Haas has just unveiled the livery for their 2023 Formula 1 car, called VF-23, giving us a look at the first of the ten different cars populating this year’s grid. It’s worth noting that this is just a livery reveal (to avoid giving away details of their car to the competition), and as such, the car used to display it is just a show car. For the real deal, we’ll have to wait until the shakedown at Silverstone on February 11 (or pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 23-25), and even then, the car could still change before the start of the first race in Bahrain on March 5.

5 HOURS AGO