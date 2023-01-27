Ohio State Auditor points to Ashland land bank's missed deadlines on financial statements

Public school administrators wield a great deal of power over our children’s lives – too much power. The only solution is school choice. A recent undercover investigation in Ohio by the watchdog group Accuracy in Media (AIM) underscores the troubling arrogance of administrators who think they know best what values and lessons children should be taught – better than the elected officials who set curriculum guidelines, and better even than those children’s parents.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO