schools

ASHLAND — Ashland City Schools is working on updating its core values to match "the trajectory of the city of Ashland" and will continue to "accentuate the continual rise of this city" by serving as a pillar of success, interim superintendent Steve Paramore said at Ashland's State of the City address on Monday.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Letter to the Editor: School choice is the only solution to what’s wrong with our public schools

Public school administrators wield a great deal of power over our children’s lives – too much power. The only solution is school choice. A recent undercover investigation in Ohio by the watchdog group Accuracy in Media (AIM) underscores the troubling arrogance of administrators who think they know best what values and lessons children should be taught – better than the elected officials who set curriculum guidelines, and better even than those children’s parents.
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

Ashland County Spelling Bee crowns new middle school spelling champs

ASHLAND — Ashland county's finest middle school spellers competed in the annual Ashland County Spelling Bee on Tuesday, resulting in two champions and two runners-up. In the sixth grade category, Jacob Snay of St. Edward School took home the trophy, while Anna Grissinger from Ashland Middle School came in second.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

No pain, no gain: Marion Harding overcomes Galion

Marion Harding put together a victorious gameplan to stop Galion 66-53 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 30. Last season, Marion Harding and Galion faced off on January 20, 2022 at Galion High School. For results, click here.
GALION, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ontario trips Crestview in overtime

ONTARIO -- Tim Mergel thinks his Ontario Warriors are trending in the right direction as the postseason beckons. A 65-62 overtime win against Crestview (16-2) on Friday night at the O-Rena -- his team's third straight victory -- offered additional evidence to support that belief.
ONTARIO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy