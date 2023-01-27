Read full article on original website
Related
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
Top Speed
Could This Design Sketch Preview A New Cadillac Roadster?
In 2011, Cadillac presented the beautiful Ciel study at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach. Unfortunately, the convertible with four doors and hybrid drive did not make it into series production. But even otherwise, there has been neither a coupe nor a convertible in Cadillac's lineup for several years. It's time for a change. With a new design sketch, GM Design is now giving a first glimpse of what a future convertible from General Motors' luxury brand could look like.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
MotorAuthority
2025 Bentley Continental GT spy shots
Bentley is in the early stages of development for an updated Continental GT. A prototype has been spotted and so far the only changes are to the internals of the lights at both ends. The lights, particularly at the rear, feature more details, similar to what was shown on Bentley's...
Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn
Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
Tesla Model 3 that crashed at Pikes Peak reborn as mean electric track weapon
The Tesla Model 3 that crashed while racing at Pikes Peak in 2020 made the rounds in the automotive news as a testament to the racing car's safety, seeing how Randy Probst, who was driving the Unplugged Performance-modified EV, came out of the wreck alive and well. And while Randy...
Carscoops
First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Sells For $490,000
The first 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold for $490,000 (£396,880 / €451,682) at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction. However, thanks to additional donations, the car brought in a total of $565,000 (£457,700 / €521,043). That’s an impressive result and it beats the 2019 Mustang Bullitt...
Alfa Romeo Shuffles Plans, Rolls Out 2024 Tonale Plug-In Hybrid
Since its debut, Alfa Romeo has made some major decisions about Tonale's future in America.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini R&D chief says "not the right time" for electric supercar
Lamborghini in 2021 confirmed plans to launch an EV later this decade as a fourth model line, but don't count on it being a supercar. In an interview with Motor1 published on Monday, Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini's R&D chief, said EV technology hasn't advanced to the point where it is truly ready for supercar applications. He also said it still might not be ready even five or six years down the line.
Carscoops
Unleash Your Inner Speed Demon With A 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C
Few brands have quite the same racing pedigree as Porsche and at Gooding & Company’s upcoming Amelia Island auction running from March 2-3, a particularly special 1987 Kremer Porsche 962C will be available. This car was built by Kremer Racing and only ever raced twice, namely at the 24...
MotorTrend Magazine
That Time When HOT ROD’s XR-6 Won America's Most Beautiful Roadster
You know what they say about beauty and the eye of the beholder. To my eye, the angular, asymmetrical XR-6 isn't a beautiful hot rod, but the judges at the Grand National Roadster Show thought differently, and awarded the HOT ROD project car the America's Most Beautiful Roadster trophy in 1963.
Carscoops
Toyota Says Data Proves EV-Only Policy Is Worse For The Planet
Despite doing more than another carmaker to popularize the idea of hybrid technology, Toyota has been slow to enter the full EV market and has received flak as a result. But now Toyota claims it has the data to prove that going all-in on EVs as many rival automakers have committed to do, isn’t just a bad business decision, it could be bad for the environment. The firm’s Chief Scientist, Gill Pratt, says it makes far more sense for car companies to offer cars with different energy sources, including hybrids and hydrogen.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Tries To Hit Top Speed On Autobahn
The Alfa Romeo Giulia is a four-door that arguably oozes with style. However, the Italian sedan isn't just about the looks; its Quadrifoglio version comes with power figures to back up that sporty styling – and this Autobahn top-speed run, courtesy of AutoTopNL, is a testament to that. The...
gmauthority.com
1973 Chevy C10 ‘Orange Blossom’ Rides On Roadster Shop Chassis: Video
The Chevy C10 pickup is a legendary truck, and now, the folks over at Roadster Shop are showing off this particular bespoke example in a new feature video. The build starts with a 1973 Chevy C10 pickup, which promptly underwent a complete ground-up transformation. Now dubbed the Orange Blossom Special, the exterior is covered in Burnt Orange paint, while a set of 17-inch wheels and 305/70R17 tires roll in the corners. There’s also a variety of cool details to pick out, like a Roadster Shop billet fuel cap and custom billet badging. In fact, the whole truck incorporates dozens of custom machined billet components throughout.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Doesn’t Think Electric Supercars Make Sense – For Now
Lamborghini is developing hybrid successors to both the Huracan and Aventador but doesn’t believe the time is right to build an all-electric supercar. Like most of its competitors, the Italian car manufacturer understands the importance of electrifying its line-up and in mid-2021, confirmed that it will indeed launch an EV in 2027 or 2028. What we don’t yet know is what form this EV will take, other than knowing it will serve as a fourth model in the Lamborghini family, rather than a variant of either the Aventador successor, Huracan successor, or second-generation Urus.
Carscoops
First Glance At The 2023 F1 Grid: Haas Unveils VF-23 Livery
Haas has just unveiled the livery for their 2023 Formula 1 car, called VF-23, giving us a look at the first of the ten different cars populating this year’s grid. It’s worth noting that this is just a livery reveal (to avoid giving away details of their car to the competition), and as such, the car used to display it is just a show car. For the real deal, we’ll have to wait until the shakedown at Silverstone on February 11 (or pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 23-25), and even then, the car could still change before the start of the first race in Bahrain on March 5.
Carscoops
Ex-Colin McRae Subaru Impreza S5 WRC Rally Car Could Sell For Up To $470,000
The legend of Subaru’s all-wheel-drive excellence was, in many ways, cemented in the ’90s, when rally icons like Colin McRae drove the Impreza to world rally championship titles. Now, one of his cars is being offered at auction. This Subaru Impreza S5 WRC “P2 WRC,” which first competed...
Carscoops
Watch This 1-Of-10 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2 Get Driven To Its Limits By Its 73-Year-Old Owner
Classic sports cars are some of the best examples of pure, raw drivers’ machines, but due to their value, they’re often left in garages for the majority of their life so as not to get damaged. Not this Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2, though, as its owner takes it to track days regularly to use as intended.
Audi Design Boss: Final Combustion RS Cars Will Be Mind-Blowing
In case you've missed the memo, Audi will launch its final new car powered by a combustion engine in a couple of years as every new product from 2026 will be purely electric. From 2033, the luxury brand will only sell EVs, with a possible exception in China where local demand could determine the Four Rings to continue production of ICE cars. Before the gradual switch to EVs begins, conventionally powered performance cars will go out with a bang.
Comments / 0